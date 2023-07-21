Weekly Oakville crime update from July 12 to 18

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from July 12 to 18. Compared to the week before, incidents of crimes dropped by 11.94%.
Monday, July 17, was the busiest day, with 18 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (10).
In addition, residents reported 10 assaults. Oakville residents are reminded to be careful while travelling around town and to prioritize one's safety when confronted by any hostile persons.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one arson in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 9 incidents of arson in Oakville and 19 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: July 12 to 18
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map