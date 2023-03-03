Weekly Oakville crime update from Feb. 22 to 28

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 53 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Feb. 22 to 28. Compared to the week before, that marks a drop of 13.1%.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, was the busiest day, with 10 reported incidents. West Oak Trails residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (11).

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (14 incidents).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to one incident of Arson; if this rate stayed consistent, it would be 12 incidents a year. Incidents of Arson in the past six months were 5, and in the past year, 7.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 1 incident of Arson.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Feb. 22 to 28

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 22-Feb 1:00 AM Marlborough Court Break And Enter Other #202300058501 College Park 22-Feb 12:41 AM Bridge Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300057770 Bronte 22-Feb 2:12 AM Kestell Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300057863 Joshua's Meadows 22-Feb 10:31 AM South Service Road West Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300058216 QEW West 22-Feb 9:00 AM Dorval Drive Theft From Auto #202300061186 Glen Abbey 22-Feb 8:24 PM Devon Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300058616 Eastlake 23-Feb 11:15 PM Dorval Drive Impaired Driving #202300059851 Glen Abbey 23-Feb 6:20 AM North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300059814 QEW Midtown Core 23-Feb 1:27 AM Kings College Drive MVC - PI #202300058938 Glen Abbey 23-Feb 1:27 AM Dorval Drive MVC - PI #202300058939 Old Oakville 23-Feb 3:18 AM Dunforest Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300059056 West Oak Trails 23-Feb 7:43 PM Dorval Drive Theft From Auto #202300059655 Glen Abbey 23-Feb 9:12 PM Cornwall Road Theft From Auto #202300059737 Old Oakville 24-Feb 1:00 AM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300059980 Eastlake 24-Feb 2:30 PM Briargrove CL MVC - Hit & Run #202300060594 West Oak Trails 24-Feb 9:22 PM Dalebrook Drive MVC - PI #202300060813 Uptown Core 24-Feb 1:12 AM Pilgrims Way Theft From Auto #202300059957 Glen Abbey 24-Feb 6:30 AM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300060232 College Park 24-Feb 5:00 AM Woody Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300060333 QEW West 24-Feb 3:25 AM Third Line Theft Of Vehicle #202300060095 West Oak Trails 24-Feb 9:00 PM Maple Grove Drive Theft Under #202300061018 Eastlake 25-Feb 6:29 PM Victoria Street Assault #202300056436 Bronte 25-Feb 12:30 PM Dorval Drive Impaired Driving #202300061533 Glen Abbey 25-Feb 3:53 AM Old Bronte Road Impaired Driving #202300061266 Palermo West 25-Feb 1:31 AM Iroqois Shore Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300061086 Iroquois Ridge South 25-Feb 2:22 AM Dorval Drive Theft From Auto #202300061131 Glen Abbey 25-Feb 3:08 AM Dorval Drive Theft From Auto #202300061177 Glen Abbey 25-Feb 2:30 PM Postmaster Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300061927 West Oak Trails 25-Feb 5:30 AM Woodgate Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300061665 West Oak Trails 25-Feb 2:13 PM Calloway Drive Theft Of Vehicle #20230006155 West Oak Trails 25-Feb 3:51 PM Pine Glen Road Theft Of Vehicle #20230006181 West Oak Trails 26-Feb 10:54 AM Dunforest Crescent Arson #202300062469 West Oak Trails 26-Feb 7:33 AM Morden Road Impaired Driving #202300062348 Old Oakville 26-Feb 12:21 PM QEW Highway Impaired Driving #202300062514 QEW Midtown Core 26-Feb 8:54 PM Gamble Road Recovered Vehicle #202300062816 Joshua's Meadows 26-Feb 5:10 PM Lumberman Lane Theft From Auto #20230006254 Glen Abbey 26-Feb 8:00 AM Vilma Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300062642 Bronte 26-Feb 8:12 AM Fourth Line Theft Of Vehicle #202300062785 Bronte 26-Feb 5:40 PM Eberly Woods Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300062679 Glenorchy 27-Feb 1:02 AM Third Line Assault #202300063052 West Oak Trails 27-Feb 3:38 AM Dundas Street West Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300063161 River Oaks 27-Feb 2:13 PM Hoey Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300063480 Glenorchy 27-Feb 6:09 PM Dundas Street West Theft Under #202300063646 River Oaks 28-Feb 8:51 PM Chartwell Road Break And Enter House #202300064906 Old Oakville 28-Feb 9:49 PM North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300064952 Glen Abbey 28-Feb 1:16 AM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300064084 Glenorchy 28-Feb 9:49 PM North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300064952 QEW West 28-Feb 1:16 AM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300064084 Uptown Core 28-Feb 9:24 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300064931 QEW West 28-Feb 9:00 AM Brookhaven Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300064657 West Oak Trails 28-Feb 11:20 AM Springdale Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300064700 West Oak Trails 28-Feb 9:14 PM Marlborough Court Theft Under #202300064924 College Park 28-Feb 6:00 AM Maple Grove Drive Theft Under #202300064568 Eastlake

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map