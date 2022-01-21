Oakville weekly crime update Jan. 12 to 18, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 27 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Jan. 12 to 18, 2022. Compared to the preceding 7 days, there was a drop by 28.9% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

Jan. 13 was the busiest for the police. Officers responded to seven crimes. The residents of Bronte, Cleaview, College Park, Iroquois Ridge North, and Old Oakville reported the greatest number of crimes (each reported three crimes) in this period.

In addition, residents from various neighbourhoods reported Theft of Vehicles, Theft from Auto, and Property Damage Under $5,000 as the greatest number of incidents.

Oakville Crime Statistics - Jan.12 to 18, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neightbourhood 12-Jan 8:00 AM Russell Drive - 100 Block Theft Under #202200011477 College Park 12-Jan 2:00 AM Friars Court - 1000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200011561 Glen Abbey 12-Jan 8:00 AM Trafalgar Road - 600 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200011465 Midtown Core 13-Jan 8:00 AM Lakeshore Road West - 2500 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200012623 Bronte 13-Jan 2:00 AM Teak Crescent - 2800 Block Theft From Auto #202200012865 Clearview 13-Jan 8:00 AM Greeniaus Road - 1300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200012614 Clearview 13-Jan 12:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1200 Block Theft Under #202200012897 College Park 13-Jan 3:00 AM Nichols Drive - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200012519 Iroquois Ridge North 13-Jan 4:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200013123 Iroquois Ridge South 13-Jan 2:00 AM Oak Walk Drive - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200012389 Uptown Core 14-Jan 2:00 PM Lakeshore Road - 5400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200014237 Bronte 14-Jan 10:00 PM Glenashton Drive - 1100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200014650 Iroquois Ridge North 14-Jan 1:00 AM River Side Drive - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #20220013724 Old Oakville 14-Jan 1:00 PM Iroquois Shore - 500 Block Assault #202200014171 QEW Midtown 14-Jan 2:00 PM Oakville Place - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200014248 QEW Midtown 14-Jan 9:00 PM Oakridge Court - 300 Block Break And Enter House #20220014607 River Oaks 15-Jan 4:00 PM Sopeers Road - 2400 Block Theft Over #202200015924 Bronte 15-Jan 5:00 AM Albion Avenue - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200015324 Eastlake 15-Jan 3:00 PM Upper Middle Road East - 1000 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200015291 Iroquois Ridge North 15-Jan 7:00 AM Queen Mary Drive - 200 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200014897 Old Oakville 16-Jan 9:00 PM Sixth Line - 1300 Block Assault #202200016560 College Park 16-Jan 4:00 AM Windrush Drive - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200016254 Glen Abbey 16-Jan 2:00 PM Dorval Drive - 1200 Block Theft Under #202200016226 QEW West 17-Jan 5:00 PM Derrald Drive - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200017393 Clearview 17-Jan 4:00 AM Weighton Drive - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200016740 Old Oakville 17-Jan 7:00 AM Ironoak Way - 1900 Block Break And Enter Shop #20220016826 Winston Park West 17-Jan 12:00 AM Ironoak Way - 1900 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200016722 Winston Park West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

Source: HRPS Crime Map