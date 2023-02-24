Weekly Oakville crime update from Feb. 15 to 21

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 61 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario from Feb. 15 to 21. Compared to the week before, that marks a drop of 23.45%.

Monday, Feb. 20, was the busiest day, with 11 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (18).

In addition, residents reported Theft From Auto most frequently (12 incidents).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to one incident of Break And Enter House; if this rate stayed consistent, it would be 36 incidents a year. Incidents of Breaking And Entering in the past six months were 147, and in the past year, 164.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 26 incidents of Break And Enter house - which could extrapolate to 312 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Feb. 15 to 21

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 15-Feb 8:00 PM Speers Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300051167 QEW West 15-Feb 7:51 PM Taunton Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300051109 Uptown Core 15-Feb 12:51 AM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300050359 Uptown Core 15-Feb 4:52 AM Lakeshore Road West MVC - PI #202300050578 Old Oakville 15-Feb 8:00 AM North Park Boulevard Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300052133 Glenorchy 15-Feb 11:08 AM Swansea Drive Theft From Auto #202300050988 Bronte 15-Feb 1:00 PM Cudmore Road Theft From Auto #202300051047 Bronte 15-Feb 7:41 PM Cudmore Road Theft From Auto #202300051095 Bronte 15-Feb 6:00 AM River Glen Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300050926 River Oaks 15-Feb 12:27 AM Pelee Boulevard Theft Under #202300050332 River Oaks 16-Feb 4:55 AM Marlborough CT Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300051658 College Park 16-Feb 6:52 PM Dorval Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300052129 Old Oakville 16-Feb 1:58 AM Valley Drive Theft From Auto #202300051489 Bronte 16-Feb 5:30 AM Ripley CT Theft Of Vehicle #202300051950 College Park 16-Feb 5:30 AM Oxford Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300051944 College Park 16-Feb 4:30 AM Bishops Gate Theft Of Vehicle #202300052044 Glen Abbey 16-Feb 6:02 AM Thomas Street Theft Under #202300051710 Old Oakville 16-Feb 8:40 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Under #202300052352 QEW Midtown Core 17-Feb 2:08 AM Sawmill Street Assault #202300052530 Glenorchy 17-Feb 2:28 AM Redwood Square Federal Stats - Drugs #202300052558 QEW West 17-Feb 5:24 AM Oak Walk Drive Federal Stats - Drugs #202300052750 Uptown Core 17-Feb 2:28 AM Redwood Square Federal Stats - Drugs #202300052558 Glen Abbey 17-Feb 4:45 PM Chalmer Street MVC - PI #202300054404 Bronte 17-Feb 7:04 AM Brock Street MVC - PI #202300052851 Old Oakville 17-Feb 11:52 PM Reeves Gate MVC - PI #202300053605 West Oak Trails 17-Feb 4:30 AM Lakeshore Road West Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300052723 Bronte 17-Feb 11:58 PM Priory CT Theft From Auto #202300053611 Glen Abbey 17-Feb 5:00 AM Littlewood Drive Theft From Auto #202300053251 Uptown Core 18-Feb 10:55 AM Seaton Drive Assault #202300054126 Bronte 18-Feb 9:34 AM Rebecca Street Impaired Driving #202300054087 Bronte 18-Feb 8:17 PM Hospital Gate MVC - Hit & Run #202300054512 Bronte 18-Feb 8:59 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300054563 College Park 18-Feb 12:24 AM Westoak Trails Boulevard Offensive Weapons #202300053639 West Oak Trails 18-Feb 8:10 PM Shannon Crescent Theft From Auto #202300054502 Bronte 18-Feb 10:23 PM Shannon Crescent Theft From Auto #202300054638 Bronte 18-Feb 6:19 PM Innville Crescent Theft From Auto #202300054377 Bronte 18-Feb 6:39 PM Victoria Street Theft From Auto #202300054404 Bronte 18-Feb 2:40 AM North Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300053754 Glen Abbey 19-Feb 9:15 PM South Service Road West Impaired Driving #202300055538 Bronte 19-Feb 10:54 PM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300055627 West Oak Trails 19-Feb 1:00 AM Marine Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300057102 Bronte 20-Feb 6:29 PM Victoria Street Assault #202300056436 Bronte 20-Feb 7:02 AM Iroqois Shore Road Assault #202300056035 Iroquois Ridge South 20-Feb 6:01 AM Chartwell Road Break And Enter House #202300055989 QEW Midtown Core 20-Feb 2:01 AM Bronte Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300055798 Palermo Village Centre 20-Feb 5:59 AM Richview BV MVC - Hit & Run #202300055988 Palermo West 20-Feb 1:59 AM Oak Walk Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300055795 Uptown Core 20-Feb 3:09 AM Staybridge Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300055859 Palermo West 20-Feb 11:16 PM Staybridge Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300056729 Palermo West 20-Feb 4:00 PM Thruxton Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300056463 Iroquois Ridge North 20-Feb 4:00 PM Thruxton Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300056316 Iroquois Ridge North 20-Feb 10:46 PM Upper Middle Road West Theft Under #202300056708 West Oak Trails 21-Feb 11:54 PM Iroqois Shore Road Assault #202300057729 Iroquois Ridge South 21-Feb 8:24 PM South Service Road West Break And Enter Other #202300057548 Bronte 21-Feb 6:16 AM Ontario Street Impaired Driving #202300057178 Bronte 21-Feb 12:00 AM Westoak Trails Boulevard Offensive Weapons #202300056768 West Oak Trails 21-Feb 10:13 PM Nichols Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300057654 Iroquois Ridge North 21-Feb 8:59 PM Pilgrims Way Theft From Auto #202300057582 Glen Abbey 21-Feb 9:09 PM Pilgrims Way Theft From Auto #202300057592 Glen Abbey 21-Feb 7:03 PM Pilgrims Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300057473 Glen Abbey 21-Feb 1:02 AM Cedarberry CT Theft Over #202300056814 Eastlake

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map