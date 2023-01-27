Weekly Oakville crime update from Jan. 18 to 24

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 67 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Jan. 18 to 24. Compared to the week before, that marks a rise of 1.51%.

Monday, Jan. 23, was the busiest day, with 15 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (12).

In addition, residents reported vehicle thefts most frequently (14 incidents).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to nine incidents of assault; if this rate stayed consistent, it would be 108 incidents a year. Incidents of assault in the past six months were 61, and in the past year, 178.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 27 robberies - which could extrapolate to 324 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Jan. 18 to 24

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 18-Jan 5:16 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300020728 Bronte 18-Jan 1:24 PM Mccraney Street East MVC - PI #202300020459 College Park 18-Jan 11:59 PM Stewart Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300020341 Old Oakville 18-Jan 5:07 PM Cornwall Road Robbery #2023000020719 Midtown Core 18-Jan 7:24 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300019955 Old Oakville 18-Jan 8:24 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300020020 Old Oakville 18-Jan 9:30 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300020128 Old Oakville 18-Jan 9:54 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300020156 Old Oakville 18-Jan 2:53 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300020571 Old Oakville 18-Jan 9:00 PM Blackburn Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300021306 Glen Abbey 18-Jan 7:08 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300021700 Uptown Core 19-Jan 4:54 PM Gatwick Drive Assault #202300021857 Uptown Core 19-Jan 3:44 PM Speers Road Federal Stats - Drugs #202300021776 Bronte 19-Jan 3:52 PM Bridge Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300021764 Bronte 19-Jan 6:19 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300021959 College Park 19-Jan 2:00 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300021700 Uptown Core 19-Jan 8:11 AM Postridge Drive MVC - PI #202300021323 Uptown Core 19-Jan 3:41 PM Speers Road Offensive Weapons #202300021776 Bronte 19-Jan 12:29 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300021577 Old Oakville 19-Jan 11:11 AM Wallace Road Theft From Auto #202300021495 QEW West 19-Jan 8:12 AM Solingate Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300021324 Bronte 19-Jan 9:30 PM Argus Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300022844 Midtown Core 19-Jan 2:56 PM Sixth Line Theft Under #202300021719 College Park 19-Jan 9:53 PM North Service Road West Theft Under #202300022142 Glen Abbey 20-Jan 2:39 PM Sixth Line Assault #202300022908 River Oaks 20-Jan 9:22 PM Cardinal Drive Break And Enter House #202300023314 Old Oakville 20-Jan 4:10 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300023026 Bronte 20-Jan 12:00 PM North Ridge TL MVC - Hit & Run #202300022755 Iroquois RIdge North 20-Jan 4:39 PM Grouse Lane MVC - Hit & Run #202300023053 West Oak Trails 20-Jan 11:00 AM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300022700 West Oak Trails 20-Jan 5:49 PM Ninth Line MVC - PI #202300023123 Joshua's Meadows 20-Jan 9:55 AM Argus Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300022564 Midtown Core 20-Jan 12:24 PM South Service Road East Property Damage Under $5,000 #2023000022746 Midtown Core 20-Jan 4:21 PM Hixon Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300023881 Bronte 20-Jan 11:31 PM Blackfriar CM Theft Of Vehicle #202300023726 Joshua's Meadows 20-Jan 3:27 AM Lillykin Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300022472 River Oaks 20-Jan 6:58 PM Maple Grove Drive Theft Under #202300023186 Eastlake 21-Jan 1:12 PM Eight Line Assault #202300023957 Joshua's Meadows 21-Jan 8:14 PM Oak Park Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300023693 Uptown Core 21-Jan 12:29 PM Chartwell Road MVC - PI #202300023913 Old Oakville 21-Jan 11:20 PM Ironside Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300024410 Glenorchy 21-Jan 10:50 AM Kerr Street Robbery #202300023832 Glen Abbey 21-Jan 10:12 PM Varelas PS Theft From Auto #202300024366 Joshua's Meadows 21-Jan 4:00 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300024140 Uptown Core 22-Jan 10:49 AM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300024849 Old Oakville 22-Jan 8:44 PM Bronte Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300025331 Palermo West 22-Jan 2:45 PM Cornwall Road Robbery #202300025042 Midtown Core 23-Jan 11:46 AM Third Line Assault #202300025907 West Oak Trails 23-Jan 3:00 PM Pilgrims Way Break And Enter Other #202300026118 Glen Abbey 23-Jan 10:09 AM Sixteen Milde Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300025787 Glenorchy 23-Jan 12:15 PM Dundast Street East MVC - PI #202300025940 Joshua's Meadows 23-Jan 7:25 PM QEW highway MVC - PI #202300026371 Midtown Core 23-Jan 10:48 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300025833 QEW West 23-Jan 11:00 AM Barclay Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300026700 Eastlake 23-Jan 1:55 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300026042 Midtown Core 23-Jan 2:30 PM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300027216 QEW West 23-Jan 2:30 PM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300026926 QEW West 23-Jan 2:40 PM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300026861 QEW West 23-Jan 3:50 PM Post RD Theft Of Vehicle #202300026181 Uptown Core 23-Jan 12:05 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202300025933 College Park 23-Jan 4:18 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202300026221 College Park 23-Jan 9:48 AM Devon Road Theft Under #202300025765 Eastlake 24-Jan 12:08 AM Bronte Road Impaired Driving #202300026543 Palermo West 24-Jan 3:43 PM Munns Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300027308 River Oaks 24-Jan 6:44 AM Cross Avenue MVC - PI #202300026707 Old Oakville 24-Jan 4:50 PM Watson Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300036737 Old Oakville 24-Jan 1:12 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202300025675 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map