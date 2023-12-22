Weekly Oakville crime update from Dec. 13-19

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from December 13 to 19. Compared to the previous week, crimes dropped by 19.6%.
Thursday, Dec. 18, was the busiest day, with 12 reported incidents. West Oak trails residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (fourteen in total.)
In addition, residents reported 18 incidents of vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one incidents of break ins at a home in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 12 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 113 incidents of break ins at homes.
In the past six months, there were 114 incidents of house break ins in Oakville and 190 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: December 13-19
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map.