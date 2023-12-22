Weekly Oakville crime update from Dec. 13-19

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from December 13 to 19. Compared to the previous week, crimes dropped by 19.6%.

Thursday, Dec. 18, was the busiest day, with 12 reported incidents. West Oak trails residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (fourteen in total.)

In addition, residents reported 18 incidents of vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one incidents of break ins at a home in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 12 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 113 incidents of break ins at homes.

In the past six months, there were 114 incidents of house break ins in Oakville and 190 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: December 13-19

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 13-Dec 1:12 AM Lakeshore Road East Break And Enter #202300385109 Old Oakville 13-Dec 9:29 PM Cornwall Road Impaired Driving #202300386107 QEW Midtown Core 13-Dec 12:45 AM McDowell Avenue Impaired Driving #202300385563 River Oaks 13-Dec 1:30 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300385714 Uptown Core 13-Dec 11:19 AM McCraney Street East MVC - PI #202300385502 College Park 13-Dec 6:16 PM Colonel Williams PY MVC - PI #202300385959 West Oak Trails 13-Dec 7:00 PM Robert Brown Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300386440 River Oaks 13-Dec 11:15 PM Ridge LG Theft Of Vehicle #202300386397 West Oak Trails 14-Dec 5:34 PM Cedar Grove Boulevard Break And Enter House #202300386981 Old Oakville 14-Dec 3:49 AM Speers Road Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300380962 QEW West 14-Dec 1:40 PM Cudmore Road Theft From Auto #202300386769 Bronte 14-Dec 11:03 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300387204 College Park 14-Dec 1:54 AM Creek Path Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300386275 Bronte 14-Dec 3:25 AM Elderwood TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300386306 River Oaks 14-Dec 10:17 AM Markle Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300386565 River Oaks 14-Dec 9:52 PM Gladacres Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300387351 West Oak Trails 14-Dec 6:49 AM Valleyridge Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300386378 West Oak Trails 14-Dec 12:00 AM Thomas Street Theft Over #202300386925 Old Oakville 15-Dec 1:26 PM Oak Park Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300387820 Uptown Core 15-Dec 10:34 AM Marlnorough Court Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300387677 College Park 15-Dec 4:30 PM Burgundy Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300388240 Old Oakville 15-Dec 11:57 PM Old Oak Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300388430 West Oak Trails 15-Dec 1:00 AM Ridge LG Theft Of Vehicle #202300387479 West Oak Trails 15-Dec 2:52 AM Ridge LG Theft Of Vehicle #202300387328 West Oak Trails 15-Dec 1:43 AM Blackbird CT Theft Of Vehicle #202300386970 West Oak Trails 15-Dec 8:56 AM Westoak Trails Boulevard Theft Under #202300387542 West Oak Trails 16-Dec 2:58 AM Speers Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300388437 QEW West 16-Dec 8:22 PM Hays Boulevard Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300389140 Uptown Core 16-Dec 4:31 PM Brookmill Road Theft Under #202300388902 Eastlake 16-Dec 1:38 PM Upper Middle Road East Theft Under #202300388770 Iroquois Ridge South 16-Dec 6:44 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202300389022 Old Oakville 17-Dec 2:54 AM Nottinghill Gate Impaired Driving #202300389434 Glen Abbey 17-Dec 10:49 AM Church Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300389667 Old Oakville 17-Dec 4:26 AM Westfield TL MVC - Hit & Run #202300389461 River Oaks 17-Dec 2:14 PM Trafalgar Road Theft From Auto #202300389804 Uptown Core 17-Dec 11:32 AM Westview TR Theft From Auto #202300389687 West Oak Trails 17-Dec 1:53 PM Oakpoint Road Theft From Auto #202300389784 West Oak Trails 17-Dec 12:14 AM Fourth Line Theft From Auto #202300389716 West Oak Trails 17-Dec 9:30 AM Dundas Street East Theft Of Vehicle #202300389654 Uptown Core 17-Dec 9:30 AM Dundas Street East Theft Of Vehicle #202300389654 Uptown Core 17-Dec 9:30 PM Blackbird CT Theft Of Vehicle #202300390372 West Oak Trails 18-Dec 1:31 PM Speers Road Federal Stats - Drugs #202300390670 Old Oakville 18-Dec 11:00 AM Stirling Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300390595 Bronte 18-Dec 7:10 PM Felan Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300390946 Old Oakville 18-Dec 4:00 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #20230039831 River Oaks 18-Dec 9:00 AM Hemmford Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300390473 West Oak Trails 18-Dec 1:42 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - PI #202300390682 Uptown Core 18-Dec 1:42 PM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300390682 Uptown Core 18-Dec 8:35 AM Spruce Needle CT Theft From Auto #202300390420 Iroquois Ridge North 18-Dec 7:00 PM Third Line Theft Of Vehicle #202300391142 Bronte 18-Dec 2:58 PM Oak Park Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300390747 Uptown Core 18-Dec 5:33 PM Upper Middle Road East Theft Under #202300390869 Iroquois Ridge South 18-Dec 2:44 PM Kerr Street Theft Under #202300390737 Old Oakville 19-Dec 2:00 PM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300391601 Old Oakville 19-Dec 3:00 PM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300391654 Old Oakville 19-Dec 11:26 AM Sixth Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300391454 River Oaks 19-Dec 5:23 PM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300391738 Uptown Core 19-Dec 10:13 AM Thornhill Drive Theft From Auto #202300391384 Bronte 19-Dec 7:30 PM Summerchase Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300392667 River Oaks

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.