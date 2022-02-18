Oakville weekly crime update Feb. 9 to 15, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 40 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Feb. 9-15, 2022. Compared to the preceding 7 days, this was a rise by 42.8% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

Feb. 15 and Feb. 9 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to eleven crimes and nine crimes respectively. The residents of Old Oakville and Bronte reported the greatest number of crimes in this period. Assault was the most reported incident (thirteen). These incidents seem to be clustered around Feb. 14th and are spread across Oakville.

Oakville Crime Statistics - Feb. 9 to 15, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 9-Feb 8:00 PM Lakeshore Road - 5400 Block Assault #202200042732 Bronte 9-Feb 6:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 3500 Block Assault #202200043215 QEW West 9-Feb 8:00 PM Breaking & Entering - 1200 Block Break And Enter House #202200043311 West Oak Trails 9-Feb 4:00 PM Speers Road - 1000 Block Theft From Auto #202200043730 Bronte 9-Feb 12:00 PM Rebecca Street - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200042830 Old Oakville 9-Feb 1:00 PM Iroquois Shore Road - 400 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200042913 QEW East 9-Feb 8:00 AM Selkirk Avenue - 1400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200042492 Bronte 9-Feb 9:00 AM Bluestream Drive - 2300 Block Theft of Vehicle #202200043667 Joshua's Meadow 9-Feb 12:00 PM Iroquois Shore Road - 400 Block Theft Under #202200043786 QEW East 10-Feb 10:00 AM Maple Grove - 300 Block Assault #202200043848 Eastlake 10-Feb 6:00 PM Bennington Gate - 2200 Block Break And Enter House #202200044394 Eastlake 10-Feb 11:00 AM Macdonald Road - 400 Block Break And Enter House #202200044345 Old Oakville 10-Feb 2:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Robbery #202200044274 QEW West 10-Feb 10:00 AM Devon Road - 1500 Block Theft Under #202200043849 Eastlake 10-Feb 3:00 PM Merchants Gate - 2000 Block Theft Under #202200044264 Glen Abbey 11-Feb 12:00 AM Kerr Street - 400 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200044808 Old Oakville 11-Feb 11:00 PM Cornwall Road - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200045806 Old Oakvile 11-Feb 2:00 PM New Street - 5100 Block Theft Under #202200045570 Bronte 12-Feb 12:00 PM Dundas Street West - 500 Block Robbery #202200046253 West Oak Trail 12-Feb 2:00 PM Valley Crest - 1000 Block Theft Under #202200046380 West Oak Trail 13-Feb 12:00 AM North Service Road West - 2500 Block Assault #202200046894 Glen Abbey 14-Feb 10:00 AM Arrowhead Road - 1500 Block Assault #202200048265 Joshua's Meadow 14-Feb 4:00 PM Reynolds Street - 300 Block Assault #202200048634 Old Oakville 14-Feb 10:00 AM Dunn Street & Lakeshore Assault #202200048258 Old Oakville 14-Feb 4:00 PM Reynolds Street - 300 Block Assault #202200048634 Old Oakville 14-Feb 2:00 PM Sixth Line - 2400 Block Assault #202200048553 River Oaks 14-Feb 10:00 AM Northwood Drive - 400 Block Break And Enter House #202200048246 Glen Abbey 14-Feb 9:00 AM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200048191 College Park 14-Feb 8:00 AM Third Line - 700 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200048161 QEW West 15-Feb 8:00 PM Foxbar Road - 100 Block Assault #202200049862 Bronte 15-Feb 12:00 PM Upper Middle Road West - 1500 Block Assault #202200049442 College Park 15-Feb 12:00 PM Upper Middle Road West - 1500 Block Assault #2022000049442 Glen Abbey 15-Feb 8:00 PM Kerr Street - 400 Block Assault #202200049853 Old Oakville 15-Feb 2:00 PM Susquehanna Court - 2400 Block Break And Enter House #202200049521 River Oaks 15-Feb 3:00 AM Postridge Drive - 500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200045906 Bronte 15-Feb 9:00 AM South Service - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200049221 Midtown Core 15-Feb 5:00 PM Dundas Street East & Oak Park Boulevard Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200049742 Uptown Core 15-Feb 6:00 PM South Service East - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200049768 Midtown Core 15-Feb 10:00 AM New Street - 5100 Block Theft Under #202200049288 Bronte 15-Feb 8:00 AM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Theft Under #202200049156 College Park

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map