Weekly Oakville crime update from Jan. 17-23, 2024

Halton Regional Police responded to 46 crime incidents in Oakville, from Jan. 17-23. Compared to the previous week, crimes increased by 10.63%.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, was the busiest day, with 11 reported incidents. West Oak Trails residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (nine in total.)

In addition, there were 15 reported incidents of vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to one incident of arson in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been two incidents of arson.

In the past six months, there were seven incidents of arson in Oakville and 14 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 17-Jan 6:10 PM Spruce Street MVC - PI #202400017373 Old Oakville 17-Jan 10:39 AM Ford Drive Recovered OTH Service #202400016940 Eastlake 17-Jan 1:42 AM Grouse LN Robbery #202400016621 West Oak Trails 17-Jan 11:23 AM Blue Holly Crescent Dangerous Operations - Traffic #202400016981 West Oak Trails 17-Jan 1:30 AM Natasha CL Theft Of Vehicle #202400016619 Palermo West 17-Jan 1:42 AM Grouse LN Robbery #202400016621 West Oak Trails 17-Jan 12:01 PM Oakridge CT Theft Under #202400017013 River Oaks 17-Jan 3:00 PM Oak Walk Drive Theft Under #202400017195 Uptown Core 17-Jan 2:26 PM Grenville Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400017164 Iroquois Ridge North 17-Jan 12:06 PM Iroquois Shore Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400017019 College Park 17-Jan 5:37 PM Falgarwood Drive Theft Under #202400017328 Iroquois Ridge South 18-Jan 5:50 AM Shorewood PL Break And Enter House #202400017793 Old Oakville 18-Jan 4:59 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202400017781 QEW West 18-Jan 4:32 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400017779 QEW West 18-Jan 4:39 PM Chartwell Road Break And Enter House #202400018329 Old Oakville 18-Jan 2:13 PM Cleaver Drive Break And Enter House #202400018207 Eastlake 18-Jan 9:14 PM Neyagawa Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202400018562 Glenorchy 18-Jan 7:00 PM Dundas Street West Theft Of Vehicle #202400019227 Uptown Core 18-Jan 9:43 PM Oak Walk Drive Impaired Driving #202400018576 Uptown Core 19-Jan 6:26 PM Stewart Street Theft Under #202400019513 Old Oakville 19-Jan 6:52 PM Shepherd Road Theft Under #202400019534 QEW West 19-Jan 12:23 PM Dundas Street West Theft Under #202400019202 River Oaks 19-Jan 9:51 AM Laurelwood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400019045 Iroquois Ridge North 19-Jan 3:00 AM Gainsborough Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400018838 Iroquois Ridge South 20-Jan 1:00 PM Morden Road Theft From Auto #202400020439 Old Oakville 20-Jan 1:00 PM Balsam Drive Theft From Auto #202400020439 Old Oakville 20-Jan 5:00 AM Lakeshore Road East Theft Of Vehicle #202400020082 Old Oakville 20-Jan 8:07 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202400019996 Uptown Core 21-Jan 11:51 AM Turning Lead Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400021159 Bronte 21-Jan 6:26 PM Hixon Street Theft Under #202400021471 Bronte 21-Jan 7:35 AM Lakeshore Road West Lakeshore Road West #202400020892 Bronte 21-Jan 11:28 AM Sandhurst Drive Theft Under #202400021144 Bronte 21-Jan 7:30 PM Oakpoint Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400021906 West Oak Trails 21-Jan 11:30 PM Proudfoot TL Theft Of Vehicle #202400021884 West Oak Trails 21-Jan 7:30 PM Oakpoint Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400021906 West Oak Trails 21-Jan 11:30 PM Proudfoot TL Theft Of Vehicle #202400021884 West Oak Trails 22-Jan 11:34 AM Fourth Line Break And Enter Other #202400022114 QEW West 22-Jan 10:28 AM Kerr Street MVC - PI #202400022065 QEW West 22-Jan 8:09 PM Chebucto Drive Theft Under #202400022643 Eastlake 22-Jan 8:39 PM Stalybridge Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400022666 Palermo West 22-Jan 2:41 PM Ceremonial Drive MVC - PI #202400022337 College Park 23-Jan 1:59 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202400023417 Bronte 23-Jan 6:00 PM Reynolds Street Theft Of Vehicle #202400024197 Old Oakville 23-Jan 3:51 AM North Service Road Break And Enter Shop #202400022874 Glen Abbey 23-Jan 4:33 AM Sandpiper Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400023102 West Oak Trails 23-Jan 8:40 AM Hospital Gate Arson #202400023083 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.