Weekly Oakville crime update from Dec. 20-26

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 54 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from December 20 to 26. Compared to the previous week, crimes dropped by 8.47%.
Saturday, Dec. 23, was the busiest day, with 11 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (fourteen in total.)
In addition, residents reported 16 incidents of vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one incidents robbery in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 12 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 7 incidents of robberies.
In the past six months, there were 31 incidents of house robberies in Oakville and 52 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: December 20-26
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map.