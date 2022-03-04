Oakville weekly crime update Feb. 23 to Mar. 01, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 28 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Feb. 23 To Mar. 01, 2022. Compared to the preceding 7 days, this was a significant drop by 31.4% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to seven crimes and six crimes, respectively. Bronte, Old Oakville, and West Oaks Trail residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period. In addition, Assault and Theft Of Vehicle were the most reported incidents (five each).

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes to the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - Feb. 23 to Mar. 01, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 23-Feb 5:00 AM Baronwood Drive - 2100 Block Assault #202200057541 West Oaks Trail 23-Feb 3:00 AM Kerr Street - 300 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200057433 Old Oakville 23-Feb 1:00 PM Speers Road - 200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200057950 Old Oakville 23-Feb 12:00 PM Treetop Terrace - 1200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200057906 West Oaks Trail 23-Feb 12:00 PM North Ridge Trail - 2300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200058475 Iroquois Ridge North 23-Feb 2:00 PM Spruce Street - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200058393 Old Oakville 23-Feb 3:00 AM Kerr Street - 600 Block Theft Over #202200057437 Old Oakville 24-Feb 8:00 AM Third Line - 2400 Block Assault #20220058830 West Oaks Trail 24-Feb 2:00 PM East Street & Ontario Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200059214 Bronte 24-Feb 8:00 AM South Service Road - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200058836 QEW West 24-Feb 7:00 PM Spring Azure - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200059833 Bronte 24-Feb 3:00 PM Morrison Heights Drive - 1100 Block Theft of Vehicle #202200059623 Eastlake 24-Feb 8:00 PM Jezero Crescent - 1200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200059621 Iroquois Ridge North 25-Feb 2:00 PM Iroquois Shore - 500 Block Assault #202200060235 Midtown Core 25-Feb 6:00 PM Wallace Road - 1400 Block Breaking & Entering #202200062830 Bronte 26-Feb 8:00 AM Wallace Road - 1400 Block Break And Enter Other #202200060897 Bronte 26-Feb 6:00 PM Gladacres Lane - 2300 Block Robbery #202200061409 West Oaks Trail 26-Feb 1:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2200 Block Theft From Auto #202200063942 QEW West 26-Feb 11:00 PM Dundas Street East & Trafalgar Road Theft Under #202200061542 Uptown Core 27-Feb 9:00 AM Orion Court - 100 Block Break And Enter House #202200062076 River Oaks 28-Feb 7:00 AM Creek Path Avenue - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200063000 Bronte 28-Feb 8:00 AM Royal Windsor Drive - 2300 Block Theft From Auto #202200063039 QEW East 28-Feb 5:00 AM Cornwall Road - 1500 Block Theft Over #202200062844 Eastlake 28-Feb 7:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 200 Block Theft Over #202200063006 Old Oakville 28-Feb 12:00 PM Carnegie Drive & Millicent Avenue Theft Under #202200063308 Glenorchy 1-Mar 9:00 AM Iroquois Shore - 500 Block Assault #202200064341 Midtown Core 1-Mar 6:00 AM Westoak Trails Boulevard - 2800 Block Assault #202200064101 West Oaks Trail 1-Mar 9:00 AM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Under #202200064310 Uptown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map