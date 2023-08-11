Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 3-9

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 41 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from August 3 to 9. Compared to the week before, incidents of crimes dropped pronouncedly by 43.6%.

Thursday, August 3, was the busiest day, with 11 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (9).

In addition, residents reported ten incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to double check their vehicles are locked.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one incident of impaired driving in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 12 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there were 17 incidents of impaired driving. In the past six months, there were 90 incidents of impaired driving in Oakville and 161 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: August 3 to 9

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 03-Aug 9:24 AM Walby Drive Theft Over #202300247766 Bronte 03-Aug 9:40 AM Speers Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300247793 QEW West 03-Aug 6:00 AM Lakeshore Road West Federal Stats - Drugs #202300247610 Bronte 03-Aug 2:35 AM Woody Road Break And Enter Other #202300247836 QEW West 03-Aug 1:13 PM Woody Road Break And Enter Other #202300248014 QEW West 03-Aug 3:54 PM Water Street Theft Of Bicycle #202300248178 Old Oakville 03-Aug 10:30 AM Cross Avenue Theft From Auto #202300248278 QEW Midtown Core 03-Aug 12:56 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300247995 QEW Midtown Core 03-Aug 12:30 PM Glenforest Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300248890 Eastlake 03-Aug 12:16 PM Liptay Avenue Theft Under #202300247963 Palermo West 03-Aug 12:22 PM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300247967 Uptown Core 04-Aug 12:08 PM Bronte Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300249106 Bronte 04-Aug 12:17 PM Ontario Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300249119 Bronte 04-Aug 3:53 PM Yolanda Drive Theft Under #202300249324 Bronte 04-Aug 11:00 AM Hixon Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300252950 Bronte 04-Aug 12:22 PM Warminster Drive MVC - PI #202300249125 Bronte 04-Aug 3:48 PM Felan Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300249335 Bronte 04-Aug 8:01 AM Maurice Drive Theft From Auto #202300248866 Old Oakville 04-Aug 3:54 PM Fieldstone CL Assault #202300249339 Glen Abbey 04-Aug 11:52 AM Hospital GT Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300249093 West Oak Trails 04-Aug 11:00 AM Ingledene Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300252525 Iroquois Ridge South 05-Aug 4:35 AM Morrison Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300249917 Eastlake 05-Aug 10:55 AM Montclair Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202300250151 College Park 05-Aug 1:06 PM Pearson Drive Theft From Auto #202300250260 College Park 06-Aug 7:01 AM Lakeview Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300250962 Iroquois Ridge South 06-Aug 1:09 PM Glenada Crescent Theft Under #202300251238 Iroquois Ridge North 06-Aug 9:00 PM Lindenrock Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300252092 Iroquois Ridge North 07-Aug 6:21 AM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300252960 QEW West 07-Aug 9:08 PM Speers Road Assault #202300252561 Old Oakville 07-Aug 10:13 PM Argus Road Impaired Driving #202300252042 QEW Midtown Core 07-Aug 2:32 PM Abbeywood Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300252242 Glen Abbey 07-Aug 4:26 PM Gorsvenor Street MVC - PI #202300252330 Iroquois Ridge North 07-Aug 5:14 PM Postridge Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300252365 Uptown Core 08-Aug 1:00 AM Grand Oak TL MVC - PI #202300215255 Bronte 08-Aug 2:11 PM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300253310 Old Oakville 08-Aug 9:11 AM Blacksmith Lane Break And Enter House #202300252972 Glen Abbey 08-Aug 11:52 AM Blacksmith Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300253139 Glen Abbey 08-Aug 11:52 AM Blacksmith Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300253141 Glen Abbey 08-Aug 5:36 PM Mowat Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300253533 River Oaks 08-Aug 8:27 AM Galena Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300252928 Iroquois Ridge North 08-Aug 9:02 PM Glenashton Drive Break And Enter Other #202300253740 Iroquois Ridge North

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.

We can’t keep Oakville News free for those who can’t afford it without your support. If you are already donating, thank you. If not, please click here to donate: https://oakvillenews.org/donation