Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 30 to Sep. 5

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 76 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from August 30 to September 5. This was an increase of 5.26%.

Saturday, September 2, was the busiest day, with 13 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (16).

In addition, residents reported 25 incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to double-check their vehicles are locked and take precautions. If this stayed consistent that, would be 100 vehicle thefts per month.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to four incidents of break-ins at houses in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 192 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 16 incidents of break-ins at houses.

In the past six months, there were 101 incidents of break-ins at houses in Oakville and 182 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 30-Aug 4:28 AM Milkweed Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300277325 Bronte 30-Aug 8:00 PM Fox Run CL Theft Of Vehicle #202300278577 Bronte 30-Aug 9:15 PM Milkweed Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300278220 Bronte 30-Aug 12:09 PM Marine Drive MVC - PI #202300277660 Bronte 30-Aug 1:45 PM Bridge Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300277845 Bronte 30-Aug 9:30 PM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300278288 QEW West 30-Aug 1:11 PM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300277745 QEW Midtown Core 30-Aug 4:00 PM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300277952 QEW Midtown Core 30-Aug 10:35 AM Forestview TL Assault #202300277536 West Oak Trails 30-Aug 12:36 PM Khalsa Gate Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300277699 West Oak Trails 30-Aug 3:23 PM Martindale Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300277896 River Oaks 30-Aug 8:43 AM Central Park Drive Theft From Auto #202300277376 Uptown Core 31-Aug 9:30 PM Nautical Boulevard Theft From Auto #202300280673 Bronte 31-Aug 2:17 PM Ashbury Road Theft Under #202300279009 Bronte 31-Aug 10:33 PM Lyons Lane Federal Stats - Drugs #202300279464 QEW Midtown Core 31-Aug 10:33 PM Lyons Lane Federal Stats - Drugs #202300279658 QEW Midtown Core 31-Aug 5:00 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300279223 QEW Midtown Core 31-Aug 11:00 PM Donessle Drive Break And Enter House #202300280225 Old Oakville 31-Aug 2:21 PM Chartwell Road MVC - PI #202300279014 QEW Midtown Core 31-Aug 11:07 PM Apalachain Drive Impaired Driving #202300279492 West Oak Trails 31-Aug 6:23 AM Emily CL Theft Of Vehicle #202300278481 Palermo West 31-Aug 3:55 PM Craigleith Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300279111 Iroquois Ridge North 01-Sep 3:30 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - PI #202300280306 Bronte 01-Sep 3:33 PM Bronte Road MVC - PI #202300280309 Bronte 01-Sep 3:34 PM Bronte Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300280311 Bronte 01-Sep 4:23 PM East Street Federal Stats - Drugs #202300280351 Bronte 01-Sep 7:14 PM Brdige Road MVC - PI #202300280561 Bronte 01-Sep 7:50 AM Gatestone Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300279861 Old Oakville 01-Sep 7:32 PM Abbeywood Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300280580 Glen Abbey 01-Sep 10:20 PM Pine Glen Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300281064 West Oak Trails 01-Sep 6:21 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202300280496 West Oak Trails 01-Sep 6:20 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202300280494 Uptown Core 01-Sep 10:59 AM Oak Walk Drive Theft Over #202300279992 Uptown Core 02-Sep 11:40 PM Lakeshore Road West Assault #202300281925 Bronte 02-Sep 1:30 PM Speers Road Speers Road #202300281341 QEW West 02-Sep 12:49 AM Winston Road Impaired Driving #202300280808 Bronte 02-Sep 1:00 AM Kerr Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300281012 Old Oakville 02-Sep 11:28 AM Cornwall Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300285868 QEW Midtown Core 02-Sep 1:12 PM Allan Street Theft Of Bicycle #202300281321 QEW Midtown Core 02-Sep 3:08 AM Dunedin Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300281202 Old Oakville 02-Sep 5:00 AM Woodbriar CT Theft Of Vehicle #202300281046 West Oak Trails 02-Sep 5:30 PM Carberry WY Theft From Auto #202300282390 West Oak Trails 02-Sep 1:54 PM Grand Ravine Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300281355 River Oaks 02-Sep 3:50 PM Nigipon Drive Break And Enter House #202300281440 River Oaks 02-Sep 3:50 AM Marlborough CT Theft Of Vehicle #202300281105 College Park 02-Sep 12:00 AM Invicta Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300285194 Iroquois Ridge South 03-Sep 1:30 PM Bronte Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300282228 QEW West 03-Sep 7:38 AM Burgundy Drive Break And Enter House #202300282129 Old Oakville 03-Sep 12:00 AM Third Line MVC - PI #202300272122 West Oak Trails 03-Sep 5:25 AM Burgundy Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300282074 Old Oakville 03-Sep 7:38 AM Burgundy Drive Break And Enter House #202300282129 Old Oakville 03-Sep 4:33 PM Whistling Springs CR Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300282619 West Oak Trails 03-Sep 1:30 PM Baronwood Drive Theft From Auto #202300282449 West Oak Trails 03-Sep 6:33 PM Wuthering Heights Way Theft Under #202300282746 Palermo West 03-Sep 10:07 AM Charles Biggar Drive Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300282244 Glenorchy 03-Sep 3:37 PM Sixteen Mile Drive MVC - PI #202300282562 Glenorchy 03-Sep 9:45 PM Hall Manor Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300283377 Iroquois Ridge North 04-Sep 3:45 PM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300283270 QEW West 04-Sep 3:47 AM South Service Road West Break And Enter Shop #202300283151 QEW West 04-Sep 6:30 AM Glen Valley Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300283807 West Oak Trails 04-Sep 5:22 PM Portree CR Theft Under #202300284022 Palermo West 04-Sep 6:30 AM Glen Valley Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300283807 West Oak Trails 04-Sep 7:38 PM Old Upper Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300284158 College Park 04-Sep 6:30 PM Viva DGNS Assault #202300284093 Glenorchy 04-Sep 10:49 AM White Oaks Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300283482 College Park 04-Sep 9:41 PM Gainsborough Drive Theft Under #202300284276 Iroquois Ridge South 04-Sep 4:38 AM Jezero Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300283282 Iroquois Ridge North 05-Sep 7:01 PM Soverign Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300284608 Bronte 05-Sep 6:06 AM Solingate Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300284556 Bronte 05-Sep 11:10 AM Kerr Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300285006 Old Oakville 05-Sep 9:23 AM Whistling Springs CR Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300284826 West Oak Trails 05-Sep 11:50 AM Third Line Assault #202300285055 West Oak Trails 05-Sep 6:39 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300285625 Uptown Core 05-Sep 5:13 PM White Oaks Boulevard Assault #202300385495 College Park 05-Sep 10:40 AM Grand Boulevard Theft From Auto #202300284956 Iroquois Ridge North 05-Sep 4:03 PM Creekwood TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300285401 Iroquois Ridge North

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.