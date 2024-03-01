Weekly Oakville crime update from Feb. 21-27, 2024

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police responded to 54 crime incidents in Oakville, from Feb.21 to 27. 2024. Compared to the previous week, crimes increased by 25.58%.

Thursday, Feb. 22, was the busiest day, with 11 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (12 in total.)

In addition, there were 12 reported incidents of Hit & Run by a motor vehicle. Oakville residents are reminded to be mindful when parking their cars.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to two incidents of impaired driving in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 96 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 16 incidents of impaired driving.

In the past six months, there were 75 incidents of impaired driving at shops in Oakville and 147 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 21-Feb 2:20 am Watson Avenue Break And Enter House #202400050600 Old Oakville 21-Feb 7:03 am Grosvenor Street Break And Enter Shop #202400050637 Iroquois Ridge North 21-Feb 6:27 am Trafalgar Road Break And Enter Shop #202400050654 Uptown Core 21-Feb 7:03 am Grosvenor Street Break And Enter Shop #202400050675 Iroquois Ridge North 21-Feb 7:00 am Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202400051296 College Park 21-Feb 5:00 pm Sixth Line Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400051255 River Oaks 21-Feb 11:03 am Fourth Line Theft From Auto #202400050925 QEW Midtown Core 22-Feb 9:10 am South Service Road West Break And Enter Other #202400051720 QEW Midtown Core 22-Feb 8:48 pm Wyecroft Road MVC - Hit & Run #202400052268 QEW Midtown Core 22-Feb 10:00 pm Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202400053302 West Oak Trails 22-Feb 10:43 pm Third Line MVC - PI #202400052322 West Oak Trails 22-Feb 4:55 pm Towne Boulevard Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400052100 River Oaks 22-Feb 6:58 pm Old Bronte Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400052205 Palermo Village Centre 22-Feb 8:25 pm Cornwall Road Theft From Auto #202400052257 QEW Midtown Core 22-Feb 8:22 am Speers Road Theft Over #202400051680 Old Oakville 22-Feb 11:36 am Sovereign Street Theft Over #202400051839 Bronte 22-Feb 1:26 pm Cross Avenue Theft Under #202400051940 QEW Midtown Core 22-Feb 3:25 pm White Oaks Boulevard Theft Under #202400052031 College Park 23-Feb 6:00 pm Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202400053737 West Oak Trails 23-Feb 6:41 am Postmaster Drive MVC - PI #202400052492 West Oak Trails 23-Feb 5:33 pm Elm Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400052991 College Park 23-Feb 12:10 am Napier Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400800789 College Park 23-Feb 8:54 am Napier Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202400052574 College Park 23-Feb 9:00 pm Samford Place Theft Of Vehicle #202400053519 Bronte 24-Feb 11:36 am Blackthorn Place Break And Enter House #202400053619 Glen Abbey 24-Feb 1:29 pm Morrison Heights Drive Break And Enter House #202400053706 Old Oakville 24-Feb 12:58 am Lakeshore Road East Impaired Driving #202400053282 Old Oakville 24-Feb 12:58 am Church Street Impaired Driving #202400053282 Old Oakville 24-Feb 9:50 pm Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202400054043 College Park 24-Feb 10:49 pm Stewart Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400054107 Old Oakville 24-Feb 11:00 pm Willis Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400054450 Bronte 24-Feb 12:26 pm South Service Road West Theft Under #202400053658 QEW Midtown Core 25-Feb 1:15 pm Robinson Street MVC - Hit & Run #202400054668 Old Oakville 25-Feb 1:11 am Mintwood Circle Theft Of Vehicle #202400054389 Glenorchy 25-Feb 7:00 pm Elton Park Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400055235 Old Oakville 25-Feb 11:20 am Ontario Street Theft Under #202400054481 Bronte 25-Feb 7:51 pm Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202400054878 Old Oakville 26-Feb 12:00 pm Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202400049990 QEW Midtown Core 26-Feb 4:00 pm Forsythe Street MVC - Hit & Run #202400055765 Old Oakville 26-Feb 8:57 pm Unsworth Avenue Theft From Auto #202400055946 Glen Abbey 26-Feb 5:17 am Wyandotte Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400055091 Bronte 26-Feb 7:26 am Bronte Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400055186 QEW West 26-Feb 1:00 am Queen Mary Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400055470 Old Oakville 26-Feb 11:35 am Dorval Drive Theft Under #202400055396 Glen Abbey 27-Feb 9:46 pm Freeman Crescent Break And Enter House #202400056953 College Park 27-Feb 12:00 pm North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202400056489 Glen Abbey 27-Feb 1:00 pm Sixth Line MVC - Hit & Run #202400056566 River Oaks 27-Feb 1:59 pm North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202400056597 Glen Abbey 27-Feb 2:37 pm Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202400056631 Eastlake 27-Feb 8:29 am Crescent Road Theft From Auto #202400056273 Old Oakville 27-Feb 10:49 am Marine Drive Theft From Auto #202400056415 Bronte 27-Feb 11:49 am Sandlewood Road Theft From Auto #202400056469 Bronte 27-Feb 10:00 pm Laurelwood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400057330 College Park 27-Feb 12:35 pm Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202400056516 Bronte

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.