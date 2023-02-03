Weekly Oakville crime update from Jan. 25 to 31

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 47 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Jan. 25 to 31. Compared to the week before, that marks a drop of 29.8%.

Saturday, Jan. 28, was the busiest day, with 10 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (12).

In addition, residents reported QEW West most frequently (8 incidents).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to two incidents of robbery; if this rate stayed consistent, it would be 96 incidents a year. Incidents of robbery in the past six months were 36, and in the past year, 69.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 10 robberies - which could extrapolate to 120 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Jan. 25 to 31

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 26-Jan 6:00 PM Turning Lead Road Break And Enter House #202300029522 Bronte 26-Jan 4:49 PM Weller Court Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300029372 QEW West 26-Jan 5:10 PM Oak Walk Drive Theft From Auto #202300029426 Uptown Core 26-Jan 10:30 PM Awenda Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300029947 Iroquois Ridge North 26-Jan 1:00 PM Cross Avenue Theft Under #202300031052 Midtown Core 26-Jan 9:13 PM Bronte Road Theft Under #202300029581 West Oak Trails 27-Jan 4:29 PM Wyecroft Road Assault #202300030487 QEW West 27-Jan 6:34 PM Woodington Lane Break And Enter House #202300030528 Iroquois Ridge North 27-Jan 12:12 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202300030144 Glenorchy 27-Jan 4:31 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300034093 Old Oakville 27-Jan 9:00 PM Sabina Drive Theft From Auto #202300031109 Glenorchy 27-Jan 9:00 PM Grovewood CM Theft From Auto #202300030944 Glenorchy 27-Jan 4:34 PM Central Park Drive Theft From Auto #202300031143 Uptown Core 27-Jan 5:06 PM Central Park Drive Theft From Auto #202300030430 Uptown Core 27-Jan 9:00 AM Oak Walk Drive Theft From Auto #202300030052 Uptown Core 28-Jan 5:43 PM Blackmsith Lane Assault #202300031430 Glen Abbey 28-Jan 7:50 PM Laurelwood Drive Break And Enter Other #202300031562 Iroquois Ridge North 28-Jan 5:00 PM Vance Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300032176 Bronte 28-Jan 7:18 PM Neyagawa Boulevard Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300031529 River Oaks 28-Jan 1:35 PM Sabina Drive Theft From Auto #202300031214 Glenorchy 28-Jan 9:02 PM Grovewood CM Theft From Auto #202300031622 Glenorchy 28-Jan 4:00 PM Innville Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300031424 Bronte 28-Jan 1:30 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300034160 QEW West 28-Jan 7:48 AM Shade Glen Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300030930 West Oak Trails 28-Jan 7:36 PM Kerr Street Theft Under #202300031549 Old Oakville 29-Jan 2:41 AM South Service Road East Feder Stats - Drugs #202300031872 Midtown Core 29-Jan 10:06 PM Reeves Gate MVC - Hit & Run #202300032743 West Oak Trails 29-Jan 9:59 PM Fourth Line MVC - PI #202300032737 QEW West 29-Jan 1:00 PM Oak Walk Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300032338 Uptown Core 30-Jan 6:51 PM Montlcair Drive Assault #202300033654 College Park 30-Jan 5:00 PM Iroquois Shore Road Assault #202300033584 College Park 30-Jan 7:39 AM Marlborough Court MVC - Hit & Run #202300033019 College Park 30-Jan 2:00 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #2023000030144 Glenorchy 30-Jan 4:52 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300033544 Midtown Core 30-Jan 11:04 AM Lakeshore Road West MVC - PI #202300033203 Bronte 30-Jan 5:00 PM Eight Line Theft Of Vehicle #202300033086 Iroquois Ridge North 30-Jan 3:19 PM Marlborough Court Theft Under #202300033458 College Park 30-Jan 8:51 PM Cornwall Road Theft Under #202300033737 Midtown Core 31-Jan 2:16 AM North Service Road Break And Enter Shop #202300033894 QEW West 31-Jan 2:31 PM Bronte Road Feder Stats - Drugs #202300034484 QEW West 31-Jan 8:49 AM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300034093 Old Oakville 31-Jan 4:40 PM Lapsley Crescent MVC - Hit & Run #202300034622 West Oak Trails 31-Jan 12:29 PM Leighland Avenue Robbery #202300034349 College Park 31-Jan 12:37 PM Leighland Avenue Robbery #202300034352 College Park 31-Jan 9:35 AM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202300034133 QEW West 31-Jan 12:04 AM Mary Street Theft From Auto #202300033832 QEW West 31-Jan 3:53 PM North Service Road Theft Of vehicle #202300034580 Glen Abbey

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map