Oakville weekly crime update Jan. 5 to 11, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 38 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Jan. 5 to 11, 2022.

Of the 38 crimes, eight occurred in commercial areas, and Glen Abbey was the community with the highest crime rate with six.

Thursday, Jan. 6 was the busiest for Police when they responded to ten incidents, and the lightest day was Tuesday, Jan. 11 with just two.

Theft from vehicle was the most reported crime with 12, which is often because the owner left their vehicle unlocked. Six vehicles were reported stolen.

Break and enters accounted for four incidents, two were into homes and the others were into commercial properties.

There was one assault, and two incidents were drug-related.

Oakville Crime Statistics - Jan. 5 to 11, 2022

Information is sorted by street name.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood Jan 7/22 2:00 PM Argus Road - block 600 Theft from Auto #202200006333 Midtown Core Jan 7/22 10:00 AM Argus Road - block 600 Theft from Auto #202200006017 Midtown Core Jan 10/22 6:00 PM Baldwin Drive - block 1300 Property Damage under $5000 #202200009821 Eastlake Jan 10/22 7:00 AM Bristol Circle - block 2600 Theft from Auto #202200009742 Winston Park Jan 5/22 6:00 PM Chartwell Road - block 500 Theft from Auto #202200005240 Eastlake Jan 6/22 3:00 PM Chartwell Road - block 500 Theft from Auto #202200005297 Eastlake Jan 6/22 3:00 PM Creekwood Trail - block 1400 Theft Under #202200005317 Iroquois Ridge North Jan 6/22 3:00 PM Ernest Appelbe Blvd - block 3100 Break & Enter - House #202200005340 Glenorchy Jan 8/22 10:00 PM Fiddlers Way - block 2200 Theft Under #202200007759 West Oak Trails Jan 8/22 12:00 AM Glenhampton Road - block 2100 Theft of Vehicle #202200006852 West Oak Trails Jan 10/22 5:00 PM Hays Blvd - block 200 Theft Under #202200009794 Uptown Core Jan 9/22 4:00 PM Kerr Street & Speers Road Assault #202200008552 Old Oakville Jan 6/22 6:00 PM Kings College Drive - block 1200 Property Damage under $5000 #202200005479 Glen Abbey Jan 9/22 4:00 PM Lumberman Lane - block 2100 Theft of Vehicle #202200009170 Glen Abbey Jan 5/22 4:00 PM Lyndhurst Drive - block 2400 Theft Under #202200004265 Iroquois Ridge North Jan 6/22 12:00 PM Maidstone Crescent - block 400 Theft Under #202200005131 Glen Abbey Jan 6/22 12:00 PM Melvin Avenue - block 1100 Theft from Auto #202200005149 Eastlake Jan 6/22 4:00 AM Melvin Avenue - block 1100 Theft from Auto #202200009801 Eastlake Jan 10/22 9:00 AM North Service Road E - block 1300 Theft from Auto #202200009256 QEW East Jan 8/22 9:00 PM North Service Road W - block 1400 Theft of Vehicle #202200007742 QEW West Jan 9/22 6:00 AM Nottinghill Gate - block 1100 Break & Enter - Shop #202200007981 Glen Abbey Jan 6/22 3:00 AM Oak Park Blvd - block 300 Theft of Vehicle #202200004691 Uptown Core Jan 10/22 1:00 PM Oak Walk Drive - block 100 Federal Stats Drugs #202200009539 Uptown Core Jan 10/22 12:00 PM Pinegrove Road - block 1200 Theft from Auto #202200009437 Bronte Jan 9/22 5:00 PM Roxborough Drive - block 1000 Property Damage under $5000 #202200009264 Glen Abbey Jan 7/22 3:00 PM Sheridan Garden Drive - block 2300 Federal Stats Drugs #202200006399 Clearview Jan 6/22 7:00 PM Silversmith Drive - block 1400 Property Damage under $5000 #202200005537 Glen Abbey Jan 10/22 4:00 PM South Service Road W - block 3200 Theft from Auto #202200010552 Burloak Jan 5/22 3:00 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202200004183 QEW West Jan 8/22 7:00 PM Stone Glen Crescent - block 2400 Break & Enter - House #202200007611 West Oak Trails Jan 5/22 11:00 AM Upper Middle Road - block 1000 Theft Under #202200003980 Iroquois Ridge North Jan 8/22 12:00 AM Upper Middle Road - block 2000 Theft Under #202200010538 Iroquois Ridge North Jan 9/22 5:00 AM Warminster - block 600 Theft of Vehicle #202200008667 Bronte Jan 11/22 3:00 PM West Oak Trail Blvd - block 2100 Theft Under #202200010820 West Oak Trails Jan 11/22 11:00 AM Winston Churchill Blvd - block 2500 Break & Enter - Shop #202200011296 Winston Park Jan 6/22 6:00 PM Winston Park Drive - block 2100 Theft of Vehicle #202200005649 Winston Park Jan 7/22 6:00 PM Wyecroft Road - block 2500 Theft from Auto #202200006558 QEW West Jan 10/22 8:00 PM Wyecroft Road - block 3500 Theft from Auto #202200009926 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map