Weekly Oakville crime update from Feb. 28 - March 5, 2024

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police responded to 44 crime incidents in Oakville, from Feb.28 to Mar. 5. 2024. Compared to the previous week, crimes decreased by 18.5%.

Monday, Mar. 4, was the busiest day, with 14 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (6 in total.)

In addition, there were 7 reported incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to keep an eye on their cars.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to seven incident of vehicle theft in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 336 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 75 incidents of vehicle theft.

In the past six months, there were 493 incidents of vehicle theft at shops in Oakville and 879 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: February 28 - March 5

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 28-Feb 1:54 am Kerr Street Property Damage under $5,000 #202400057074 Old Oakville 28-Feb 1:54 pm Shepherd Road Property Damage under $5,000 #20240005783 QEW Midtown Core 28-Feb 7:45 am Nadia Place MVC - Hit & Run #202400057412 Glen Abbey 28-Feb 5:20 pm Pearson Drive Theft From Auto #202400058763 College Park 28-Feb 2:40 am Ridea Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400057314 Iroquois Ridge North 28-Feb 5:30 am Pinery Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400057173 Iroquois Ridge North 28-Feb 9:40 am Pinery Drive Theft From Auto #202400057328 Iroquois Ridge North 29-Feb 8:38 am Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202400058268 QEW West 29-Feb 2:20 pm Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400058590 QEW Midtown Core 29-Feb 5:07 pm Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202400058751 Eastlake 29-Feb 9:30 pm Upper Middle Road Theft Under #202400058949 Iroquois Ridge South 29-Feb 10:00 pm Varelas Passage Theft From Auto #202400061695 Joashua's Meadows 01-Mar 2:30 pm Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202400059751 Bronte 01-Mar 5:51 pm Felan Avenue Break And Enter House #202400059886 Old Oakville 01-Mar 12:25 pm Maple Grove Drive Theft Under #202400059560 Eastlake 01-Mar 4:24 pm Blackburn Drive Theft From Auto #202400059816 Glen Abbey 01-Mar 1:02 pm North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202400059595 Glen Abbey 01-Mar 7:03 pm Trafalgar Road MVC - PI #202400059951 College Park 01-Mar 8:26 am Sixth Line MVC - PI #202400059287 River Oaks 01-Mar 3:03 pm Felhaber Crescent Break And Enter House #202400059720 Iroquois Ridge North 02-Mar 1:39 am Stanbury Road Attempt Murder #202400060148 Bronte 02-Mar 10:12 am North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202400060377 Glen Abbey 02-Mar 2:02 pm Lancaster Drive Theft Under #202400060550 Iroquois Ridge South 02-Mar 7:35 pm Hickory Circle Break And Enter House #202400060797 River Oaks 02-Mar 8:23 pm Briarhall Gate Break And Enter House #202400060822 River Oaks 02-Mar 12:53 pm Howell Road Property Damage under $5,000 #202400060509 River Oaks 03-Mar 1:50 pm Old Bronte Road Theft From Auto #202400061433 Palermo Village Centre 03-Mar 8:00 pm Janice Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400061953 Glenorchy 04-Mar 12:49 am Third Line Theft Under #202400062376 Bronte 04-Mar 3:23 am Maplehurst Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202400061939 Bronte 04-Mar 3:26 am Maplehurst Avenue Robbery #202400061913 Bronte 04-Mar 4:50 am Maplehurst Avenue Break And Enter House #202400061938 Bronte 04-Mar 6:47 am Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202400061992 QEW West 04-Mar 9:28 pm Dorval Drive MVC - PI #202400062850 QEW West 04-Mar 6:30 pm Kerr Street Theft From Auto #202400062808 Old Oakville 04-Mar 8:16 pm Pine Glen Road Property Damage under $5,000 #202400062797 West Oak Trails 04-Mar 7:00 pm Leighland Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202400063078 College Park 04-Mar 12:42 am White Oaks Boulevard Property Damage under $5,000 #202400061845 College Park 04-Mar 9:30 pm Trafalgar Road Break And Enter Other #202400062876 Uptown Core 04-Mar 7:56 pm Prince Michael Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202400062785 Iroquois Ridge North 04-Mar 6:40 am Janice Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400062007 Glenorchy 04-Mar 7:03 pm Janice Drive Recovered Vehicle OTH #202400062751 Glenorchy 05-Mar 10:42 am Kerr Street Property Damage under $5,000 #202400063283 Old Oakville 05-Mar 3:18 pm Stornoway Circle Theft Under #202400063601 Palermo Village Centre

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.