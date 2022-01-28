Oakville weekly crime update Jan. 19 to 25, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 26 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25, 2022. Compared to the preceding 7 days, there was a drop by nearly 3.7% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to 7 crimes and 6 crimes respectively. The residents of Glenorchy and College Park reported the greatest number of crimes in this period. In addition, residents from various neighbourhoods reported Theft Under and Theft Of Vehicle as the most reported incidents (six and five respectively).

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 19-Jan 6:00 PM Churchill Avenue - 1100 Block Assault #20220019855 College Park 19-Jan 9:00 AM Vellwood Common - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200019240 Bronte 19-Jan 9:00 AM Salem Road - 5400 Block Theft From Auto #202200019227 Bronte 19-Jan 12:00 PM Upper Middle Road E - 1000 Block Theft Under #202200019452 Iroquois Ridge North 20-Jan 6:00 PM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Assault #202200021002 College Park 20-Jan 10:00 PM Preserve Drive - 3000 Block Assault #202200021217 Glenorchy 20-Jan 6:00 PM Kingdridge Drive - 2000 Block Robbery #202200021004 West Oak Trails 20-Jan 5:00 PM Newcastle Crescent - 2300 Block Robbery #202200020967 West Oak Trails 20-Jan 5:00 PM North Service - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200020927 Glen Abbey 20-Jan 9:00 PM Woburn Crescent - 2500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200021570 QEW West 20-Jan 9:00 AM Taunton Road - 2300 Block Theft Under #202200020444 Theft Under 21-Jan 10:00 AM Cambridge Drive - 1300 Block Break And Enter House #202200021658 Eastlake 21-Jan 11:00 AM Napier Crescent - 1200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200021723 College Park 21-Jan 1:00 AM Bridge Road - 2500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200021630 Bronte 21-Jan 1:00 AM Palmer Avenue - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200021549 Old Oakville 21-Jan 12:00 AM Sixteen Mile Drive Theft Under #202200021300 Glenorchy 21-Jan 7:00 PM Lexington Road - 200 Block Theft Under #20220002216 Theft Under 22-Jan 6:00 AM Pearson Drive - 1100 Block Theft From Auto #202200022609 College Park 22-Jan 12:00 PM Harold Dent - 300 Block Theft Under #202200022925 Glenorchy 22-Jan 4:00 PM Cross Avenue - 100 Block Theft Under #202200023119 Midtown Core 23-Jan 10:00 PM Forsythe Street - 100 Block Break And Enter House #202200024346 Old Oakville 23-Jan 12:00 AM Chancery Lane E - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200023433 Eastlake 24-Jan 5:00 PM Capilano Crescent - 2400 Block Assault #202200025156 Assault 24-Jan 1:00 PM Ford Drive - 600 Block Robbery #202200024929 Eastlake 24-Jan 1:00 PM River Oaks Boulevard West - 200 Block Robbery #202200024941 River Oaks 24-Jan 8:00 AM Vernon Powell - 3400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200024616 Glenorchy

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map