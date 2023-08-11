Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 3-9

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 41 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from August 3 to 9. Compared to the week before, incidents of crimes dropped pronouncedly by 43.6%.
Thursday, August 3, was the busiest day, with 11 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (9).
In addition, residents reported ten incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to double check their vehicles are locked.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one incident of impaired driving in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 12 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there were 17 incidents of impaired driving. In the past six months, there were 90 incidents of impaired driving in Oakville and 161 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: August 3 to 9
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map.
