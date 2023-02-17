Weekly Oakville crime update from Feb. 8 to 14

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 81 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario from Feb. 8 to 14. Compared to the week before, that marks a rise of 35%.

Friday, Feb. 10, was the busiest day, with 21 reported incidents. Bronte and West Oak Trails residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (16).

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (14 incidents).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to four incidents of Impaired Driving; if this rate stayed consistent, it would be 192 incidents a year. Incidents of Breaking And Entering in the past six months were 98, and in the past year, 164.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 19 incidents of Impaired Driving - which could extrapolate to 228 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 8-Feb 6:05 AM Burloak Drive MVC - PI #202300042741 Bronte 8-Feb 1:30 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300042604 Iroquois Ridge North 8-Feb 9:09 AM Falling Green Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300043076 West Oak Trails 8-Feb 6:30 AM Stonecutter Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300043017 Glen Abbey 8-Feb 9:30 PM Westdale Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300043574 Bronte 8-Feb 2:00 AM Lakeshore Road West Theft From Auto #202300043258 Bronte 8-Feb 3:34 AM Bayshire Drive MVC - PI #202300042641 Iroquois Ridge North 8-Feb 7:00 PM Hospital Gate MVC - Hit & Run #202300043191 West Oak Trails 8-Feb 9:32 AM Cedar Grove Boulevard Break And Enter House #202300042843 Old Oakville 9-Feb 5:30 AM Sheltered Oak CT Theft Of Vehicle #202300044251 West Oak Trails 9-Feb 7:57 PM Old Post Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300044317 Glen Abbey 9-Feb 9:00 AM Pinevalley Crescent Theft From Auto #202300046672 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Feb 12:10 PM Creekwood TL Theft From Auto #202300044234 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Feb 2:07 AM Bayshire Drive Theft From Auto #202300044706 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Feb 7:56 PM Old Post Drive Theft From Auto #202300044315 Glen Abbey 9-Feb 10:51 PM Oak Park Boulevard Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300044512 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Feb 11:44 PM Kingsridge Drive MVC- Hit & Run #202300044571 West Oak Trails 9-Feb 6:42 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300044245 Old Oakville 9-Feb 3:00 AM Marlborough CT Break And Enter Other #202300045601 College Park 9-Feb 12:30 PM Old Post Drive Break And Enter House #202300044199 Glen Abbey 9-Feb 4:51 PM Timeless Drive Break And Enter House #202300044135 Bronte 10-Feb 6:43 AM Khalsa GT Impaired Driving #202300044966 West Oak Trails 10-Feb 5:07 AM Upper Middle Road Theft Under #202300044876 Iroquois Ridge South 10-Feb 11:16 AM Bracken Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300045080 West Oak Trails 10-Feb 10:54 AM Rochester CL Theft Of Vehicle #202300045248 Palermo West 10-Feb 2:07 AM Bayshire Drive Theft From Auto #202300044706 Iroquois Ridge North 10-Feb 7:49 PM White Oaks Boulevard Theft From Auto #20230004514 College Park 10-Feb 6:00 AM Shannon Crescent Theft From Auto #202300045523 Bronte 10-Feb 10:50 AM Shannon Crescent Theft From Auto #202300045854 Bronte 10-Feb 2:00 AM Riverview Street Theft From Auto #202300045680 Bronte 10-Feb 10:00 AM Mohawk Road Theft From Auto #202300045839 Bronte 10-Feb 7:45 PM Mohawk Road Theft From Auto #202300045409 Bronte 10-Feb 8:26 PM Speers Road Robbery #202300045446 QEW West 10-Feb 8:32 PM Speers Road Robbery #202300045454 QEW West 10-Feb 8:38 PM Ford Drive Robbery #202300045465 