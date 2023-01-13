Weekly Oakville crime update from Jan. 04 to 10

Oakville News
Halton Police
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 52 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Jan. 04 to 10. Compared to the week before, that marks a rise of 40.54%.
Friday, Jan. 06 and Tuesday, Jan. 10 was the busiest day, with eleven reported incidents. Bronte and Uptown Core residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (8).
In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (13 incidents).
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to three incidents of Robbery; if this rate stayed consistent, would be 36 incidents a year. Incidents of Robbery in the past six months were 22, and in the past year, 48.
Over the past 30 days, there have been 9 cases of Robbery - which could extrapolate to 108 per year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: Jan. 04 to 10
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map