Weekly Oakville crime update from Jan. 04 to 10

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 52 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Jan. 04 to 10. Compared to the week before, that marks a rise of 40.54%.

Friday, Jan. 06 and Tuesday, Jan. 10 was the busiest day, with eleven reported incidents. Bronte and Uptown Core residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (8).

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (13 incidents).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to three incidents of Robbery; if this rate stayed consistent, would be 36 incidents a year. Incidents of Robbery in the past six months were 22, and in the past year, 48.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 9 cases of Robbery - which could extrapolate to 108 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Jan. 04 to 10

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 04-Jan 3:04 PM Wyecroft Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300003782 Bronte 04-Jan 7:06 PM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300004010 Uptown Core 04-Jan 12:49 AM Falling Green Drive MVC - PI #202300003230 West Oak Trails 04-Jan 10:16 AM Wilmot Crescent Theft From Auto #202300003530 Bronte 04-Jan 6:35 PM Cross Avenue Theft From Auto #202300003981 Midtown Core 04-Jan 8:54 PM Cross Avenue Theft From Auto #202300004078 Midtown Core 04-Jan 7:00 PM Dahlia TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300004641 Glenorchy 04-Jan 4:24 PM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300003901 QEW West 04-Jan 1:17 PM Oak Park Boulevard Theft Under #202300003689 Uptown Core 05-Jan 6:54 PM Hays Boulevard Assault #202300005173 Uptown Core 05-Jan 12:00 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202300004728 Uptown Core 05-Jan 9:53 AM Kerr Street theft Of Bicycle #202300004539 Old Oakville 05-Jan 3:00 AM Woodgate Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300004286 West Oak Trails 06-Jan 10:02 AM Barondwood Drive Assault #202300005839 West Oak Trails 06-Jan 8:00 PM Bluestream Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300007155 Iroquois Ridge North 06-Jan 7:50 AM George Ryan Avenue Theft of Vehicle #202300005683 Joshua's Mewadows 06-Jan 11:59 PM Bloomfield Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300006657 River Oaks 06-Jan 11:34 PM Dundas Street West Robbery #202300005937 Glenorchy 06-Jan 11:34 PM Dundas Street West Robbery #202300005939 Glenorchy 06-Jan 11:16 PM Admiral Drive Theft From Auto #202300006626 Bronte 06-Jan 1:45 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300006086 Midtown Core 06-Jan 5:00 PM River Glen Boulevard Theft From Auto #202300008300 River Oaks 06-Jan 4:00 PM Admiral Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300006555 Bronte 06-Jan 11:18 AM Cornwall Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300005922 Midtown Core 07-Jan 3:03 PM Third Line MVC - PI #202300007246 Glen Abbey 07-Jan 2:50 PM Skipton LN Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300007228 Palermo West 07-Jan 3:54 PM Normandy PL Theft Under #202300007278 Old Oakville 07-Jan 7:58 PM Oak Walk Drive Theft Under #202300007512 Uptown Core 07-Jan 4:41 AM Third Line Break And Enter Shop #202300006787 Bronte 08-Jan 10:31 AM Old Post Drive Break And Enter House #202300008061 Glen Abbey 08-Jan 3:52 AM Dundas Street West Break And Enter House #202300007815 Glenorchy 08-Jan 9:58 AM Trafalgar Road Break And Enter Shop #202300008023 Uptown Core 08-Jan 2:47 AM Cornwall Road Impaired Driving #202300007794 Midtown Core 08-Jan 7:11 PM Dundast Street East MVC - PI #202300008539 Uptown Core 08-Jan 10:59 AM Chartwell Road Theft Under #202300008089 Old Oakville 08-Jan 7:40 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300008569 Uptown Core 09-Jan 2:33 PM Baronwood Drive Assault #202300009508 West Oak Trails 09-Jan 10:42 PM QEW highway Impaired Driving #202300009977 QEW West 09-Jan 3:54 PM Nichols Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300009616 Iroquois Ridge North 09-Jan 4:14 PM Marlborough Courts Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300009635 College Park 09-Jan 1:14 PM Speers Road Robbery #202300009424 QEW West 09-Jan 2:53 AM Raspberry Bush TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300008817 Bronte 09-Jan 2:41 PM Sandlewood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300009521 Bronte 09-Jan 6:00 PM Ellen Davidson Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300010161 Glenorchy 09-Jan 2:30 PM Marlatt Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300010115 River Oaks 09-Jan 10:10 PM Valley Heights Theft Of Vehicle #202300010131 River Oaks 09-Jan 1:59 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202300009470 Old Oakville 09-Jan 11:19 AM Old Bronte Road Theft Under #202300009290 West Oak Trails 10-Jan 6:16 PM Spring Azure CT Break And Enter House #202300008817 Iroquois Ridge South 10-Jan 6:01 PM Kerr Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300011050 Midtown Core 10-Jan 6:47 PM Maple Grove Drive Theft From Auto #202300011090 Eastlake 10-Jan 9:59 PM Valleyridge DR Theft Under #202300011238 Palermo West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map