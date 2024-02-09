Weekly Oakville crime update from Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2024

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police responded to 57 crime incidents in Oakville, from Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Compared to the previous week, crimes increased by 14.62%.
Wednesday, Jan. 31, was the busiest day, with 10 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (13 in total.)
In addition, there were 11 reported incidents of Theft Under. Oakville residents are reminded to look after their belongings.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to two incidents of break-ins at shops in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 96 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 15 incidents of break-ins at shops.
In the past six months, there were 70 incidents of break-ins at shops in Oakville and 106 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: January 31 - February 6
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map.