Weekly Oakville crime update from Feb. 1 to 7

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 60 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Feb. 1 to 7. Compared to the week before, that marks a rise of 27.6%.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, was the busiest day, with 18 reported incidents. Old Oakville and West Oak Trails residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (11).

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (14 incidents).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to four incidents of Break And Enter House; if this rate stayed consistent, it would be 208 incidents a year. Incidents of Breaking And Entering in the past six months were 94, and in the past year, 160.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 16 incidents of Breaking and Entering - which could extrapolate to 192 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 01-Feb 3:30 AM Postridge Drive Assault #202300034796 Uptown Core 01-Feb 10:00 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300035457 QEW Midtown Core 01-Feb 12:30 PM South Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300037442 QEW West 01-Feb 1:40 AM Lapsley Crescent MVC - Hit & Run #202300034622 West Oak Trails 01-Feb 4:55 PM Streamwood PS Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300035104 Joshua's Meadows 01-Feb 12:53 AM North Service Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300034580 Glen Abbey 01-Feb 10:59 AM Grosvenor Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300035972 Iroquois Ridge South 01-Feb 4:00 AM Wheat Boom Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300035104 Joshua's Meadows 01-Feb 10:28 AM Watson Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300034954 Old Oakville 01-Feb 12:30 PM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300037442 QEW West 01-Feb 7:00 AM Margot Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300035177 River Oaks 01-Feb 6:37 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300035203 Uptown Core 01-Feb 9:30 AM Foxhole CL Theft Of Vehicle #202300035459 West Oak Trails 01-Feb 10:34 AM Lapsley Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300034964 West Oak Trails 01-Feb 7:48 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202300035297 Old Oakville 01-Feb 7:53 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202300035303 Old Oakville 01-Feb 9:00 PM Old Mill Road Theft Under #202300037713 QEW Midtown Core 01-Feb 11:55 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202300035585 QEW West 02-Feb 3:15 AM Hampstead Road Breaak And Enter House #202300036002 River Oaks 02-Feb 6:02 AM Falgardwood Drive Break And Enter House #202300035933 College Park 02-Feb 5:30 PM Rambler CT Break And Enter House #202300036888 Glen Abbey 02-Feb 7:25 PM Devon Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300036382 Eastlake 02-Feb 1:16 AM QEW Highway MVC - Hit & Run #202300035672 QEW Midtown Core 02-Feb 10:24 PM North Service Road MVC - PI #202300036584 Glen Abbey 02-Feb 8:13 PM Kerr Street Theft Under #202300800305 Old Oakville 02-Feb 10:53 PM Navy Street Theft Under #202300036608 Old Oakville 03-Feb 10:00 PM Hixon Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300037701 Bronte 03-Feb 10:00 PM Hixon Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300037701 Bronte 03-Feb 10:36 PM Speers Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300037704 Old Oakville 03-Feb 7:30 PM Wyecroft Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300037476 QEW West 03-Feb 10:58 PM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300037739 West Oak Trails 03-Feb 7:45 PM Argus Road Robbery #202300037493 QEW Midtown Core 03-Feb 6:30 AM Truman Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300037480 College Park 03-Feb 7:41 AM Merchants Gate Theft Under #202300037047 Glen Abbey 03-Feb 9:50 PM Cross Avenue Theft Under #202300037650 QEW Midtown Core 04-Feb 7:21 PM Queens Avenue Assault #202300038701 College Park 04-Feb 9:46 PM Khalsa GT Break And Enter Other #202300038848 West Oak Trails 04-Feb 8:29 PM Trailside Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300038762 Glenorchy 04-Feb 10:23 PM Speers Road Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300038883 QEW West 04-Feb 11:00 PM Fourth Line Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300038917 QEW West 04-Feb 1:05 AM Speers Road Robbery #202300037889 Old Oakville 05-Feb 3:46 AM Deane Avenue Assault #202300039191 Old Oakville 05-Feb 8:25 AM Khalsa GT Break And Enter Other #202300039446 West Oak Trails 05-Feb 8:25 AM Khalsa GT Break And Enter Other #202300039453 West Oak Trails 05-Feb 8:29 AM Khalsa GT Break And Enter Other #202300039454 West Oak Trails 06-Feb 4:55 AM Dundas Street East Assault #202300040316 Uptown Core 06-Feb 6:00 AM QEW Highway Dangerous Operation - Traffic #202300040364 QEW Midtown Core 06-Feb 11:21 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300041242 Old Oakville 06-Feb 11:46 PM Carrier LN MVC - Hit & Run #202300041275 River Oaks 06-Feb 4:32 PM Stratus Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300043008 West Oak Trails 06-Feb 2:00 AM Falgardwood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300040810 Iroquois Ridge South 06-Feb 9:24 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300040551 Uptown Core 07-Feb 7:45 PM Lakeshore Road West Break And Enter Shop #202300042208 Old Oakville 07-Feb 12:44 AM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300041363 Old Oakville 07-Feb 12:31 AM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300041350 Uptown Core 07-Feb 11:47 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard Offensive Weapons #202300042674 West Oak Trails 07-Feb 1:40 PM Woodhaven Park Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300042034 Bronte 07-Feb 12:30 PM Glenashton Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300041901 Iroquois Ridge North 07-Feb 11:19 AM Hillmount Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300043008 West Oak Trails 07-Feb 3:23 PM Marlborough CT Theft Under #202300041519 College Park

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map