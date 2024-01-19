Weekly Oakville crime update from Jan. 10-16, 2024

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police responded to 52 crime incidents in Oakville, from Jan. 10-16. Compared to the previous week, crimes increased by 1.96%.

Friday, Jan. 12, was the busiest day, with 13 reported incidents. College Park and QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (6 in total.)

In addition, there were 13 reported incidents of vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to three incident of robbery in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 144 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 12 incidents of irobbery.

In the past six months, there were 39 incidents of robbery in Oakville and 55 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× 10-Jan 12:12 PM Bronte Road Break And Enter Other #202400009930 QEW West 10-Jan 4:06 AM North Service Road West Break And Enter Shop #202400009627 Glen Abbey 10-Jan 4:14 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202400010175 College Park 10-Jan 1:33 PM North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202400010008 Glen Abbey 10-Jan 4:44 PM Lakeshore Road East MVC - PI #202400010202 Old Oakville 10-Jan 5:05 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - PI #202400010229 Uptown Core 10-Jan 12:25 PM Carpenters Circle Theft Over #202400009945 Glen Abbey 11-Jan 5:57 PM Dunwoody Drive Break And Enter House #202400011366 Old Oakville 11-Jan 10:45 AM Bronte Road Break And Enter Other #202400011030 QEW West 11-Jan 10:57 AM Hays Boulevard MVC - PI #202400010966 Uptown Core 11-Jan 8:29 PM Oak Walk Drive Theft From Auto #202400011489 Uptown Core 11-Jan 3:42 PM Iroquois Shore Road Theft Under #202400011257 College Park 11-Jan 2:39 PM Dorval Drive Theft Under #202400011180 Glen Abbey 12-Jan 10:30 AM Tweedsdale Crescent Break And Enter House #202400011997 Bronte 12-Jan 3:56 AM Cairncroft Road Break And Enter House #202400011706 Eastlake 12-Jan 4:19 AM Aspen Forest Drive Break And Enter House #202400011711 Eastlake 12-Jan 6:23 PM Creekside Drive Break And Enter House #202400012449 Iroquois Ridge North 12-Jan 8:59 AM Lakeshore Road West Break And Enter Shop #202400011896 Old Oakville 12-Jan 8:06 PM Trafalgar Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400012523 College Park 12-Jan 1:28 PM Marlborough Court Robbery #202400011647 College Park 12-Jan 5:00 PM Ironoak Way Robbery #202400012358 Iroquois Ridge South 12-Jan 2:37 AM Dorval Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400011680 Glen Abbey 12-Jan 7:47 AM Meadow Marsh Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202400011818 Joshua's Meadows 12-Jan 2:08 PM Bingley Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202400012205 Palermo West 12-Jan 6:00 PM Colonel William Parkway Theft Of Vehicle #202400012966 Palermo West 12-Jan 4:09 PM Taunton Road Theft Under #202400012322 Uptown Core 13-Jan 7:45 PM Maple Grove Drive Break And Enter House #202400013417 Eastlake 13-Jan 9:36 PM Constance Drive Break And Enter House #202400013470 Eastlake 13-Jan 3:40 PM Bowman Drive Break And Enter House #202400013230 Glen Abbey 13-Jan 7:14 PM Lakeshore Road East Break And Enter House #202400013400 Old Oakville 13-Jan 10:36 PM Cynthia Lane Break And Enter House #202400013503 QEW Midtown Core 13-Jan 4:32 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - PI #202400013267 Bronte 13-Jan 4:34 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - PI #202400013268 Bronte 13-Jan 12:48 PM Chatsworth Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400013088 Glen Abbey 13-Jan 6:57 PM Lyndhurst Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400013380 Iroquois Ridge North 13-Jan 3:35 AM Falkland Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202400012733 West Oak Trails 14-Jan 12:50 AM Chartwell Road Break And Enter House #202400013588 Old Oakville 14-Jan 3:17 AM South Service Road West Break And Enter Shop #202400013664 QEW West 14-Jan 3:15 AM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202400014188 QEW West 15-Jan 10:16 AM South Service Road West Break And Enter Other #202400014885 QEW West 15-Jan 7:42 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard Robbery #202400015356 West Oak Trails 15-Jan 5:18 AM Elm Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400014628 College Park 15-Jan 11:10 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202400015521 College Park 15-Jan 8:56 AM Fiddlers Way Theft Of Vehicle #202400014797 Palermo Village Centre 15-Jan 1:00 AM Mayla Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400014607 River Oaks 15-Jan 9:27 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Under #202400014830 QEW West 16-Jan 11:57 AM Birch Hill Lane Break And Enter House #202400015935 Bronte 16-Jan 3:19 AM Trafalgar Road Break And Enter House #202400015550 Old Oakville 16-Jan 6:49 PM Dundas Steet East MVC - PI #202400016340 Joshua's Meadows 16-Jan 8:28 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - PI #202400016446 Uptown Core 16-Jan 12:00 AM Harmsworth Square Theft Of Vehicle #202400016826 Iroquois Ridge South 16-Jan 7:13 AM Devonsley Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202400015656 River Oaks

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.