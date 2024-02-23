Weekly Oakville crime update from Feb. 14-20, 2024

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police responded to 43 crime incidents in Oakville, from Feb.14 to 20. 2024. Compared to the previous week, crimes increased by 13.95%.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, was the busiest day, with 13 reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (5 in total.)

In addition, there were 16 reported incidents of Vehicle Thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to look after their cars.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to one incident of robbery in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 13 incidents of robbery.

In the past six months, there were 38 incidents of robbery at shops in Oakville and 48 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 14-Feb 9:13 PM Wyecroft Road Property Damage under $5,000 #202400044840 QEW West 14-Feb 12:00 PM Maurice Drive Theft From Auto #202400045461 Old Oakville 14-Feb 2:41 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202400044543 QEW Midtown Core 14-Feb 8:48 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202400044830 QEW Midtown Core 14-Feb 3:55 PM Pilgrims Way Offensive Weapons #202400044602 Glen Abbey 14-Feb 7:33 PM North Service Road West Theft Under #202400044773 Glen Abbey 14-Feb 7:23 PM Trafalgar Road Theft From Auto #202400044770 Uptown Core 15-Feb 2:15 AM Lakeshore Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202400045134 Bronte 15-Feb 3:12 PM Marine Drive Theft From Auto #202400045572 Bronte 15-Feb 11:43 AM Central Park Drive Theft Under #202400045344 Uptown Core 15-Feb 12:17 AM Sarag Cline Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400045376 Glenorchy 15-Feb 2:56 AM Hall Manor Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400044998 Iroquois Ridge North 15-Feb 8:04 AM Nena Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202400045154 Iroquois Ridge North 15-Feb 11:24 AM Awenda Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400045325 Iroquois Ridge North 16-Feb 6:54 PM Bronte Road MVC - PI #202400046828 Bronte 16-Feb 5:10 PM Speers Road Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202400046730 QEW West 16-Feb 5:08 PM Speers Road MVC - PI #202400046727 QEW West 16-Feb 11:49 PM Kerr Street Theft Under #202400046401 QEW Midtown Core 16-Feb 1:28 AM Gulledge TL Theft Of Vehicle #202400046008 West Oak Trails 16-Feb 9:01 AM Hays Boulevard MVC - PI #202400046233 Uptown Core 16-Feb 12:42 PM Glenashton Drive Theft Under #202400046463 Iroquois Ridge North 17-Feb 9:50 AM Queen Mary Drive Theft Under #202400047301 Old Oakville 18-Feb 3:39 AM Bronte Road Impaired Driving #202400047944 Bronte 18-Feb 4:24 PM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400048424 QEW West 19-Feb 7:11 AM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400048882 QEW West 19-Feb 2:30 AM Pine Glen Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400048816 West Oak Trails 19-Feb 9:00 PM Devonshire Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202400049628 West Oak Trails 19-Feb 5:10 PM Old Bronte Road Property Damage under $5,000 #202400049303 Palermo Village Centre 19-Feb 12:24 PM Ringwood Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400049087 Glen Abbey 19-Feb 8:33 AM Awenda Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400048950 Iroquois Ridge North 20-Feb 5:30 PM Tansley Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400050797 Bronte 20-Feb 12:00 PM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202400049990 QEW Midtown Core 20-Feb 12:16 PM Speers Road Ttheft From Auto #202400049954 QEW Midtown Core 20-Feb 9:00 AM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202400049824 Old Oakville 20-Feb 6:05 PM North Service Road West Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202400050291 Glen Abbey 20-Feb 3:00 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202400050197 River Oaks 20-Feb 6:00 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400050696 Uptown Core 20-Feb 3:00 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202400050197 Glenorchy 20-Feb 4:48 PM George Savage Avenue MVC - PI #202400050225 Glenorchy 20-Feb 8:00 PM Horton Way Theft Of Vehicle #202400050817 Glenorchy 20-Feb 2:00 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202400050116 College Park 20-Feb 2:04 PM Iroquois Shore Road Robbery #202400050083 College Park 20-Feb 3:00 PM Falgarwood Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202400050182 College Park

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.