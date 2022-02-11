Oakville weekly crime update Feb. 2 to 8, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 28 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Feb. 2-8, 2022. Compared to the preceding 7 days, this was a drop by 12.5% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

Feb. 6 and Feb. 3 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to seven crimes and six crimes respectively. The residents of Bronte and Iroquois Ridge North reported the greatest number of crimes in this period. In addition, residents from Theft Of Vehicle was the most reported incident (nine).

Oakville Crime Statistics - Feb. 2 to 8, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 2-Feb 8:00 PM Kittridge Road - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200035891 Iroquois Ridge North 2-Feb 8:00 PM Romanwood Crescent - 5500 Block Theft Under #202200035568 Bronte 2-Feb 3:00 PM Postridge Drive - 500 Block Theft Under #202200035321 Iroquois Ridge North 3-Feb 2:00 PM Kestell Boulevard - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200036365 Iroquois Ridge North 3-Feb 8:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200036970 QEW West 3-Feb 6:00 PM Wallace Road - 1400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200036661 Bronte 3-Feb 9:00 AM Lynwood Drive - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200036383 College Park 3-Feb 10:00 PM Heritage Way - 1400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200036910 Glen Abbey 3-Feb 10:00 AM Lakeshore Road - 5400 Block Theft Under #20220036072 Bronte 4-Feb 9:00 AM Old Abbey Lane - 1200 Block Assault #202200037054 Glen Abbey 4-Feb 12:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Theft From Auto #202200037239 College Park 5-Feb 8:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200038802 Midtown Core 5-Feb 6:00 AM South Service Road E & Trafalgar Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200038065 Midtown Core 6-Feb 1:00 PM Speers Road - 500 Block Assault #202200039469 Bronte 6-Feb 4:00 AM Speers Road - 300 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200039064 Glen Abbey 6-Feb 4:00 AM Speers Road - 300 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200039064 Old Oakville 6-Feb 2:00 AM Rebecca Street - 3500 Block Robbery #202200039031 Bronte 6-Feb 9:00 PM Aspen Forest - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200040287 Eastlake 6-Feb 12:00 PM Burnet Street - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200039632 Old Oakville 6-Feb 11:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Theft Over #202200039921 College Park 7-Feb 11:00 PM Glenashton Drive - 400 Block Assault #202200041019 Iroquois Ridge North 7-Feb 1:00 PM River Side Drive - 400 Block Break And Enter House #202200040556 Old Oakville 7-Feb 8:00 AM South Service - 2400 Block Break And Enter Shop #22200040161 QEW West 7-Feb 9:00 AM Aspen Forest - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200040249 Eastlake 7-Feb 4:00 AM South Service - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200040377 QEW West 8-Feb 8:00 AM Montclair Drive - 1300 Block Assault #202200041340 College Park 8-Feb 3:00 PM Littlewood Drive - 100 Block Assault #202200041780 Uptown Core 8-Feb 12:00 AM Craigleith Road - 1400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200041339 Iroquois Ridge North

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map