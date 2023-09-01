Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 23 to 29

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 72 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from August 23 to 29. This was an increase of 19.44%.
Thursday, August 24, was the busiest day, with 18 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (12).
In addition, residents reported 25 incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to double-check their vehicles are locked and take precautions.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to four incidents of Assault at shops in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 192 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 59 incidents of Assault at shops.
In the past six months, there were 225 incidents of impaired driving in Oakville and 357 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
