Weekly Oakville crime update from Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2024

Halton Regional Police responded to 57 crime incidents in Oakville, from Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Compared to the previous week, crimes increased by 14.62%.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, was the busiest day, with 10 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (13 in total.)

In addition, there were 11 reported incidents of Theft Under. Oakville residents are reminded to look after their belongings.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to two incidents of break-ins at shops in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 96 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 15 incidents of break-ins at shops.

In the past six months, there were 70 incidents of break-ins at shops in Oakville and 106 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 31-Jan 9:44 AM Hays Boulevard Impaired Driving #202400031063 Uptown Core 31-Jan 9:37 AM Bridge Road MVC - Hit & Run #202400031054 QEW West 31-Jan 1:46 PM Baintree Crescent MVC - Hit & Run #202400031267 West Oak Trails 31-Jan 10:33 PM Parkglen Avenue Property Damage under $5,000 #202400031689 West Oak Trails 31-Jan 8:05 AM Marlborough Court Theft From Auto #202400030970 College Park 31-Jan 2:00 AM English Rose Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202400030807 Iroquois Ridge South 31-Jan 4:00 PM Chartwell Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400031933 Old Oakville 31-Jan 6:40 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400030899 QEW West 31-Jan 10:08 AM Tipperton Crescent Theft Under #202400021083 Bronte 31-Jan 5:00 AM Merchants Gate Theft Under #202400030836 Glen Abbey 01-Feb 6:14 PM Rosemount Crescent Break And Enter House #202400032516 Glen Abbey 01-Feb 7:11 PM Maurice Drive Break And Enter House #202400032560 Old Oakville 01-Feb 10:10 PM Wyecroft Road Break And Enter Shop #202400032647 QEW West 01-Feb 4:15 AM Lakeshore Road East Theft Of Vehicle #202400031862 Old Oakville 01-Feb 6:19 AM Third Line Theft Under #202400031956 QEW West 02-Feb 2:12 PM Schoolmaster CL Break And Enter House #202400033322 Glen Abbey 02-Feb 2:07 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202400033319 QEW Midtown Core 02-Feb 10:51 AM Baintree Crescent MVC - Hit & Run #202400033140 West Oak Trails 02-Feb 4:58 AM Birays Lane Property Damage under $5,000 #202400032811 Glen Abbey 02-Feb 5:22 AM Cowan Avenue Property Damage under $5,000 #202400032833 Old Oakville 02-Feb 7:05 PM Westside Drive Property Damage under $5,000 #202400033563 Old Oakville 02-Feb 11:10 AM Allan Street Property Damage under $5,000 #202400033156 QEW Midtown Core 02-Feb 8:43 AM Speers Road Property Damage under $5,000 #202400033001 QEW West 02-Feb 4:11 PM Wildwood Drive Theft From Auto #202400033437 QEW West 02-Feb 10:23 AM South Service Road East Theft Of Vehicle #202400033109 QEW Midtown Core 02-Feb 6:31 AM Kerr Street Theft Under #202400032892 Old Oakville 03-Feb 12:48 AM Beaveridge Avenue Break And Enter House #202400033728 Uptown Core 03-Feb 3:20 PM Rebecca Street MVC - PI #202400034370 Bronte 03-Feb 10:10 AM Trafalgar Road MVC - PI #202400034102 College Park 03-Feb 11:39 AM Prince Michael Drive Property Damage under $5,000 #202400034181 Iroquois Ridge North 03-Feb 12:25 PM Cross Avenue Property Damage under $5,000 #202400034216 QEW Midtown Core 03-Feb 4:15 PM Lakeshore Road West Robbery #202400034427 Old Oakville 03-Feb 9:52 AM Macdonald Road Theft From Auto #202400034079 Old Oakville 03-Feb 9:58 AM Kerr Street Theft Under #202400034087 QEW West 03-Feb 9:12 AM Third Line Theft Under #202400034039 West Oak Trails 04-Feb 3:45 PM Bronte Road Break And Enter House #202400035263 Bronte 04-Feb 8:32 PM Thornhill Drive Break And Enter House #202400035457 QEW West 04-Feb 9:21 AM Maurice Drive Property Damage under $5,000 #202400035004 Old Oakville 04-Feb 8:01 AM Elm Road Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202400034967 College Park 04-Feb 8:42 AM Baronwood Drive Theft From Auto #202400034987 West Oak Trails 04-Feb 10:50 AM East Street Theft Of Bicycle #202400025075 Bronte 04-Feb 12:02 PM Nottinghill Gate Theft Under #202400035126 Glen Abbey 04-Feb 11:57 AM Taunton Road Theft Under #202400035121 Uptown Core 05-Feb 7:30 AM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202400035872 QEW West 05-Feb 8:00 AM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202400035940 QEW West 05-Feb 6:36 PM Oak Walk Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202400036472 Uptown Core 05-Feb 7:00 PM Jezero CT Theft Of Vehicle #202400036719 Iroquois Ridge North 05-Feb 7:54 AM Beryl Road Theft Under #202400035897 Eastlake 05-Feb 11:23 AM Merchants Gate Theft Under #202400036091 Glen Abbey 05-Feb 4:20 AM Third Line Property Damage under $5,000 #202400035647 West Oak Trails 06-Feb 12:51 AM Woody Road Break And Enter Shop #202400036589 QEW West 06-Feb 9:00 AM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202400036975 QEW Midtown Core 06-Feb 11:12 AM Kings College Drive MVC - PI #202400037076 Glen Abbey 06-Feb 9:51 AM Marine Drive Theft From Auto #202400036992 Bronte 06-Feb 12:30 PM Devon Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400037612 Eastlake 06-Feb 12:45 AM Woody Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400036610 QEW West 06-Feb 7:38 AM Kerr Street Theft Under #202400036584 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.