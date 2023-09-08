Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 30 to Sep. 5

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 76 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from August 30 to September 5. This was an increase of 5.26%.
Saturday, September 2, was the busiest day, with 13 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (16).
In addition, residents reported 25 incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to double-check their vehicles are locked and take precautions. If this stayed consistent that, would be 100 vehicle thefts per month.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to four incidents of break-ins at houses in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 192 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 16 incidents of break-ins at houses.
In the past six months, there were 101 incidents of break-ins at houses in Oakville and 182 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: August 30 to September 1
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map.