Weekly Oakville crime update from Jan. 11 to 17

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 66 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Jan. 11 to 17. Compared to the week before, that marks a rise of 26.9%.

Monday, Jan. 16 was the busiest day, with 18 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (12).

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (16 incidents).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to nine incidents of Assault; if this rate stayed consistent, would be 108 incidents a year. Incidents of Assault in the past six months were 61, and in the past year, 178.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 27 cases of Robbery - which could extrapolate to 324 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 11-Jan 9:20 AM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202300011656 Glenorchy 11-Jan 4:59 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300012190 Uptown Core 11-Jan 5:00 PM Upper Middle Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300012203 West Oak Trails 11-Jan 5:01 PM Marlborough Court Theft Of Vehicle #202300012192 College Park 11-Jan 8:53 AM Glenbrook Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300011623 Iroquois Ridge North 11-Jan 11:30 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300012790 Old Oakville 11-Jan 5:20 AM Trevor Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300011443 QEW West 11-Jan 10:44 AM Eight Line Theft Under #202300011748 Iroquois Ridge South 12-Jan 5:36 PM Iroquois Shore Road Assault #202300013497 College Park 12-Jan 8:44 PM Rosethorn Road Assault #202300013718 Glen Abbey 12-Jan 1:16 AM Speers Road Break and Enter Shop #202300012578 QEW West 12-Jan 6:36 PM Eight Line MVC - PI #202300013585 Iroquois Ridge North 12-Jan 10:16 AM Litchfield Road Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300012948 College Park 12-Jan 6:23 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft From Auto #202300013577 Old Oakville 12-Jan 4:13 PM Belye Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300013404 Bronte 12-Jan 4:48 AM Awenda Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300012872 Iroquois Ridge North 12-Jan 5:15 PM Petgor PH Theft Under #202300013466 Glenorchy 12-Jan 12:53 PM Oak Park Boulevard Theft Under #202300013150 Uptown Core 12-Jan 10:30 PM Theft Of Vehicle Treshing Mill Boulevard #202300014558 Glenorchy 13-Jan 10:05 AM Queen Mary Drive Assault #202300014322 Old Oakville 13-Jan 1:37 PM Devon Road Assault #202300014608 Old Oakville 13-Jan 6:18 AM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300014104 Glenorchy 13-Jan 1:01 PM Oxford Avenue MVC - PI #202300014572 College Park 13-Jan 6:57 PM Dundas Street West MVC - PI #202300014950 Palermo Village Centre 13-Jan 5:16 PM Trafalgar Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300013468 College Park 13-Jan 1:01 PM Marlborough Court Theft From Auto #202300014573 College Park 13-Jan 5:29 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300014876 QEW West 13-Jan 11:10 AM Oak Park Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300014429 Uptown Core 14-Jan 1:04 PM Old Post Drive Assault #202300015722 Glen Abbey 14-Jan 1:25 PM Church Street Assault #202300015742 Old Oakville 14-Jan 4:13 PM River Glen Boulevard Assault #202300015899 River Oaks 14-Jan 1:30 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300016161 Old Oakville 14-Jan 12:54 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Under #202300015709 QEW West 15-Jan 11:01 AM Victoria Street Federal Stats - Drugs #202300016730 Bronte 15-Jan 3:00 PM Mapleridge Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300017645 Glen Abbey 15-Jan 4:37 AM Sheddon Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300017116 Old Oakville 15-Jan 1:54 AM Belyea Street Theft Over #202300017247 Bronte 16-Jan 9:32 AM Wyecroft Road Break And Enter Shop #202300017805 QEW West 16-Jan 9:57 PM Oakhaven Drive Arson #202300018574 West Oak Trails 16-Jan 6:19 PM Fiddlers Way Assault #202300018411 Palermo West 16-Jan 11:00 AM Charles Potter Lane MVC - Hit & Run #202300017940 Glenorchy 16-Jan 10:54 AM Bridge Road MVC - PI #202300017911 Bronte 16-Jan 10:37 PM Kings College Drive MVC - PI #202300018591 Glen Abbey 16-Jan 12:37 PM Nottinghill Gate MVC - PI #202300018040 Glen Abbey 16-Jan 5:59 AM Pineview Drive Theft From Auto #202300017577 Iroquois Ridge North 16-Jan 11:09 AM Pinevalley Crescent Theft From Auto #202300017932 Iroquois Ridge North 16-Jan 2:15 PM Robinson Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300018220 Old Oakville 16-Jan 4:40 PM Cornwall Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300019321 Old Oakville 16-Jan 11:36 AM Rebecca Street Theft Under #202300017967 Bronte 16-Jan 1:57 AM Rebecca Street Theft Under #202300017478 Bronte 16-Jan 2:50 PM Marlborough Court Theft Under #202300018199 College Park 16-Jan 3:30 PM North Service Road Theft Under #202300018242 Glen Abbey 16-Jan 10:23 AM Garden Drive Theft Under #202300017873 Old Oakville 16-Jan 6:24 PM Cross Avenue Theft Under #202300018413 Old Oakville 16-Jan 11:25 AM Upper Middle Road West Theft Under #202300017951 West Oak Trails 17-Jan 8:54 PM Dorval Drive Assault #202300019616 Old Oakville 17-Jan 12:19 PM Third Line Impaired Driving #202300019150 QEW West 17-Jan 4:29 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202300019398 Glenorchy 17-Jan 10:29 PM Old Abbey Lane Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300019601 Glen Abbey 17-Jan 2:54 PM Speers Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300019319 QEW West 17-Jan 2:03 PM Third Line Robbery #202300019258 QEW West 17-Jan 2:05 PM Third Line Robbery #202300019260 QEW West 17-Jan 11:46 AM Trafalgar Road Theft From Auto #202300019117 Uptown Core 17-Jan 8:07 AM West River Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300018874 Bronte 17-Jan 2:50 PM Rebecca Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300019311 Bronte 17-Jan 2:20 AM Liverpool Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300018754 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

