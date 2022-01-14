Oakville weekly crime update Jan. 5 to 11, 2022

HRPS
Public Safety Broadband Network Halton Regional Police Service
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 38 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Jan. 5 to 11, 2022.
Of the 38 crimes, eight occurred in commercial areas, and Glen Abbey was the community with the highest crime rate with six.
Thursday, Jan. 6 was the busiest for Police when they responded to ten incidents, and the lightest day was Tuesday, Jan. 11 with just two.
Theft from vehicle was the most reported crime with 12, which is often because the owner left their vehicle unlocked. Six vehicles were reported stolen.
Break and enters accounted for four incidents, two were into homes and the others were into commercial properties.
There was one assault, and two incidents were drug-related.
Oakville Crime Statistics - Jan. 5 to 11, 2022
Information is sorted by street name.
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map