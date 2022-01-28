Oakville weekly crime update Jan. 19 to 25, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 26 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25, 2022. Compared to the preceding 7 days, there was a drop by nearly 3.7% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.
Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to 7 crimes and 6 crimes respectively. The residents of Glenorchy and College Park reported the greatest number of crimes in this period. In addition, residents from various neighbourhoods reported Theft Under and Theft Of Vehicle as the most reported incidents (six and five respectively).
Oakville Crime Statistics - January 19 to January 25, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map