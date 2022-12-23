Weekly Oakville crime update from Dec. 14 to 20

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 41 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec. 7 to 13. Compared to the week before, that marks a decrease of 33.3%.

Wednesday, Dec. 19 was the busiest day, with 9 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (9).

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (6 incidents).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to 2 incidents of Assault; if this rate stayed consistent, would be 96 incidents a year. Incidents of Assault in the past six months were 163, and in the past year, 304.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 46 vehicle thefts - which could extrapolate to 552 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Dec. 14 to 20

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 14-Dec 8:02 PM Speers Road Assault #202200367972 Old Oakville 14-Dec 3:00 AM Theft Of Vehicle Canonridge CL #202200367274 West Oak Trails 14-Dec 9:36 AM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202200367399 Old Oakville 14-Dec 4:02 PM Old Mill Road MVC - Hit & Run #202200367770 QEW Midtown Core 14-Dec 5:22 PM Normandy Place Theft Under #202200367841 Old Oakville 14-Dec 4:20 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202200367789 Uptown Core 15-Dec 3:29 AM North Service Road Break And Enter Shop #202200368189 Glen Abbey 15-Dec 3:51 AM North Service Road Break And Enter Shop #202200368198 Glen Abbey 15-Dec 3:53 AM North Service Road West Break And Enter Shop #202200368199 Glen Abbey 15-Dec 7:16 AM North Service Road West Break And Enter Shop #202200368274 Glen Abbey 15-Dec 10:59 PM Douglas Avenue MVC - PI #202200369002 Old Oakville 15-Dec 9:30 PM Winding Woods Drive Theft OF Vehicle #202200369096 River Oaks 16-Dec 10:44 AM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202200369392 Bronte 16-Dec 6:18 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - PI #202200369811 College Park 16-Dec 10:54 AM Tansley Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200369406 Bronte 17-Dec 11:53 AM Khalsa GT Break And Enter Other #202200370495 West Oak Trails 17-Dec 4:45 PM Dorval Drive MVC - HIt & Run #202200370736 Glen Abbey 17-Dec 12:45 PM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202200370531 QEW West 17-Dec 1:26 PM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202200370570 QEW West 18-Dec 6:29 PM Heritage Way Break And Enter House #202200371864 Glen Abbey 18-Dec 2:30 PM Wildwood Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200371676 Old Oakville 18-Dec 1:39 PM Whitnell Crescent Theft From Auto #202200371630 Bronte 18-Dec 8:00 PM Triller Place Theft Of Vehicle #202200372539 Bronte 18-Dec 10:10 AM Taunton Road Theft Under #202200371463 Uptown Core 19-Dec 3:50 AM Theft Of Vehicle Baintree Crescent #202200372401 West Oak Trails 19-Dec 12:27 AM Third Line Impaired Driving #202200372129 QEW West 19-Dec 10:23 AM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202200372982 Bronte 19-Dec 4:00 PM Sixteen Mile Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202200372770 River Oaks 19-Dec 4:55 PM Thorncrest Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200372782 West Oak Trails 19-Dec 3:23 PM Speers Road Robbery #202200372708 QEW West 19-Dec 5:26 PM Theft Of Bicycle Theft Of Bicycle #202200372817 Bronte 19-Dec 4:45 PM Rebecca Street Theft Of Vehicle #202200372773 Bronte 19-Dec 11:00 PM Bridge Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200373199 Bronte 20-Dec 2:00 AM Theft Of Vehicle Ashmore Drive #202200373403 West Oak Trails 20-Dec 2:49 PM Sixth Line Assault #20220037361 Glenorchy 20-Dec 3:53 PM Abbeywood Drive MVC - Hit & Run #20220037381 Glen Abbey 20-Dec 2:12 PM Kerr Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200373716 Old Oakville 20-Dec 12:00 PM Underwood Crescent Theft From Auto #202200372588 Bronte 20-Dec 11:15 AM Bronte Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200373551 QEW West 20-Dec 7:43 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202200374043 Old Oakville 20-Dec 3:01 PM Gloucester Avenue Theft Under #202200373772 Old Oakville

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map