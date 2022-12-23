Weekly Oakville crime update from Dec. 14 to 20

Oakville News
Halton Police
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 41 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec. 7 to 13. Compared to the week before, that marks a decrease of 33.3%.
Wednesday, Dec. 19 was the busiest day, with 9 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (9).
In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (6 incidents).
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to 2 incidents of Assault; if this rate stayed consistent, would be 96 incidents a year. Incidents of Assault in the past six months were 163, and in the past year, 304.
Over the past 30 days, there have been 46 vehicle thefts - which could extrapolate to 552 per year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map