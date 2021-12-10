Oakville weekly crime update - Dec. 1 to 7, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec 1-7, 2021.

The number of crimes appears greater compared to the preceding seven days due to adding charges for Impaired Driving and Motor Vehicle Collisions (MVC) causing Person Injury (PI) or were Hit and Run. Residents fewest crimes in Old Oakville (2), and the greatest number in the commercial district of QEW West (12).

Dec. 5 and Dec. 1 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to fifteen crimes on Dec. 5 and twelve on Dec. 1. The lightest crime day was Dec. 6 with only six crimes. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved Theft from Auto (13) and Theft of Vehicle (9).

Impaired Driving Charges and Motor Vehicle Collisions (MVC) are now part of the list. The "PI" is for Personal Injury.

Reporting about sexual assaults and intimate partner violence is not provided by Halton Regional Police as it relates to the location in order to protect the victim.

Oakville Crime Statistics - Dec 1 to 7, 2021

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neightbourhood 01-Dec 4:00 PM Leighland Avenue & Traflgar Road MVC - PI #202100359553 Iroquois Ridge South 01-Dec 6:00 PM Trafalgar Road & William Halton PY MVC - PI #202100359661 Joshua's Meadow 01-Dec 6:00 PM Leighland Avenue - 200 Block MVC - PI #202100359652 Iroquois Ridge South 01-Dec 5:00 PM Pacific Road - 800 Block Theft From Auto #202100359596 QEW West 01-Dec 3:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2200 Block Theft From Auto #202100359494 QEW West 01-Dec 6:00 PM Appalachain Drive - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202100359654 West Oak Trails 01-Dec 4:00 PM Speers Road - 1200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100359533 QEW West 01-Dec 5:00 PM Wood Road - 500 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100359580 Midtown Core 01-Dec 7:00 PM Falgarwood Drive - 1000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100359728 Iroquois Ridge South 01-Dec 5:00 PM Wood Road - 500 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100359580 Iroquois Ridge South 01-Dec 6:00 PM Bluestream Drive - 2500 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100360270 Winston Park West 01-Dec 7:00 PM Speers Road - 1200 Block Theft Under #202100359715 QEW West 02-Dec 4:00 PM Hopewell Road - 200 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202100360594 Iroquois Ridge North 02-Dec 6:00 PM Kerr Street - 500 Block MVC - Hit & Run #202100360670 Midtown Core 02-Dec 6:00 PM Oakwalk Drive - 100 Block Offensive Weapons #202100360685 Iroquois Ridge North 02-Dec 6:00 PM Speers Road - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100360679 Midtown Core 02-Dec 3:00 PM Cairncroft Road - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202100360529 Old Oakville 02-Dec 1:00 PM Cairncroft Road - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202100360384 Old Oakville 02-Dec 8:00 AM George Ryan - Avenue Theft of Vehicle #202100360099 Iroquis Ridge North 03-Dec 9:00 PM Cottontail Court - 3500 Block Break And Enter House #202100361928 Bronte 03-Dec 11:00 PM Seagram Avenue - 1500 Block Break And Enter House #202100362004 Bronte 03-Dec 5:00 PM Speers Road - 400 Block Break And Enter Shop #202100361724 Midtown Core 03-Dec 2:00 AM Lakeshore Road West - 2300 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202100360977 Eastlake 03-Dec 10:00 AM Central Park Drive - 2300 Block Impaired Driving #202100361271 Iroquis Ridge North 03-Dec 1:00 AM Highay & Britannia - 400 Block MVC - PI #202100360942 Joshua's Meadow 03-Dec 3:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202100361590 QEW West 03-Dec 12:00 PM Central Park Drive - 2300 Block Theft From Auto #202100361391 Iroquis Ridge North 03-Dec 11:00 AM Trafalgar Road - 2400 Block Theft Under #202100361322 Iroquis Ridge North 05-Dec 8:00 PM Alison Crescent - 200 Block Break And Enter House #202100363679 Bronte 05-Dec 6:00 PM Eight Line & Falgarwood Drive Impaired Driving #202100363625 Iroquois Ridge South 05-Dec 12:00 PM Trawden Way - 2000 Block Impaired Driving #202100363350 West Oak Trails 05-Dec 8:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 3500 Block MVC - Hit & Run #202100363190 QEW West 05-Dec 2:00 PM Speers Road - 300 Block MVC - PI #202100363420 QEW West 05-Dec 7:00 PM Leighland Avenue & Trafalgar Road MVC - PI #202100363674 Iroquois Ridge North 05-Dec 2:00 PM Jones Street - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202100363431 Bronte 05-Dec 10:00 AM Belyea Street - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202100363264 Bronte 05-Dec 7:00 AM Jones Street & Lakeshore Road Theft From Auto #202100363153 Bronte 05-Dec 11:00 AM Sunrise Crescent - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202100363301 Bronte 05-Dec 12:00 PM Leighland Avenue - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202100363345 Iroquois Ridge South 05-Dec 8:00 PM Wedgewood Drive - 600 Block Theft From Vehicle #202100363685 Burloak 05-Dec 11:00 AM Iroquois Shore - 500 Block Theft FromAuto #202100363282 Iroquois Ridge South 05-Dec 12:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 2500 Block Theft Under #202100363320 Bronte 05-Dec 1:00 PM Pinegrove Road - 1100 Block Theft Under #202100363388 QEW West 06-Dec 10:00 AM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Impaired Driving #202100364177 Iroquois Ridge South 06-Dec 5:00 PM Iroquois Shore - 400 Block MVC - Hit &Run #202100364506 Iroquois Ridge South 06-Dec 6:00 PM Post Road - 2500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100364578 Iroquois Ridge North 06-Dec 9:00 AM Fairview Street - 5100 Block Theft From Auto #202100364052 Burloak 06-Dec 7:00 PM Rochester Circle - 2300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100364941 West Oak Trails 06-Dec 5:00 PM Dundas Street East - 400 Block Theft Under #202100364507 Iroquois Ridge North 07-Dec 8:00 PM Iroquois Shore - 500 Block Assault #202100365610 QEW East 07-Dec 6:00 PM Croydon Road & Hampton Impaired Driving #202100365523 Bronte 07-Dec 8:00 AM Bronte Road - 800 Block Impaired Driving #202100364978 QEW West 07-Dec 7:00 PM Fourth Line & Speers Road MVC - Hit & Run #202100365587 QEW West 07-Dec 12:00 PM Leighland Avenue & Trafalgar Road MVC - PI #202100365238 Iroquois Ridge South 07-Dec 12:00 PM Leighland Avenue & Trafalgar Road MVC - PI #202100365238 Iroquois Ridge South 07-Dec 2:00 AM Trafford Crescent - 600 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100364812 QEW West 07-Dec 3:00 PM Theft Of Vehicle Theft Of Vehicle #202100365989 West Oak Trails 07-Dec 7:00 PM Pacific Road - 800 Block Theft Over #202100365916 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map