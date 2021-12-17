Oakville weekly crime update Dec. 8 to 14

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 31 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Dec. 8 to 14, 2021.
Thursday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 10 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to 11 crimes on Dec. 9 and 7 on Dec.10. The residents of QEW West reported the greatest number of crimes in this period.
In addition, residents from various neighbourhoods reported Theft Under (7) and Theft of Vehicle, Theft From Auto, Property Damage under $5,000, and Assault in equal measure (5).
Reporting about sexual assaults and intimate partner violence is not provided by Halton Regional Police as it relates to the location to protect the victim.
Oakville Crime Statistics - Dec. 8 to 14, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map