Oakville weekly crime update Dec. 29 - Jan. 4

Haltonl Regional Police officers responded to 34 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec. 29, 2021, to Jan. 04, 2022.
Compared to the preceding eight days, this was over an 8% decrease in the occurrence of crimes in the town.
Tuesday, Jan. 04 was the busiest day, recording 11 incidents. Wednesday, Dec. 29 was the quietest with just three reported incidents.
QEW West and Iroquois Ridge North witnessed the highest number of crimes (each reporting five incidents).
Theft Under was the most reported crime with eight reported incidents.
Oakville Crime Statistics - Dec. 29, 2021, to Jan. 04, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
