Weekly Oakville crime update from Dec. 21 to 27

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 55 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec. 21 to 27. Compared to the week before, that marks an increase of 34.15%.
Wednesday, Dec. 21 was the busiest day, with nineteen reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (9).
In addition, residents reported MVC - Hit & Run most frequently (13 incidents).
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to ten incidents of Theft Of Vehicle; if this rate stayed consistent, would be 520 incidents a year. Incidents of Theft Of Vehiclein the past six months were 314, and in the past year, 482.
Over the past 30 days, there have been 109 vehicle thefts - which could extrapolate to 1,308 per year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: Dec. 21 to 27
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map