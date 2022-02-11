Oakville weekly crime update Feb. 2 to 8, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 28 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Feb. 2-8, 2022. Compared to the preceding 7 days, this was a drop by 12.5% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.
Feb. 6 and Feb. 3 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to seven crimes and six crimes respectively. The residents of Bronte and Iroquois Ridge North reported the greatest number of crimes in this period. In addition, residents from Theft Of Vehicle was the most reported incident (nine).
Oakville Crime Statistics - Feb. 2 to 8, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map