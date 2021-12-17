Oakville weekly crime update Dec. 8 to 14

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 31 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec. 8 to 14, 2021.

Thursday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 10 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to 11 crimes on Dec. 9 and 7 on Dec.10. The residents of QEW West reported the greatest number of crimes in this period.

In addition, residents from various neighbourhoods reported Theft Under (7) and Theft of Vehicle, Theft From Auto, Property Damage under $5,000, and Assault in equal measure (5).

Reporting about sexual assaults and intimate partner violence is not provided by Halton Regional Police as it relates to the location to protect the victim.

Oakville Crime Statistics - Dec. 8 to 14, 2021

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neightbourhood 8-Dec 5:00 PM Third Line - 700 Block Break And Enter House #202100366509 QEW West 8-Dec 4:00 PM Speers Road - 2200 Block Break And Enter Shop #202100367072 QEW West 9-Dec 12:00 PM Burloak Drive - 300 Block Assault #202100367225 Bronte 9-Dec 7:00 PM Gainsborough Drive - 1400 Block Assault #202100367588 Iroquis Ridge South 9-Dec 7:00 PM Gainsborough Drive - 1400 Block Assault #202100361590 QEW West 9-Dec 11:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Assault #202100367760 Iroquis Ridge South 9-Dec 9:00 AM Prince Michael Drive - 2500 Block Assault #202100367084 Joshua's Meadow 9-Dec 5:00 PM Dorval Drive - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100367503 Old Oakville 9-Dec 10:00 AM Glenashton Drive - 1100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100367178 Joshua's Meadow 9-Dec 2:00 AM Bridle Wood - 600 Block Theft From Auto #202100366846 Burloak 9-Dec 4:00 AM Watson Avenue - 200 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100366980 Old Oakville 9-Dec 5:00 PM North Service road West - 300 Block Theft Under #202100367486 Midtown Core 10-Dec 8:00 PM Carey Road - 1200 Block Break And Enter House #202100368893 Eastlake 10-Dec 11:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202100368210 QEW West 10-Dec 7:00 PM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100368643 QEW East 10-Dec 7:00 PM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Theft of Vehicle #2021003688674 QEW East 10-Dec 10:00 PM Davis Road - 300 Block Theft Under #202100368756 QEW East 10-Dec 6:00 PM Leighland Avenue - 200 Block Theft Under #202100368627 QEW East 10-Dec 12:00 PM Superior Court - 3500 Block Theft Under #202100368249 Burloak 11-Dec 2:00 PM Edward Leaver Trail - 2400 Block Property Damage Over $5,000 #202100369278 Iroquis Ridge South 11-Dec 3:00 PM Bronte Road & Lakeshore Road Theft Under #202100369520 Bronte 11-Dec 4:00 PM White Oaks Boulevard - 1400 Block Theft Under #202100369443 Iroquis Ridge South 12-Dec 7:00 AM Royal Windsor Drive - 2300 Block Break And Enter Shop #202100370066 Clearview 12-Dec 3:00 AM Oak Walk Drive - 100 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202100369995 Glenorchy 12-Dec 11:00 AM Stanfield Drive - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100370208 QEW West 13-Dec 12:00 PM Lakeshore Road East - 200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100371113 Old Oakville 13-Dec 12:00 PM Glenvista Drive - 1800 Block Theft From Auto #202100371093 Joshua's Meadow 13-Dec 4:00 PM Grand Boulevard - 2100 Block Theft From Auto #202100371323 Joshua's Meadow 13-Dec 10:00 PM Wallace Road - 1400 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100371624 QEW West 13-Dec 3:00 PM Wallace Road - 1400 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100371306 QEW West 13-Dec 11:00 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202100371067 Glenorchy

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map