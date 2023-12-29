Weekly Oakville crime update from Dec. 20-26

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 54 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from December 20 to 26. Compared to the previous week, crimes dropped by 8.47%.

Saturday, Dec. 23, was the busiest day, with 11 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (fourteen in total.)

In addition, residents reported 16 incidents of vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one incidents robbery in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 12 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 7 incidents of robberies.

In the past six months, there were 31 incidents of house robberies in Oakville and 52 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 20-Dec 6:35 AM Jones Street Impaired Driving #202300392152 Bronte 20-Dec 9:54 AM Tipperton Crescent Break And Enter Other #202300393302 Bronte 20-Dec 1:53 PM Seaton Drive Theft From Auto #202300392511 Bronte 20-Dec 10:17 PM Deer Run Avenue Break And Enter House #202300392888 Eastlake 20-Dec 10:37 PM Ryland TR Break And Enter House #202300392900 Eastlake 20-Dec 10:00 PM Calloway Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300393048 West Oak Trails 20-Dec 9:30 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Under #202300392864 College Park 20-Dec 10:00 PM Iroquois Shore Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300393162 College Park 20-Dec 12:03 PM Upper Middle Road East Break And Enter Other #202300392415 College Park 21-Dec 12:27 PM Lakeshore Road West Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300393338 Bronte 21-Dec 6:26 PM Pinegrove Road Break And Enter House #202300393636 QEW West 21-Dec 12:43 PM Randall Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300393353 Old Oakville 21-Dec 5:43 PM Blyth Crescent Break And Enter House #202300393604 Eastlake 21-Dec 8:33 AM Westoak Trails Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300392132 West Oak Trails 21-Dec 10:47 AM Foxfield Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300393248 West Oak Trails 21-Dec 2:32 AM Wuthering Heights Theft Of Vehicle #202300393148 Palermo West 21-Dec 7:09 PM Bronte Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300393680 Palermo Village Centre 21-Dec 9:59 PM Dorval Drive Theft Under #202300393837 Glen Abbey 21-Dec 10:00 PM Overton PL Theft Of Vehicle #202300394165 College Park 22-Dec 1:58 AM Missisauga Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300393981 Bronte 22-Dec 12:04 PM Lakeshore Road West Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300394279 Bronte 22-Dec 3:44 PM Sherin Drive Break And Enter House #202300394462 Bronte 22-Dec 11:15 AM Pinegrove Road Break And Enter House #202300394245 Bronte 22-Dec 1:30 PM Redwood Square Theft From Auto #202300394376 QEW West 22-Dec 8:08 PM Avon Crescent Break And Enter House #202300394678 Eastlake 22-Dec 9:30 PM Kingsgrove PL Theft Of Vehicle #202300395019 West Oak Trails 22-Dec 2:31 AM Richards Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300393993 College Park 22-Dec 7:07 PM Golden Meadow TL Break And Enter House #202300394640 College Park 22-Dec 4:17 PM Upper Middle Road East MVC - PI #202300394497 College Park 22-Dec 9:07 PM Posridge Drive Robbery #202300394719 Uptown Core 22-Dec 11:41 AM Beaveridge Avenue Theft From Auto #202300394263 Glenorchy 23-Dec 8:05 PM Third Line MVC - PI #202300395469 Bronte 23-Dec 7:16 AM Third Line Break And Enter Shop #202300394981 QEW West 23-Dec 9:30 PM Third Line Theft Of Vehicle #202300395525 QEW West 23-Dec 8:05 PM Third Line MVC - PI #202300395469 Bronte 23-Dec 4:03 PM Lakeshore Road West Impaired Driving #202300395325 Old Oakville 23-Dec 9:54 PM Dunn Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300395542 Old Oakville 23-Dec 12:23 PM Blackburn Drive Theft From Auto #202300395176 Glen Abbey 23-Dec 5:00 AM Sandpiper Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300395122 West Oak Trails 23-Dec 11:30 PM Roundwood Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300395767 West Oak Trails 23-Dec 10:05 AM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300395073 Uptown Core 23-Dec 5:23 PM Oak Walk Drive Federal Stats - Drugs #202300395368 Uptown Core 24-Dec 11:42 AM Sandhurst Drive Theft From Auto #202300395938 Bronte 24-Dec 4:58 AM Foxfield Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300395825 West Oak Trails 24-Dec 8:48 PM North Service Road West Theft Under #202300396278 Glen Abbey 24-Dec 8:28 AM Napier Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300395819 College Park 24-Dec 10:00 AM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300395901 Uptown Core 24-Dec 3:00 AM North Ridge TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300396060 Iroquois Ridge North 25-Dec 8:30 PM Devonshire Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300397235 West Oak Trails 25-Dec 4:24 PM Leighland Avenue Offensive Weapons #202300396828 College Park 26-Dec 5:18 PM Alison Crescent Theft From Auto #202300397598 Bronte 26-Dec 2:31 AM Soutland Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300397229 Bronte 26-Dec 4:20 PM Pinegrove Road Break And Enter House #202300397561 Bronte 26-Dec 9:30 PM Sunflower Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300397899 Glenorchy

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.