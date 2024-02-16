Weekly Oakville crime update from Feb. 7-13, 2024

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police responded to 37 crime incidents in Oakville, from Feb.7 to 13. 2024. Compared to the previous week, crimes increased by 35.1%.

Thursday, Feb. 9, was the busiest day, with 9 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (7 in total.)

In addition, there were 13 reported incidents of Vehicle Thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to look after their cars.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to one incident of impaired driving in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 12 incidents of impaired driving.

In the past six months, there were 71 incidents of impaired driving at shops in Oakville and 151 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 07-Feb 4:25 PM Glenashton Drive Offensive Weapons #202400038106 Iroquois Ridge South 08-Feb 1:12 AM Tansley Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400038424 Bronte 08-Feb 10:30 PM Helen Court Theft Of Vehicle #202400039665 Bronte 08-Feb 1:13 PM Randall Street Theft Under #202400038843 Old Oakville 08-Feb 5:53 PM Dunn Street MVC - PI #202400039106 Old Oakville 08-Feb 5:40 PM Paperbirch Lane Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202400039090 Glen Abbey 08-Feb 3:02 PM Fourth Line Robbery #202400038983 West Oak Trails 08-Feb 3:40 PM Fourth Line MVC - Hit & Run #202400039009 West Oak Trails 08-Feb 4:13 PM Dundas Street West Impaired Driving #202400039033 West Oak Trails 08-Feb 9:45 AM Squire Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202400038753 Glenorchy 09-Feb 2:30 PM Trudale Court Theft Of Vehicle #202400039520 Bronte 09-Feb 8:18 AM Trudale Court Theft Of Vehicle #202400039609 Bronte 09-Feb 3:28 PM Cornwall Road Theft Under #202400039970 QEW Midtown Core 09-Feb 10:00 PM Laurelcrest Place Theft From Auto #202400040912 West Oak Trails 09-Feb 4:41 AM Spring Meadow Way Theft Of Vehicle #202400039607 West Oak Trails 09-Feb 9:05 PM Mayflower Boulevard Break And Enter House #202400040215 River Oaks 09-Feb 4:11 AM Laurelwood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400039475 River Oaks 09-Feb 1:00 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202400040960 Uptown Core 10-Feb 5:05 PM Lakeshore Road West Break And Enter House #202400041000 Old Oakville 10-Feb 11:06 PM Aintree Terrace Robbery #202400041260 Eastlake 10-Feb 3:26 PM Merchants Gate Theft Over #202400040921 Glen Abbey 10-Feb 10:46 AM North Service Road West Theft Under #202400040696 College Park 10-Feb 5:00 PM Lynx Gardens Theft Of Vehicle #202400041503 Joshua's Meadows 11-Feb 5:25 PM Third Line Theft Under #202400041836 Glen Abbey 11-Feb 5:25 PM Third Line Theft Under #202400041836 Glen Abbey 11-Feb 9:57 AM Elm Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400041523 College Park 12-Feb 12:49 AM Shaw Street Theft Of Vehicle #202400042150 Bronte 12-Feb 1:54 PM Kerr Street MVC - PI #202400042624 Old Oakville 12-Feb 12:08 AM Trafalgar Road Theft Under #202400042533 Old Oakville 12-Feb 9:20 AM Dunywood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400042380 Old Oakville 12-Feb 9:48 AM Old Bronte Road Property Damage under $5,000 #202400042412 Palermo Village Centre 12-Feb 2:55 AM Taunton Road Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202400042197 Uptown Core 12-Feb 5:07 PM Taunton Road Theft Over #202400042761 Uptown Core 12-Feb 7:57 AM Orchardcroft Road Property Damage under $5,000 #202400042325 Glenorchy 13-Feb 11:21 AM Kerr Street Theft Of Vehicle #202400043439 Old Oakville 13-Feb 3:24 AM Grayson Green Court Theft Of Vehicle #202400043207 Eastlake 13-Feb 4:36 PM Varelas Pass Break And Enter House #202400043713 Joshua's Meadows

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.