Weekly Oakville crime update from Jan. 3-9, 2024

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police responded to 51 crime incidents in Oakville, from Jan. 3 - 9. Compared to the previous week, crimes dropped by 9.8%.

Monday, Jan. 8, was the busiest day, with ten reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (11 in total.)

In addition, there were 12 reported incidents of auto theft. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to one incident of impaired driving in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 19 incidents of impaired driving.

In the past six months, there were 197 incidents of impaired driving in Oakville and 154 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: January 3 - 9

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 03-Jan 1:09 PM Rebecca Street Theft Under #202400002380 Bronte 03-Jan 5:48 PM South Service Road West Theft Under #202400002610 QEW West 03-Jan 6:17 PM Merchants Gate Theft Under #202400002642 Glen Abbey 03-Jan 5:00 PM Sixth Line MVC - Hit & Run #202400002599 River Oaks 03-Jan 10:14 AM Charles Biggar Drive Theft Under #202400002223 Glenorchy 04-Jan 6:31 PM Fothergill Boulevard Theft Under #202400003805 Bronte 04-Jan 11:02 AM Wallace Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400003381 Bronte 04-Jan 11:48 AM Speers Road Theft Over #202400003439 QEW West 04-Jan 6:28 PM South Service Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202400003802 QEW West 04-Jan 11:43 AM Speers Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400003431 QEW West 04-Jan 8:34 AM Wilder Drive Theft From Auto #202400003221 Bronte 04-Jan 12:09 PM Cross Avenue Robbery #202400003462 QEW Midtown Core 04-Jan 8:51 AM North Service Road West MVC - PI #202400003238 Glen Abbey 04-Jan 4:07 PM Postmaster Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400003662 West Oak Trails 04-Jan 2:47 PM Grand Oak TL Theft From Auto #202400003595 West Oak Trails 05-Jan 5:46 PM Break And Enter House Woodhaven Park Drive #202400004947 Bronte 05-Jan 10:44 AM Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202400004467 Old Oakville 05-Jan 12:09 PM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202400004598 QEW Midtown Core 05-Jan 11:53 AM North Service Road West Impaired Driving #202400004555 Glen Abbey 05-Jan 11:58 AM Merchants Gate Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400004560 Glen Abbey 05-Jan 8:15 AM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400004435 Uptown Core 06-Jan 6:29 AM Fox Run CL Theft Of Vehicle #202400005380 Bronte 06-Jan 7:40 AM Fox Run CL Break And Enter House #202400005438 Bronte 06-Jan 2:46 PM Upper Middle Road East Theft Under #202400005834 Iroquois Ridge North 06-Jan 12:00 AM Erasmum Street Theft Of Vehicle #202400005481 Glenorchy 07-Jan 3:52 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202400006335 QEW West 07-Jan 5:22 PM Kerr Street Theft Under #202400006925 Old Oakville 07-Jan 1:59 AM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400006284 QEW Midtown Core 07-Jan 3:22 AM Pilgrims Way Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400006327 Glen Abbey 07-Jan 2:15 AM Friars CT Theft Of Vehicle #202400006496 Glen Abbey 07-Jan 3:52 AM Nipigon Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400006502 River Oaks 07-Jan 11:37 AM Clayton TL Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400006622 Glenorchy 08-Jan 9:30 AM Lakeshore Road West MVC - PI #202400007607 Bronte 08-Jan 7:59 PM Cross Avenue Recovered Vehicle OTH #202400008301 QEW Midtown Core 08-Jan 5:16 PM Mansfield Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400008141 College Park 08-Jan 3:44 AM Madden Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202400007364 West Oak Trails 08-Jan 1:42 PM Third Line Theft Under #202400007939 West Oak Trails 08-Jan 3:13 AM Liptay Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202400007468 West Oak Trails 08-Jan 3:41 AM Watercliffe CT Theft Of Vehicle #202400007363 West Oak Trails 08-Jan 4:21 AM Stocksbridge Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202400007374 West Oak Trails 08-Jan 5:16 PM Mansfield Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202400008141 West Oak Trails 08-Jan 3:44 AM Madden Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202400007364 River Oaks 09-Jan 2:41 AM Phoebe Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202400008518 Bronte 09-Jan 3:55 PM Redwood Square Break And Enter Other #202400009171 QEW West 09-Jan 6:37 PM Maple Grove Drive Break And Enter House #202400009289 Eastlake 09-Jan 6:01 PM Digby Road Break And Enter House #202400009264 Eastlake 09-Jan 4:36 PM North Service Road West MVC - PI #202400009200 College Park 09-Jan 7:28 PM Culham Street Break And Enter House #202400009313 College Park 09-Jan 4:26 PM McCraney Street East MVC - PI #202400009191 College Park 09-Jan 1:01 PM Postmaster Drive MVC - PI #202400008985 West Oak Trails 09-Jan 4:26 PM McCraney Street East MVC - PI #202400009191 College Park

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.