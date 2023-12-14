Weekly Oakville crime update from Dec. 6 to 12

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 53 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from December 6 to 12. Compared to the previous week, crimes dropped by 19.6%.

Thursday, Dec. 7, was the busiest day, with 15 reported incidents. River Oaks residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (twelve in total.)

In addition, residents reported 17 incidents of vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one incidents of bicycle theft in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 16 incidents of bicycle theft.

In the past six months, there were 114 incidents of bicycle thefts in Oakville and 154 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 06-Dec 7:20 PM Cherryhill Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300379084 Bronte 06-Dec 10:53 AM Fourth Line Theft From Auto #202300378247 QEW West 06-Dec 6:06 PM King Street Break And Enter House #202300378661 Old Oakville 06-Dec 5:00 AM Watson Avenue Theft From Auto #202300377965 Old Oakville 06-Dec 5:17 AM Douglas Avenue Theft From Auto #202300377970 Old Oakville 06-Dec 5:41 AM Douglas Avenue Theft From Auto #202300377974 Old Oakville 06-Dec 3:19 PM Douglas Avenue Theft From Auto #202300378499 Old Oakville 06-Dec 4:25 AM Douglas Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300377964 Old Oakville 06-Dec 8:24 AM Douglas Avenue Theft From Auto #202300378096 Old Oakville 06-Dec 9:01 AM Linbrook Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300378138 QEW Midtown Core 07-Dec 9:11 AM Weynway Court Theft Of Vehicle #202300379165 Bronte 07-Dec 3:45 PM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300379513 QEW West 07-Dec 5:10 PM South Service Road West Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300379587 QEW West 07-Dec 8:03 PM South Service Road West Theft Under #202300379446 QEW Midtown Core 07-Dec 2:18 PM Liptay Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300379439 Glen Abbey 07-Dec 5:05 AM Mowat Avenue Theft From Auto #202300379198 River Oaks 07-Dec 9:09 AM Mowat Avenue Theft From Auto #202300379161 River Oaks 07-Dec 8:55 AM Dundas Street West MVC - PI #202300379148 River Oaks 07-Dec 3:34 PM Oak Park Boulevard Theft Under #202300379503 River Oaks 07-Dec 8:05 AM Spruce Needle Court Theft From Auto #202300379099 River Oaks 07-Dec 8:31 AM Spruce Needle Court Break And Enter House #202300379126 River Oaks 07-Dec 8:46 AM Spruce Needle Court Theft From Auto #202300379138 River Oaks 07-Dec 11:16 AM Glenashton Drive Theft From Auto #202300379262 River Oaks 07-Dec 11:24 AM Spruce Needle Court Theft From Auto #202300379271 River Oaks 07-Dec 6:00 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300379706 College Park 08-Dec 2:07 AM Kerr Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300380039 Old Oakville 08-Dec 7:10 AM Highcroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300380040 Glen Abbey 08-Dec 7:00 AM Summit Ridge Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300380024 Glen Abbey 08-Dec 1:20 AM Streamwood PS Theft Of Vehicle #202300380176 Glenorchy 09-Dec 7:31 AM Third Line Theft From Auto #202300381073 Bronte 09-Dec 3:19 AM Speers Road Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300380962 QEW West 09-Dec 11:49 AM Pine Avenue Federal Stats - Drugs #202300381302 QEW Midtown Core 09-Dec 5:17 AM Langtry Drive Break And Enter House #202300381005 Glen Abbey 09-Dec 3:43 PM Liptay Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300381512 Glen Abbey 09-Dec 5:05 PM Neyagawa Boulevard Impaired Driving #202300381585 River Oaks 09-Dec 2:39 PM Post Road Theft Under #202300381446 River Oaks 09-Dec 3:59 PM Camellia Crescent Break And Enter House #202300381529 Glenorchy 10-Dec 3:18 PM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300382454 QEW West 10-Dec 10:56 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300373569 Bronte 10-Dec 7:44 PM Allan Street Impaired Driving #202300382788 QEW Midtown Core 10-Dec 3:00 PM Marlborough Court Theft Of Vehicle #202300382990 College Park 10-Dec 7:50 PM Marlborough Court Theft Of Vehicle #202300382793 College Park 10-Dec 3:00 AM Natalie Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300383372 Glenorchy 11-Dec 7:55 PM Jones Street Impaired Driving #202300383845 Bronte 11-Dec 5:23 PM Rebecca Street Theft Under #202300383732 Bronte 11-Dec 9:02 AM Chartwell Road Theft From Auto #202300383245 QEW Midtown Core 12-Dec 8:20 AM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300384198 QEW West 12-Dec 3:58 PM Equestrian Court Theft Over #202300384707 QEW West 12-Dec 9:20 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Other #202300384272 Old Oakville 12-Dec 1:04 PM Glenforest Crescent Break And Enter House #202300384543 Eastlake 12-Dec 10:52 AM Brays Lane MVC - Hit & Run #202300384356 Glen Abbey 12-Dec 12:00 AM Westoak Trails Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300384262 Glen Abbey 12-Dec 3:57 PM Dalebrook Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300384706 River Oaks

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.