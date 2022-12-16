Weekly Oakville crime update from Dec. 7 to 13

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 61 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec. 7 to 13. Compared to the week before, that marks a decrease of 11.59%.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 was the busiest day, with 14 reported incidents. Glen Abbey residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (11).

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (13 incidents).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to 13 incidents of Theft Of Vehicle; if this rate stayed consistent, would be 624 incidents a year. Incidents of Theft Of Vehicle in the past six months were 226, and in the past year, 392.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 70 vehicle thefts - which could extrapolate to 840 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Dec. 7 to 13

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 07-Dec 4:07 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard Assault #202200360816 Glen Abbey 07-Dec 4:07 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard Assault #202200360816 West Oak Trails 07-Dec 11:30 AM King Street Break And Enter Other #202200360569 Old Oakville 07-Dec 10:10 AM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202200360503 Glen Abbey 07-Dec 11:02 AM Windrush Drive MVC - PI #202200360543 Glen Abbey 07-Dec 9:50 AM Marlborough Court Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200360477 College Park 07-Dec 5:29 PM North Service Road West Robbery #202200360894 Glen Abbey 07-Dec 9:11 AM Tudor Avenue Theft From Auto #202200360437 Old Oakville 07-Dec 10:07 AM Hamlet CM Theft Of Vehicle #202200360499 Bronte 07-Dec 2:29 AM Winston Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200360356 Bronte 07-Dec 8:46 AM Montgomery Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200360543 Glen Abbey 07-Dec 4:40 AM Lakeview Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200360457 Iroquois Ridge South 07-Dec 4:01 PM Marlborough Court Theft Under #202200360810 College Park 07-Dec 11:01 PM North Service Road West Theft Under #202200361144 Glen Abbey 08-Dec 10:55 PM Post Road Assault #202200361540 Uptown Core 08-Dec 2:47 AM Allan Street Impaired Driving #202200361228 QEW Midtown Core 08-Dec 7:01 AM Falkland Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200361331 West Oak Trails 08-Dec 1:38 PM Montclair Drive Robbery #202200361693 College Park 08-Dec 3:00 PM Tweedsdale Crescent Theft From Auto #202200361770 Bronte 08-Dec 8:40 PM Westdale Road Theft From Auto #202200362069 Bronte 08-Dec 1:08 PM Patricia Drive Theft From Auto #202200361659 Bronte 08-Dec 5:46 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #2022003618117 Old Oakville 08-Dec 10:27 PM Jones Street Theft Of Vehicle #202200362132 Bronte 08-Dec 4:25 AM Saddler CL Theft OF Vehicle #202200361256 Glen Abbey 08-Dec 6:47 AM Highbourne Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202200361321 Glen Abbey 08-Dec 10:00 PM Burnet Street Theft Of Vehicle #202200362898 Old Oakville 09-Dec 11:41 PM Randall Street Break And Enter Other #202200362562 Old Oakville 09-Dec 10:00 PM Nottingham Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202200362473 College Park 09-Dec 12:25 PM Cottonwood Crescent MVC - Hit & Run #202200362611 Glen Abbey 09-Dec 1:43 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202200362689 Old Oakville 09-Dec 2:47 PM Speers Road MVC - PI #202200362751 QEW West 09-Dec 4:38 PM Oak Walk Drive Theft From Auto #202200362831 Uptown Core 09-Dec 1:59 AM Maple Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202200362215 QEW Midtown Core 10-Dec 5:39 PM Oak Park Boulevard MVC - PI #202200363838 Uptown Core 10-Dec 10:48 AM Falkland Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200363535 West Oak Trails 10-Dec 1:19 PM Prince Charles Drive Theft From Auto #202200361817 Old Oakville 10-Dec 8:23 AM Helen CT Theft Of Vehicle #202200363405 Bronte 10-Dec 3:18 AM Melvin Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202200363415 Eastlake 10-Dec 6:00 PM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200364515 QEW West 11-Dec 10:24 PM Dorval Drive Impaired Driving #202200364918 Glen Abbey 11-Dec 6:26 PM Cornwall Road Roadside Test #202200364733 QEW Midtown Core 11-Dec 7:16 PM Briarhall Gate Roadside Test #202200364784 River Oaks 11-Dec 8:47 AM Old Mill Road Theft From Auto #202200364322 QEW Midtown Core 11-Dec 10:03 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202200364382 Uptown Core 12-Dec 5:00 PM Cottonwood Crescent MVC - HIt & Run #202200363761 Glen Abbey 12-Dec 12:13 PM Cross Avenue MVC - HIt & Run #202200365477 QEW Midtown Core 12-Dec 12:19 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - HIt & Run #202200365484 Uptown Core 12-Dec 8:14 AM Third Line Theft From Auto #202200365235 Bronte 12-Dec 8:51 AM Parkhaven Boulevard Theft From Auto #202200365278 Uptown Core 12-Dec 4:28 PM Oak Walk Drive Theft Under #202200365714 Uptown Core 13-Dec 8:52 PM Cross Avenue Assault #202200367004 QEW Midtown Core 13-Dec 10:17 AM Ennisclare Drive West Break And Enter House #202200366344 Eastlake 13-Dec 1:21 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202200366063 Old Oakville 13-Dec 3:48 PM Prince Michael Drive MVC - HIt & Run #202200366705 Iroquois Ridge North 13-Dec 9:48 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202200367037 Old Oakville 13-Dec 2:15 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202200366602 Old Oakville 13-Dec 9:48 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202200367037 Old Oakville 13-Dec 1:53 PM Lakeshore Road West Roadside Test #202200366577 Bronte 13-Dec 11:32 AM Marine Drive Theft From Auto #202200366414 Bronte 13-Dec 2:00 PM Oak Walk Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200366584 Uptown Core 13-Dec 4:16 PM Cross Avenue Theft Under #202200366739 QEW Midtown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map