Eastlake 10-Feb 11:04 AM Speers Road Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300045614 Bronte 10-Feb 7:09 PM Lancaster Drive Offensive Weapons #202300045379 Iroquois Ridge South 10-Feb 8:00 PM Whitecliff Way MVC - Hit & Run #202300045845 West Oak Trails 10-Feb 7:00 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300045386 Eastlake 10-Feb 7:09 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300045496 College Park 10-Feb 12:24 AM MVC - Hit & Run Dundast Street East #202300044611 Iroquois Ridge North 10-Feb 2:00 PM Glenhampton Road Break And Enter Shop #202300045335 West Oak Trails 10-Feb 10:10 PM Baronwood Drive Assault #202300045552 West Oak Trails 11-Feb 8:34 AM Trelawn Avenue Theft Under #202300046078 Eastlake 11-Feb 2:00 AM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300045947 QEW Midtown Core 11-Feb 4:00 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300048755 Iroquois Ridge North 11-Feb 9:00 AM Millicent Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300046322 Glenorchy 11-Feb 2:24 PM Beaveridge Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300046235 Glenorchy 11-Feb 12:14 AM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202300045690 QEW West 11-Feb 6:19 PM Cross Avenue Theft From Auto #202300046397 QEW Midtown Core 11-Feb 11:01 AM Aspen Forest Drive Theft From Auto #202300046570 Eastlake 11-Feb 12:23 AM Mohawk Road Theft From Auto #202300045706 Bronte 11-Feb 8:51 PM Slade Crescent Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300046547 Old Oakville 11-Feb 5:15 AM Oakhaven Drive MVC - PI #202300045977 West Oak Trails 11-Feb 12:00 AM Bronte Road MVC - PI #202300045741 West Oak Trails 11-Feb 1:21 AM Upper Middle Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300045764 Iroquois Ridge South 11-Feb 9:27 AM Bridge Road Impaired Driving #202300046110 Bronte 12-Feb 8:07 PM Grovewood CM Theft From Auto #202300047692 Glenorchy 12-Feb 9:30 AM Speers Road Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300047285 Old Oakville 12-Feb 2:07 AM Pine Glen Road MVC- PI #202300046855 West Oak Trails 12-Feb 7:36 AM Glenashton Drive Break And Enter House #202300047179 Iroquois Ridge North 13-Feb 4:49 PM Silver Maple Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300048563 Joshua's Meadows 13-Feb 6:45 PM North Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300049241 Glen Abbey 13-Feb 9:27 AM Vanguard Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300048967 Bronte 13-Feb 5:40 PM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202300048626 QEW West 13-Feb 5:50 PM Constance Drive Theft From Auto #202300048638 Eastlake 13-Feb 6:51 PM Aspen Forest Drive Theft From Auto #202300048719 Eastlake 13-Feb 10:32 PM Rebecca CT Theft From Auto #202300048995 Bronte 13-Feb 7:55 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #2023000048800 Bronte 13-Feb 9:01 AM Dorval Drive Impaired Driving #202300048370 Old Oakville 13-Feb 3:13 AM Bronte Road Break And Enter Other #202300048118 West Oak Trails 13-Feb 6:14 AM Hays Boulevard Break And Enter House #202300048250 Iroquois Ridge North 14-Feb 12:44 AM Grand Oak TL Theft Under #202300049158 West Oak Trails 14-Feb 7:30 AM Sheltered Oak CT Theft Of Vehicle #202300049744 West Oak Trails 14-Feb 5:00 AM Dunwoody Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300049773 Old Oakville 14-Feb 12:15 PM Harbourside CT Theft Of Vehicle #202300049888 Bronte 14-Feb 5:30 PM Third Line MVC - PI #202300049804 West Oak Trails 14-Feb 1:00 AM Abbeywood Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300049218 Glen Abbey 14-Feb 12:25 PM Dorval Drive Impaired Driving #202300049612 Old Oakville 14-Feb 6:16 AM Hickory CL Assault #202300049540 Iroquois Ridge North 14-Feb 12:51 AM Montclair Drive Assault #202300049167 College Park

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map