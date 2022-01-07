Oakville weekly crime update Dec. 29 - Jan. 4

Haltonl Regional Police officers responded to 34 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec. 29, 2021, to Jan. 04, 2022.

Compared to the preceding eight days, this was over an 8% decrease in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

Tuesday, Jan. 04 was the busiest day, recording 11 incidents. Wednesday, Dec. 29 was the quietest with just three reported incidents.

QEW West and Iroquois Ridge North witnessed the highest number of crimes (each reporting five incidents).

Theft Under was the most reported crime with eight reported incidents.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neightbourhood 29-Dec 3:00 PM Sutton Drive - 1000 Block Theft From Auto #202200003025 Burloak 29-Dec 9:00 PM Ernest Appelbe Boulevard Theft of Vehicle #202100385818 Glenorchy 30-Dec 12:00 AM Montclair Drive - 1200 Block Break And Enter House #202100385634 College Park 30-Dec 9:00 AM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Breaking & Enter #202100385824 College Park 30-Dec 5:00 PM Royal Windsor Drive - 2300 Block Theft Over #202100386230 QEW East 30-Dec 12:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200002965 QEW West 30-Dec 3:00 PM Oak Walk Drive - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202100386152 Uptown Core 30-Dec 7:00 PM Rosemount Crescent - 2000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200002771 West Oak Trails 31-Dec 12:00 AM Speers Road - 2200 Block Theft From Auto #202200002840 QEW West 31-Dec 2:00 AM Glenhampton Road - 2100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100386608 West Oak Trails 31-Dec 12:00 AM Bell Crescent - 2300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100386779 West Oak Trails 1-Jan 5:00 PM Chartwell Road - 600 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200000537 Midtown Core 1-Jan 2:00 PM River Heights Gate - 1000 Block Break And Enter House #202200000434 River Oaks 1-Jan 1:00 PM 2400 Block Central Park Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200000421 River Oaks 2-Jan 4:00 AM Bridge Road - 1100 Block Theft From Auto #202200000899 Bronte 2-Jan 4:00 PM Eberly Woods Drive - 3100 Block Theft Under #202200001385 Glenorchy 2-Jan 12:00 PM NO 10 SR & Trafalgar Road Theft Over #202200002116 Midtown Core 2-Jan 10:00 AM Lakeshore Road West - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200001098 Old Oakville 2-Jan 3:00 PM Speers Road Assault #202200001289 QEW West 3-Jan 11:00 PM Harmsworth Square - 1400 Block Break And Enter House #202200002623 Iroquois Ridge South 3-Jan 12:00 AM South Service Road East - 400 Block Break And Enter Other #202200001846 Midtown Core 3-Jan 9:00 PM Speers Road - 2100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200002528 QEW West 3-Jan 6:00 PM Speers Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200002895 QEW West 4-Jan 5:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 2400 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200003356 Bronte 4-Jan 11:00 PM Drummond Road - 400 Block Break And Enter House #202200003595 Eastlake 4-Jan 6:00 PM Gladeside Avenue - 3100 Block Theft Under #202200003430 Glenorchy 4-Jan 1:00 PM Pondview Place - 400 Block Assault #202200003143 Iroquois Ridge North 4-Jan 10:00 PM Bayshire Drive - 1500 Block Theft Under #202200003560 Iroquois Ridge North 4-Jan 1:00 PM Summerhill Crescent - 1400 Block Theft Under #202200003140 Iroquois Ridge North 4-Jan 2:00 PM Sylvia Drive - 2400 Block Theft Under #2022000003248 Iroquois Ridge North 4-Jan 2:00 PM Lyndhurst Drive - 2300 Block Theft Under #202200003216 Iroquois Ridge North 4-Jan 1:00 AM Trafalgar Road - 600 Block Robbery #202200002710 Midtown Core 4-Jan 4:00 PM Weighton Drive - 400 Block Assault #202200003313 Old Oakville 4-Jan 1:00 PM Margaret Drive - 300 Block Theft Under #202200003127 Old Oakville

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map