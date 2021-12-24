Oakville weekly crime update - Dec. 15 to 21

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 31 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec. 15 to 21, 2021. Compared to the preceding 7 days, there was no change in the number of occurrences of crimes in the town as last week.

Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 were the busiest for the police with officers responding to 6 crimes on Monday and 7 crimes on Tuesday. The residents of Burloak, Midtown Core, River Oaks and Iroquois Ridge North reported the greatest number of crimes in this period.

In addition, the highest number of incidents from residents from various neighbourhoods were Theft Under (8), Property Damage Under $5,000 (8), and Theft From Auto (7).

Reporting about sexual assaults and intimate partner violence is not provided by Halton Regional Police as it relates to the location to protect the victim.

Oakville Crime Statistics - December 15 to December 21, 2021

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neightbourhood 15-Dec 8:00 PM Cross Avenue - 100 Block Assault #202100373444 Midtown Core 15-Dec 8:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100373466 Iroquois Ridge South 15-Dec 10:00 AM South Service Road - 5000 Block Theft From Auto #202100373014 Burloak 15-Dec 3:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 3500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100372749 QEW West 16-Dec 11:00 AM Glenashton Drive - 500 Block Break And Enter House #202100373998 Iroquois Ridge North 16-Dec 7:00 PM Springwood Crescent - 1300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100374450 Gleb Abbey 16-Dec 1:00 PM North Service Road - 2500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100374144 Glen Abbey 17-Dec 9:00 PM Dundas Street West & Preserve Drive Federal Stats - Drugs #202100375808 River Oaks 17-Dec 11:00 PM Oak Park Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Under #202100375900 River Oaks 17-Dec 10:00 AM Westoak Trails Boulevard - 2800 Block Theft Under #202100375007 West Oak Trails 18-Dec 3:00 AM Upper Middle Road East - 1000 Block Break And Enter Shop #202100376016 Iroquois Ridge North 18-Dec 11:00 AM Hines Drive - 3200 Block Property Crime #202100376250 Glenorchy 18-Dec 12:00 PM Maplehurst Avenue - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100376286 Old Oakville 19-Dec 5:00 PM Wolfdale Avenue - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100377393 Old Oakville 19-Dec 12:00 AM Harvester Road - 5200 Block Theft From Auto #202100378133 Burloak 19-Dec 5:00 PM North Service Road - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202100377377 Midtown Core 19-Dec 7:00 PM Sandmere Place - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202100378151 Old Oakville 19-Dec 2:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100377979 Midtown Core 20-Dec 12:00 PM Gamble Road - 2400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100378097 Iroquois Ridge North 20-Dec 11:00 AM Chartwell Road - 600 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100378042 Midtown Core 20-Dec 9:00 AM South Service Road - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100377932 Midtown Core 20-Dec 9:00 PM Hall Manor Drive - 2300 Block Theft Under #202100378538 Iroquois Ridge North 20-Dec 11:00 PM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Theft Under #202100378595 Midtown Core 20-Dec 11:00 AM Kerr Street - 600 Block Theft Under #202100378021 Midtown Core 21-Dec 1:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 2400 Block Break And Enter House #202100378998 Bronte 21-Dec 8:00 PM Lyndhurst Drive - 2300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100379323 Iroquois Ridge North 21-Dec 11:00 AM Cornwall Road - 500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100378920 QEW East 21-Dec 8:00 PM Silversmith Drive - 1400 Block Theft Over #202100379334 Glen Abbey 21-Dec 7:00 PM Grand Oak Trail - 2100 Block Theft Under #202100379285 West Oak Trails 21-Dec 5:00 PM Edgerose Lane -2400 Block Theft Under #202100379198 West Oak Trails 21-Dec 4:00 PM Carberry Way - 2600 Block Theft Under #202100379141 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map