Oakville weekly crime update - Dec. 1 to 7, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec 1-7, 2021.
The number of crimes appears greater compared to the preceding seven days due to adding charges for Impaired Driving and Motor Vehicle Collisions (MVC) causing Person Injury (PI) or were Hit and Run. Residents fewest crimes in Old Oakville (2), and the greatest number in the commercial district of QEW West (12).
Dec. 5 and Dec. 1 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to fifteen crimes on Dec. 5 and twelve on Dec. 1. The lightest crime day was Dec. 6 with only six crimes. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved Theft from Auto (13) and Theft of Vehicle (9).
Impaired Driving Charges and Motor Vehicle Collisions (MVC) are now part of the list. The "PI" is for Personal Injury.
Reporting about sexual assaults and intimate partner violence is not provided by Halton Regional Police as it relates to the location in order to protect the victim.
Oakville Crime Statistics - Dec 1 to 7, 2021
