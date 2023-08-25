Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 16 to 22

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 58 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from August 16 to 22. This was a slight decrease of 4.9%.

Tuesday, August 22, was the busiest day, with 14 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (15).

In addition, residents reported twelve incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to double-check their vehicles are locked.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to three incidents of break-ins at shops in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 144 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 14 incidents of break-ins at shops.

In the past six months, there were 42 incidents of impaired driving in Oakville and 121 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: August 16 to 22

Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 16-Aug 5:51 PM Chisolm Street MVC - PI #202300262403 Old Oakville 16-Aug 1:00 PM Leighland Avenue Theft From Auto #202300262625 College Park 16-Aug 9:10 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300262618 QEW Midtown Core 16-Aug 10:00 PM Yolanda Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300263235 Bronte 16-Aug 4:55 AM Pelee Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300261725 River Oaks 17-Aug 8:48 PM Bedford Drive Break And Enter House #202300263809 Eastlake 17-Aug 1:09 PM Iroquois Shore Road MVC - PI #202300263251 College Park 17-Aug 8:36 PM Brant Street MVC - PI #202300263705 Old Oakville 17-Aug 4:32 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300263479 College Park 17-Aug 8:30 PM Morrison Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300264139 Eastlake 17-Aug 10:00 PM Squire Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300264079 Uptown Core 17-Aug 2:12 PM Dundas Street West Theft Under #202300263312 River Oaks 18-Aug 10:22 AM Lakeshore Road East Break And Enter Shop #202300264165 Old Oakville 18-Aug 5:00 PM North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300264529 Glen Abbey 18-Aug 6:00 PM Brookfield Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300264593 Old Oakville 18-Aug 9:00 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300264115 Uptown Core 18-Aug 9:49 AM Kerr Street MVC - PI #202300264131 Old Oakville 18-Aug 4:06 PM Mary Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300264470 Old Oakville 18-Aug 1:28 PM Pine Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300264327 Old Oakville 18-Aug 4:10 PM Third Line Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300264472 QEW West 18-Aug 9:58 AM Douglas Avenue Theft From Auto #202300264143 Old Oakville 18-Aug 5:30 AM Avon Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300264027 Eastlake 18-Aug 11:24 AM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300264215 QEW West 18-Aug 1:00 AM Glenashton Drive Theft Under #202300802127 River Oaks 19-Aug 4:14 PM Monastery Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300265433 Glen Abbey 19-Aug 1:00 AM Bronte Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300265105 QEW Midtown Core 19-Aug 3:33 AM Oakmead Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300264987 River Oaks 20-Aug 4:16 PM Maurice Drive Break And Enter House #202300266502 Old Oakville 20-Aug 5:35 PM Bronte Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300266556 Bronte 20-Aug 11:30 AM Astra Way Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300266265 West Oak Trails 21-Aug 9:47 AM Speers Road Assault #202300267268 QEW West 21-Aug 4:43 PM Chartwell Road Break And Enter Other #202300267768 Old Oakville 21-Aug 5:00 PM North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300267792 Glen Abbey 21-Aug 6:39 PM Central Park Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300267887 Uptown Core 21-Aug 11:21 AM South Service Road West Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300267380 QEW West 21-Aug 9:33 AM Taunton Road Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300267247 Uptown Core 21-Aug 1:25 PM Threshing Mill Boulevard Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300267545 Uptown Core 21-Aug 10:52 AM Leighland Avenue Theft From Auto #202300267351 College Park 21-Aug 3:01 PM South Service Road West Theft From Auto #202300267672 QEW West 21-Aug 5:36 PM Golden Meadow TL Theft From Auto #202300267829 Uptown Core 21-Aug 10:42 AM Maurice Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202300267329 Old Oakville 21-Aug 5:59 AM Douglas Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300267050 Old Oakville 21-Aug 1:02 PM Third Line Theft Under #202300267512 QEW West 22-Aug 2:47 AM Sunset Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300268200 Bronte 22-Aug 7:56 AM Progress CT MVC - PI #202300268319 QEW West 22-Aug 11:00 AM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300268506 West Oak Trails 22-Aug 11:40 AM Third Line Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300268520 QEW West 22-Aug 12:22 PM Equestrian CT Theft Of Vehicle #202300268574 QEW West 22-Aug 2:29 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202300268711 River Oaks 22-Aug 3:47 PM Upper Middle Road Theft Under #202300268786 Glen Abbey 22-Aug 5:00 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300268848 Uptown Core 22-Aug 5:28 PM South Service Road West Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300268875 QEW West 22-Aug 6:08 PM Whilabout TR Break And Enter House #202300268919 Bronte 22-Aug 6:13 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300268926 Bronte 22-Aug 6:22 PM Bond Street Assault #202300268941 Old Oakville 22-Aug 9:01 PM Lakeshore Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202300269102 Old Oakville 22-Aug 9:35 PM Hixon Street Assault #202300269117 Bronte

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.

