Weekly Oakville crime update from Feb. 15 to 21

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 61 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario from Feb. 15 to 21. Compared to the week before, that marks a drop of 23.45%.
Monday, Feb. 20, was the busiest day, with 11 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (18).
In addition, residents reported Theft From Auto most frequently (12 incidents).
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to one incident of Break And Enter House; if this rate stayed consistent, it would be 36 incidents a year. Incidents of Breaking And Entering in the past six months were 147, and in the past year, 164.
Over the past 30 days, there have been 26 incidents of Break And Enter house - which could extrapolate to 312 per year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: Feb. 15 to 21
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map