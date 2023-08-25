Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 16 to 22

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 58 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from August 16 to 22. This was a slight decrease of 4.9%.
Tuesday, August 22, was the busiest day, with 14 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (15).
In addition, residents reported twelve incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to double-check their vehicles are locked.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to three incidents of break-ins at shops in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 144 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 14 incidents of break-ins at shops.
In the past six months, there were 42 incidents of impaired driving in Oakville and 121 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: August 16 to 22
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map.
