Weekly Oakville crime update from Feb. 28 - March 5, 2024

Halton Regional Police responded to 44 crime incidents in Oakville, from Feb.28 to Mar. 5. 2024. Compared to the previous week, crimes decreased by 18.5%.
Monday, Mar. 4, was the busiest day, with 14 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (6 in total.)
In addition, there were 7 reported incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to keep an eye on their cars.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to seven incident of vehicle theft in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 336 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 75 incidents of vehicle theft.
In the past six months, there were 493 incidents of vehicle theft at shops in Oakville and 879 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
