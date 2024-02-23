Weekly Oakville crime update from Feb. 14-20, 2024

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police responded to 43 crime incidents in Oakville, from Feb.14 to 20. 2024. Compared to the previous week, crimes increased by 13.95%.
Tuesday, Feb. 20, was the busiest day, with 13 reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (5 in total.)
In addition, there were 16 reported incidents of Vehicle Thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to look after their cars.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to one incident of robbery in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 13 incidents of robbery.
In the past six months, there were 38 incidents of robbery at shops in Oakville and 48 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
