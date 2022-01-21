Oakville weekly crime update Jan. 12 to 18, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 27 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Jan. 12 to 18, 2022. Compared to the preceding 7 days, there was a drop by 28.9% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.
Jan. 13 was the busiest for the police. Officers responded to seven crimes. The residents of Bronte, Cleaview, College Park, Iroquois Ridge North, and Old Oakville reported the greatest number of crimes (each reported three crimes) in this period.
In addition, residents from various neighbourhoods reported Theft of Vehicles, Theft from Auto, and Property Damage Under $5,000 as the greatest number of incidents.
Oakville Crime Statistics - Jan.12 to 18, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
