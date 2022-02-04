Oakville weekly crime update Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 32 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 2022. Compared to the preceding 7 days, there was a rise by nearly 23.07% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

Jan. 28 and Jan. 31 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to 7 crimes and 6 crimes respectively. The residents of Bronte reported the greatest number of crimes in this period. In addition, residents from various neighbourhoods reported Assault and Theft Of Vehicle as the most reported incidents (eight and seven respectively).

Oakville Crime Statistics - Jan 26 to Feb 1, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neightbourhood 2-Jan 10:00 AM Speers Road - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200033818 Bronte 2-Jan 1:00 PM Speers Road - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200034018 Bronte 2-Jan 1:00 PM Speers Road - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200034018 Bronte 3-Jan 10:00 PM Lakshore Road - 1500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200032536 Bronte 26-Jan 1:00 PM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Assault #202200027386 College Park 26-Jan 2:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 2300 Block Property Damage Under $5.000 #202200027448 Bronte 26-Jan 10:00 PM Foxhole Circle - 2300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #20220028122 West Oak Trails 27-Jan 2:00 PM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Assault #2022000288483 College Park 27-Jan 4:00 AM Speers Road - 2200 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200027991 Bronte 28-Jan 9:00 PM Devon Road - 1300 Block Break And Enter House #202200029976 Eastlake 28-Jan 8:00 PM Tudor Avenue - 300 Block Break And Enter House #202200029952 Old Oakville 28-Jan 4:00 PM Eight Line - 1200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200032629 Iroquois Ridge South 28-Jan 10:00 AM Watercliffe Court - 3200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200029357 Palermo West 28-Jan 3:00 AM Rochester Circle - 2000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200029113 Palermo West 28-Jan 4:00 PM White Oaks Boulevard - 1400 Block Theft Under #202200029701 Iroquois Ridge South 28-Jan 2:00 PM Central Park Drive - 2400 Block Theft Under #202200029597 Uptown Core 29-Jan 2:00 PM Oak Walk Drive - 100 Block Assault #20220030735 Uptown Core 29-Jan 7:00 PM Oak Walk Drive - 300 Block Theft From Auto #20220031549 Uptown Core 29-Jan 12:00 PM North Service Road East - 500 Block Theft Over #202200032443 QEW 30-Jan 12:00 PM Lakeshore Road - 5400 Block Assault #202200031678 Bronte 30-Jan 5:00 PM Dalebrook Drive & Postride Drive Assault #20220031948 Iroquois Ridge North 30-Jan 3:00 AM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Assault #202200031304 Iroquois Ridge South 31-Jan 11:00 AM Bronte Road - 100 Block Break And Enter Other #202200032703 Bronte 31-Jan 7:00 AM Yates Court - 2300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200032446 Bronte 31-Jan 8:00 AM Saddleworth Crescent - 3100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200032465 Palermo West 31-Jan 8:00 AM Burloak Drive & Eaton Avenue Theft Under #202200032471 Bronte 31-Jan 9:00 AM Erasmum Street - 3300 Block Theft Under #202200032588 Glenorchy 31-Jan 2:00 PM North Service - 300 Block Theft Under #202200032901 QEW West 1-Feb 3:00 PM Montclair Drive - 1300 Block Assault #202200034143 College Park 1-Feb 5:00 PM Glenashton Drive - 400 Block Assault #20220034197 Iroquois Ridge North 1-Feb 6:00 PM Brentwood Road - 100 Block Break And Enter House #202200034318 Old Oakville 1-Feb 9:00 AM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Under #202200033705 Uptown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map