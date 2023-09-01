Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 23 to 29

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 72 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from August 23 to 29. This was an increase of 19.44%.

Thursday, August 24, was the busiest day, with 18 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (12).

In addition, residents reported 25 incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to double-check their vehicles are locked and take precautions.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to four incidents of Assault at shops in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 192 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 59 incidents of Assault at shops.

In the past six months, there were 225 incidents of impaired driving in Oakville and 357 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: August 23 to 29

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 23-Aug 9:44 AM Stewart Street Assault #202300269591 Old Oakville 23-Aug 10:11 PM Elder Lane Assault #202300270291 Palermo West 23-Aug 4:00 PM Rebecca Street Break And Enter House #202300270865 Bronte 23-Aug 9:02 AM Marlborough Court Theft Of Vehicle #202300269547 College Park 23-Aug 4:35 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300270003 West Oak Trails 23-Aug 4:24 PM Kerr Street MVC - PI #202300269989 Old Oakville 23-Aug 4:34 PM Dorval Drive MVC - PI #202300270001 QEW West 23-Aug 11:23 PM Oxford Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300270324 College Park 23-Aug 8:00 PM Westdale Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300270489 Bronte 23-Aug 7:00 PM Felhaber Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300270156 Iroquois Ridge Shore North 23-Aug 10:57 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300269658 QEW West 23-Aug 11:45 PM Highcroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300270535 West Oak Trails 23-Aug 4:35 PM Oak Walk Drive Theft Over #202300270002 Uptown Core 24-Aug 1:13 PM Wingrove Crescent Break And Enter House #202300270867 QEW West 24-Aug 6:42 PM Melvin Avenue Break And Enter Other #202300271238 QEW Midtown Core 24-Aug 1:03 AM Lakeshore Road West Break And Enter Shop #202300270384 Bronte 24-Aug 5:41 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202300270454 QEW West 24-Aug 11:00 AM Forest HL MVC - Hit & Run #202300270725 College Park 24-Aug 12:23 PM Upper Middle Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202300270802 Iroquois Ridge Shore North 24-Aug 5:42 PM Reynolds Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300271169 Old Oakville 24-Aug 11:30 AM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300272436 QEW Midtown Core 24-Aug 12:00 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300272088 Uptown Core 24-Aug 10:30 AM Huron Street Theft From Auto #202300270673 College Park 24-Aug 3:00 AM Freeman Crescent Theft From Auto #202300273838 College Park 24-Aug 10:30 AM Huron Street Theft From Auto #202300270673 College Park 24-Aug 4:29 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300271309 College Park 24-Aug 8:00 PM Tawny Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300272033 Bronte 24-Aug 11:38 PM Bronte Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300271479 Bronte 24-Aug 7:00 PM Erasmum Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300271898 Glenorchy 24-Aug 2:54 PM Dummond Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300270979 Old Oakville 24-Aug 12:30 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300270763 QEW West 25-Aug 2:45 PM Wyecroft Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300272142 QEW West 25-Aug 2:30 PM Third Line MVC - PI #202300272122 West Oak Trails 25-Aug 5:30 AM Post Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300271803 Glenorchy 26-Aug 10:00 AM Avondale Drive Break And Enter House #202300273992 Uptown Core 26-Aug 1:46 AM Shoreline Drive Impaired Driving #202300272695 Bronte 26-Aug 6:50 PM Bronte Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300273376 West Oak Trails 26-Aug 8:51 AM Salcome Drive Offensive Weapons #202300272902 Iroquois Ridge Shore North 26-Aug 10:25 AM Valley Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300272959 QEW West 26-Aug 3:24 AM Soutland Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300272929 Bronte 26-Aug 4:00 AM Northwood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #20230027911 Glen Abbey 26-Aug 3:24 AM Threshing Mill Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300272836 Glenorchy 26-Aug 6:39 AM Venon Powell Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300273016 Glenorchy 26-Aug 4:05 AM Stalybridge Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300272838 Palermo West 26-Aug 7:00 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300273597 QEW Midtown Core 27-Aug 4:16 PM Hospital Gate Assault #202300274223 West Oak Trails 27-Aug 10:26 PM Elmwood Road MVC - PI #202300274511 Old Oakville 27-Aug 4:57 PM Whistling Springs CR Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300374258 West Oak Trails 27-Aug 1:56 AM Fox Run CL Theft Of Vehicle #202300273948 Bronte 27-Aug 2:16 AM Mistwell Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300273715 Bronte 27-Aug 2:38 AM Raspberry Bush TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300273711 Bronte 27-Aug 4:07 PM Churchill Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300274214 College Park 27-Aug 3:30 AM Kathleen Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300273894 College Park 27-Aug 6:39 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202300274347 College Park 28-Aug 2:00 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300275306 Uptown Core 28-Aug 2:00 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300275271 Uptown Core 28-Aug 4:55 PM Hospital Gate MVC - Hit & Run #202300275463 West Oak Trails 28-Aug 2:55 PM Stewart Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300275316 Old Oakville 28-Aug 3:54 PM Central Park Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300275385 Uptown Core 28-Aug 4:54 PM Glen Oak Drive Theft From Auto #202300275461 Bronte 28-Aug 10:15 AM Buttonbush TL Theft From Auto #202300274931 Joshua's Meadows 28-Aug 5:00 PM South Service Road West Theft From Auto #202300277429 QEW West 28-Aug 4:40 AM North Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300274653 Glen Abbey 28-Aug 5:45 PM Thornhill Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300276029 QEW West 29-Aug 11:21 AM Bronte Road Assault #202300276288 Bronte 29-Aug 3:58 AM Weller Court Break And Enter Other #202300276021 Weller Court 29-Aug 1:50 PM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300276479 QEW Midtown Core 29-Aug 4:28 PM QEW Highway MVC - PI #202300276684 QEW West 29-Aug 10:27 PM Bronte Road Offensive Weapons #202300277003 QEW West 29-Aug 8:32 AM Proudfoot TL Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300276065 West Oak Trails 29-Aug 2:06 PM Balsam Drive Theft From Auto #202300276496 Old Oakville 29-Aug 2:00 PM Cornwall Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300276741 QEW Midtown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.

We can’t keep Oakville News free for those who can’t afford it without your support. If you are already donating, thank you. If not, please click here to donate: https://oakvillenews.org/donation