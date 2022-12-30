Weekly Oakville crime update from Dec. 21 to 27

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 55 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec. 21 to 27. Compared to the week before, that marks an increase of 34.15%.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 was the busiest day, with nineteen reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (9).

In addition, residents reported MVC - Hit & Run most frequently (13 incidents).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to ten incidents of Theft Of Vehicle; if this rate stayed consistent, would be 520 incidents a year. Incidents of Theft Of Vehiclein the past six months were 314, and in the past year, 482.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 109 vehicle thefts - which could extrapolate to 1,308 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Dec. 21 to 27

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 21-Dec 3:00 PM Oak Walk Drive Assault #202200374835 Uptown Core 21-Dec 3:45 PM Oak Walk Drive Assault #202200374883 Uptown Core 21-Dec 2:57 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202200374820 Midtown Core 21-Dec 6:15 AM South Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202200374363 QEW West 21-Dec 6:15 AM South Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202200374363 QEW West 21-Dec 6:15 AM South Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202200374363 QEW West 21-Dec 4:20 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202200374926 Uptown Core 21-Dec 5:32 PM Oak Park Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202200375010 Uptown Core 21-Dec 4:44 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202200374953 Uptown Core 21-Dec 10:30 AM Brookhaven Crescent Theft From Auto #202200374557 West Oak Trails 21-Dec 7:56 PM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202200375145 QEW West 21-Dec 5:27 PM East Street Theft Of Bicycle #202200375004 Bronte 21-Dec 7:33 AM Lakeshore Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202200377272 Bronte 21-Dec 12:58 AM Mayors MR Theft Of Vehicle #202200374443 Glen Abbey 21-Dec 10:00 PM Golden Meadow TL Theft Of Vehicle #202200375551 Iroquois Ridge South 21-Dec 7:12 AM Hillmount Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200374397 West Oak Trails 21-Dec 7:16 AM Cross Avenue Theft Over #202200374399 Midtown Core 21-Dec 8:49 AM Cross Avenue Theft Over #202200374454 Midtown Core 21-Dec 12:46 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202200374684 Old Oakville 22-Dec 7:04 PM North Service Road East Break And Enter Other #202200376095 Iroquois Ridge South 22-Dec 9:08 PM Upper Middle Road West Impaired Driving #202200376174 West Oak Trails 22-Dec 4:30 PM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202200375948 Old Oakville 22-Dec 8:04 PM Dorval Drive MVC - PI #202200376131 QEW West 22-Dec 8:53 PM Jessie Caverhill PS Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200376166 Glenorchy 22-Dec 10:00 PM Fairgate Way Theft Of Vehicle #202200376593 Uptown Core 22-Dec 9:05 PM Pacific Road Theft Under #202200376173 QEW West 23-Dec 11:46 PM Glenashton Drive Impaired Driving #202200377123 Iroquois Ridge North 23-Dec 10:08 AM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202200376529 QEW West 23-Dec 3:49 PM Oak Park Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202200376799 Uptown Core 23-Dec 11:30 PM Bronte Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200377272 Bronte 23-Dec 7:30 AM Oaks Springs Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200376556 River Oaks 24-Dec 2:00 PM Neyagawa Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202200377538 River Oaks 24-Dec 11:00 PM Milkweed Way Theft From Auto #202200378252 Bronte 25-Dec 2:14 PM Pinecliff Road Assault #202200378281 West Oak Trails 26-Dec 5:19 PM Durham Street Break And Enter Hosue #202200379112 Eastlake 26-Dec 12:18 PM Argus Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200378886 Midtown Core 26-Dec 2:08 PM Allan Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200379875 Old Oakville 26-Dec 12:42 PM Waterford Street Theft From Auto #202200378908 Bronte 26-Dec 10:51 PM Reynolds Street Theft From Auto #202200378824 Old Oakville 26-Dec 12:09 PM Watson Avenue Theft From Auto #202200378879 Old Oakville 26-Dec 8:13 PM Woburn Crescent Theft From Auto #202200379241 Bronte 27-Dec 7:47 PM Hampstead Road Break And Enter House #202200380164 River Oaks 27-Dec 6:42 PM Vineland Crescent Break And Enter House #202200380105 River Oaks 27-Dec 4:44 AM Wyecroft Road Break And Enter Shop #202200379506 QEW West 27-Dec 3:36 AM Bronte Road Impaired Driving #202200379489 QEW West 27-Dec 10:00 AM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #2022003800037 Glenorchy 27-Dec 9:10 AM Treshing Mill Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202200379617 Glenorchy 27-Dec 2:57 PM Upper Middle Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202200379920 West Oak Trails 27-Dec 2:42 PM Speers Road Offensive Weapons #202200379906 Midtown Core 27-Dec 3:10 PM Cross Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200379937 Midtown Core 27-Dec 5:20 PM Dundas Street West Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200380037 Glenorchy 27-Dec 2:33 PM Queen Mary Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200379901 Old Oakville 27-Dec 1:42 PM Maple Grove Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200379837 Eastlake 27-Dec 10:18 AM Falgarwood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200379667 Iroquois Ridge South 27-Dec 11:32 AM Post Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200379739 Uptown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map