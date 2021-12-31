Oakville weekly crime update Dec. 22 - 28

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 38 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec. 22 to 28, 2021. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was an increase of 2.7% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.
Dec. 22, 23 and 26 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to nine crimes on Dec. 22 and seven on both Dec. 23 and 26. The residents of QEW West and Eastlake reported the greatest number of crimes in this period. Theft of Vehicle (8) and Theft of Auto (7) were the most reported by residents from various neighbourhoods.
Oakville Crime Statistics - December 22 to December 28, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map