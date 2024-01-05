Weekly Oakville crime update from Dec. 27-Jan 2

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 56 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from December 20 to 26. Compared to the previous week, crimes slightly rose by 3.7%.
Monday, Dec. 29, was the busiest day, with 10 reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (eleven in total.)
In addition, residents reported 12 incidents of vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to three incidents of thefts under in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 144 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 40 incidents of theft under.
In the past six months, there were 197 incidents of theft under in Oakville and 379 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: December 27-Jan 2
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map.