Oakville weekly crime update Dec. 22 - 28

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 38 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec. 22 to 28, 2021. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was an increase of 2.7% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

Dec. 22, 23 and 26 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to nine crimes on Dec. 22 and seven on both Dec. 23 and 26. The residents of QEW West and Eastlake reported the greatest number of crimes in this period. Theft of Vehicle (8) and Theft of Auto (7) were the most reported by residents from various neighbourhoods.

Oakville Crime Statistics - December 22 to December 28, 2021

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neightbourhood 21-Dec 1:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 2400 Block Break And Enter House #202100378998 Bronte 22-Dec 10:00 AM Neyagawa Boulevard - 2500 Block Break And Enter Shop #202100379730 River Oaks 22-Dec 6:00 AM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202100379767 QEW West 22-Dec 10:00 AM Lakeshore Road East - 200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100379714 Eastlake 22-Dec 11:00 AM Crestview Street - 1100 Block Theft From Auto #202100379789 Eastlake 22-Dec 11:00 AM Crestview Street - 1100 Block Theft From Auto #202100379789 Eastlake 22-Dec 9:00 AM Speers Road - 1500 Block Theft From Auto #20210037909 QEW West 22-Dec 3:00 AM Speers Road - 1300 Block Theft From Auto #202100379538 QEW West 22-Dec 9:00 PM Cumnock Crescent - 1200 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100380581 Eastlake 22-Dec 8:00 AM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100380087 QEW West 23-Dec 7:00 AM QEW & Trafalgar Road Property Crime #202100380500 QEW West 23-Dec 7:00 AM QEW & Trafalgar Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100380500 QEW West 23-Dec 12:00 AM Addingham Crescent - 2500 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100380660 Clearview 23-Dec 1:00 AM Maple Avenue - 500 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100380490 Eastlake 23-Dec 9:00 AM Wallace Road - 1500 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100380590 QEW West 23-Dec 1:00 PM Wallace Road - 1400 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100380804 QEW West 23-Dec 2:00 PM Wallace Road - 1400 Block Theft Under #202100380809 QEW West 24-Dec 12:00 PM Pondview Place - 500 Block Break And Enter Other #202100381534 River Oaks 24-Dec 12:00 AM Speers Road - 1100 Block Theft From Auto #202100381224 QEW West 24-Dec 2:00 PM Rochester Circle - 2300 Block Theft Under #202100381626 Palermo West 24-Dec 10:00 AM Speers Road Theft Under #202100381468 QEW West 24-Dec 7:00 PM Kingsridge Drive - 2100 Block Theft Under #202100381819 Theft Under 25-Dec 12:00 PM Mowat Avenue - 2300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100382267 River Oaks 26-Dec 8:00 PM Mississaga Street - 100 Block Assault #202100383218 Bronte 26-Dec 1:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Assault #202100382929 QEW West 26-Dec 4:00 PM Carberry Way & Grand Oak TL Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100383037 West Oak Trails 26-Dec 1:00 PM Jezero Crescent - 1300 Block Theft From Auto #202100382956 Iroquois Ridge North 26-Dec 3:00 AM Meadowridge Drive - 2500 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100382825 Iroquois Ridge North 26-Dec 10:00 AM Kerr Street - 600 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100382841 QEW West 26-Dec 2:00 PM Stornoway Circle - 3200 Block Theft Under #202100382965 Palermo West 27-Dec 9:00 AM Howell Road - 200 Block Break And Enter House #202100383522 River Oaks 27-Dec 1:00 PM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Break And Enter Other #202100383680 QEW West 27-Dec 11:00 AM Sixth Line -2100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100383595 River Oaks 27-Dec 10:00 AM Reynolds Street - 300 Block Theft of Bicycle #202100383540 Eastlake 27-Dec 10:00 AM Reynolds Street - 300 Block Theft of Bicycle #202100383540 Eastlake 28-Dec 5:00 PM Argyle Drive - 1100 Block Break And Enter House #202100384655 Eastlake 28-Dec 3:00 PM Meadowridge Drive - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202100384577 Iroquois Ridge North 28-Dec 12:00 PM Sixth Line - 2500 Block Theft Under #202100384428 River Oaks

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map