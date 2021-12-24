Oakville weekly crime update - Dec. 15 to 21

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 31 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec. 15 to 21, 2021. Compared to the preceding 7 days, there was no change in the number of occurrences of crimes in the town as last week.
Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 were the busiest for the police with officers responding to 6 crimes on Monday and 7 crimes on Tuesday. The residents of Burloak, Midtown Core, River Oaks and Iroquois Ridge North reported the greatest number of crimes in this period.
In addition, the highest number of incidents from residents from various neighbourhoods were Theft Under (8), Property Damage Under $5,000 (8), and Theft From Auto (7).
Reporting about sexual assaults and intimate partner violence is not provided by Halton Regional Police as it relates to the location to protect the victim.
Oakville Crime Statistics - December 15 to December 21, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
