Weekly Oakville crime update from Dec. 27-Jan 2

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 56 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from December 20 to 26. Compared to the previous week, crimes slightly rose by 3.7%.

Monday, Dec. 29, was the busiest day, with 10 reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (eleven in total.)

In addition, residents reported 12 incidents of vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to three incidents of thefts under in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 144 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 40 incidents of theft under.

In the past six months, there were 197 incidents of theft under in Oakville and 379 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: December 27-Jan 2

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 27-Dec 2:22 PM Bowman Drive Break And Enter House #202300398571 Glen Abbey 27-Dec 4:30 PM North Service Road West Break And Enter Other #202300398434 Glen Abbey 27-Dec 4:29 AM Stalybridge Drive Theft From Auto #202300398388 Palermo West 27-Dec 4:29 AM Stalybridge Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300398126 Palermo West 27-Dec 3:00 PM Pinegrove Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300398582 QEW West 27-Dec 8:00 PM Mowat Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300398902 River Oaks 27-Dec 3:03 PM Baronwood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300398315 West Oak Trails 27-Dec 12:17 PM Woodgate Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300398203 West Oak Trails 27-Dec 12:00 AM Leighland Avenue Theft Over #202300398187 College Park 28-Dec 10:21 AM Kerr Street Break And Enter Shop #202300398923 QEW West 28-Dec 11:47 AM Kerr Street Break And Enter Shop #202300399003 QEW West 28-Dec 1:33 PM Cross Avenue MVC - PI #202300399100 QEW Midtown Core 28-Dec 6:42 PM Pilgrims Way Theft From Auto #202300399371 Glen Abbey 28-Dec 5:30 AM Potter Wheels Crescent Theft From Auto #202300398985 Glen Abbey 28-Dec 8:44 AM Pilgrims Way Theft From Auto #202300398845 Glen Abbey 28-Dec 5:30 AM Potters Wheel Crescent Theft From Auto #202300398985 Glen Abbey 28-Dec 9:22 AM Falgarwood Drive Theft From Auto #202300398882 Iroquois Shore Road South 28-Dec 9:41 AM Holly Court Theft From Auto #202300398899 Iroquois Shore Road South 28-Dec 10:24 AM Hollybrook Drive Theft From Auto #202300398924 West Oak Trails 28-Dec 3:45 PM Lionstone Drive Theft From Auto #202300399220 West Oak Trails 28-Dec 5:56 PM Brockberry Crescent Theft From Auto #202300399326 West Oak Trails 28-Dec 12:35 PM Aztec Gate Theft From Auto #202300399047 West Oak Trails 28-Dec 3:42 AM Wisteria Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300398710 Glenorchy 28-Dec 3:26 AM Oakhaven Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300398706 West Oak Trails 29-Dec 12:34 PM Pinegrove Road Break And Enter House #202300400063 QEW West 29-Dec 1:55 PM Iroquois Shore Road Break And Enter Other #202300400141 College Park 29-Dec 7:45 PM McCraney Street East MVC - PI #202300400262 College Park 29-Dec 7:45 PM McCraney Street East MVC -PI #202300400923 College Park 29-Dec 5:02 PM Burnhamthorpe Road East Robbery #202300400303 Glenorchy 29-Dec 7:51 AM Speers Road Robbery #202300399775 QEW West 29-Dec 7:44 PM Golden Meadow TL Theft From Auto #202300400427 Iroquois Shore Road South 29-Dec 2:30 AM Lyndhurst Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300399907 Iroquois Shore Road North 29-Dec 10:24 AM Woburn Crescent Theft Under #202300399920 Bronte 29-Dec 4:35 PM Pleasant View CT Theft Under #202300400275 Glen Abbey 30-Dec 12:32 PM Bronte Road Break And Enter Other #202300400992 QEW West 30-Dec 3:22 PM Bronte Road Break And Enter Other #202300401116 QEW West 30-Dec 9:35 PM Kerr Street Offensive Weapons #202300401405 QEW West 30-Dec 11:14 PM Grand Oak TL Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300401490 West Oak Trails 30-Dec 11:50 AM Ingledene Drive Theft From Auto #202300400951 Iroquois Shore Road South 30-Dec 12:00 AM Princeton Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300400607 College Park 30-Dec 3:00 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300401122 College Park 31-Dec 9:19 PM Eight Line MVC - PI #202300402296 Iroquois Shore Road South 31-Dec 4:18 PM Speers Road Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300402090 QEW West 31-Dec 2:00 AM Foxfield Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300401861 West Oak Trails 31-Dec 11:01 PM Merchants Gate Theft Under #202300402368 Glen Abbey 01-Jan 5:39 AM South Service Road East Robbery #202300000171 QEW Midtown Core 01-Jan 1:55 PM Silverthorn Drive Theft From Auto #202400000409 Bronte 01-Jan 4:25 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400000152 QEW West 02-Jan 6:16 PM Woodland Drive Break And Enter House #202400001626 Eastlake 02-Jan 11:11 AM Maurice Drive Break And Enter House #202400001253 Old Oakville 02-Jan 3:00 PM Lynx GDNS MVC - Hit & Run #202400001503 Joshua's Meadows 02-Jan 6:00 PM Wyecroft Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300001623 QEW West 02-Jan 3:00 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202400001483 River Oaks 02-Jan 5:18 PM Cross Avenue MVC - PI #202400001582 QEW Midtown Core 02-Jan 5:29 PM Abbeywood Drive Robbery #202400001590 Glen Abbey 02-Jan 1:45 PM Berkshire Court Theft From Auto #202300001390 Glen Abbey

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.