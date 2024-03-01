Weekly Oakville crime update from Feb. 21-27, 2024

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police responded to 54 crime incidents in Oakville, from Feb.21 to 27. 2024. Compared to the previous week, crimes increased by 25.58%.
Thursday, Feb. 22, was the busiest day, with 11 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (12 in total.)
In addition, there were 12 reported incidents of Hit & Run by a motor vehicle. Oakville residents are reminded to be mindful when parking their cars.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to two incidents of impaired driving in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 96 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 16 incidents of impaired driving.
In the past six months, there were 75 incidents of impaired driving at shops in Oakville and 147 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
February 21 - February 27
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map.