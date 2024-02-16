Weekly Oakville crime update from Feb. 7-13, 2024

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police responded to 37 crime incidents in Oakville, from Feb.7 to 13. 2024. Compared to the previous week, crimes increased by 35.1%.
Thursday, Feb. 9, was the busiest day, with 9 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (7 in total.)
In addition, there were 13 reported incidents of Vehicle Thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to look after their cars.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to one incident of impaired driving in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 12 incidents of impaired driving.
In the past six months, there were 71 incidents of impaired driving at shops in Oakville and 151 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map.