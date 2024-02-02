Weekly Oakville crime update from Jan. 24-30, 2024

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police responded to 49 crime incidents in Oakville, from Jan. 24-30. Compared to the previous week, crimes increased by 6.52%.

Thursday, Jan. 25, was the busiest day, with 11 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (nine in total.)

In addition, there were 14 reported incidents of vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to one incident of impaired driving in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 10 incidents of impaired driving.

In the past six months, there were 69 incidents of arson in Oakville and 154 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: January 24 - 30

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 25-Jan 10:51 AM Rebecca Street Theft Under #202400025247 Bronte 25-Jan 10:09 AM Bronte Road Break And Enter Other #202400025209 Bronte 25-Jan 11:01 PM Bronte Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400025894 Bronte 25-Jan 11:00 PM Solingate Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400026230 Bronte 25-Jan 5:38 PM Devon Road Property Damage under $5,000 #202400025644 Eastlake 25-Jan 11:21 AM Third Line Theft Under #202400025283 West Oak Trails 25-Jan 6:30 PM McWilliams Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202400026151 Glenorchy 25-Jan 5:43 PM North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202400025652 College Park 25-Jan 8:43 AM Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202400025131 College Park 25-Jan 12:50 PM Iroquois Shore Road Theft Over #202400025379 College Park 25-Jan 1:57 AM Oak Walk Drive Recovered Vehicle OTH #202400024924 Uptown Core 25-Jan 7:13 PM Oak Park Boulevard Property Damage under $5,000 #202400025750 Uptown Core 26-Jan 8:42 AM Ulster Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400026210 Bronte 26-Jan 4:58 PM Merchants Gate Theft Under #202400026641 Glen Abbey 26-Jan 6:00 PM Baintree Crescent MVC - Hit & Run #202400027346 West Oak Trails 26-Jan 4:00 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202400026608 Uptown Core 27-Jan 12:07 AM Eight Line Impaired Driving #202400026944 Iroquois Ridge North 27-Jan 11:47 PM Grace Drive Break And Enter House #202400027894 Iroquois Ridge North 28-Jan 5:21 AM Hayhurst Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202400028117 Bronte 28-Jan 10:00 PM Wildwood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400028704 Bronte 28-Jan 2:51 AM Valleyridge Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202400027997 Palermo West 28-Jan 1:20 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202400028377 Uptown Core 29-Jan 5:51 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202400029421 QEW West 29-Jan 10:54 AM Watson Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202400029064 Old Oakville 29-Jan 12:25 PM Chancery Lane East MVC - PI #202400029151 Eastlake 29-Jan 12:41 PM Cornwall Road Theft From Auto #202400029165 Eastlake 29-Jan 10:00 AM Upper Middle Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202400029061 Glen Abbey 29-Jan 3:11 PM Third Line Theft Under #202400029295 Glen Abbey 29-Jan 11:00 AM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202400029080 River Oak 30-Jan 3:52 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202400029742 QEW West 30-Jan 9:45 AM Macdonald Road Property Damage under $5,000 #202400029954 Old Oakville 30-Jan 6:10 PM Poplar Drive Break And Enter House #202400030397 Old Oakville 30-Jan 2:08 AM Morrison Heights Theft Of Vehicle #202400029895 Old Oakville 30-Jan 4:40 AM Saddleworth Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202400030014 Palermo West 30-Jan 12:00 PM Stalybridge Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202400020145 Palermo West 30-Jan 7:50 PM Iroquois Shore Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400030546 College Park 31-Jan 1:08 PM Tipperton Crescent Theft Under #202400031083 Bronte 31-Jan 12:37 PM Bridge Road MVC - Hit & Run #202400031054 Bronte 31-Jan 9:40 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400030899 QEW West 31-Jan 6:49 AM Kerr Street MVC - PI #202400030770 QEW West 31-Jan 1:40 AM Wedgewood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400030829 Eastlake 31-Jan 6:34 PM Pilgrims Way MVC - Hit & Run #202400031345 Glen Abbey 31-Jan 7:45 PM Potters Wheel Crescent Theft From Auto #202400031421 Glen Abbey 31-Jan 4:46 PM Baintree Crescent MVC - Hit & Run #202400031267 West Oak Trails 31-Jan 3:19 PM Portree Crescent Property Damage under $5,000 #202400031200 Palermo West 31-Jan 5:56 PM Towne Boulevard Theft Over #202400031317 River Oak 31-Jan 9:14 AM Harold Dent Trail Theft Of Vehicle #202400030877 Glenorchy 31-Jan 1:30 AM Grosvenor Street Theft From Auto #202400030660 Iroquois Ridge North 31-Jan 5:00 AM English Rose Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202400030807 Uptown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.