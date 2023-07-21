Weekly Oakville crime update from July 12 to 18

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from July 12 to 18. Compared to the week before, incidents of crimes dropped by 11.94%.

Monday, July 17, was the busiest day, with 18 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (10).

In addition, residents reported 10 assaults. Oakville residents are reminded to be careful while travelling around town and to prioritize one's safety when confronted by any hostile persons.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one arson in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 9 incidents of arson in Oakville and 19 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: July 12 to 18

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 12-Jul 4:43 PM Leighland Avenue Assault #202300223417 College Park 12-Jul 7:45 PM Wheat Boom Drive Assault #202300223695 Joshua's Meadows 12-Jul 4:55 AM Cross Avenue Assault #202300222770 QEW Midtown Core 12-Jul 6:11 PM Dunforest Crescent Assault #202300223514 West Oak Trails 12-Jul 11:51 AM Cudmore Road Theft From Auto #202300223129 Bronte 12-Jul 6:00 PM Sheridan Garden Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202300223730 Clearview 13-Jul 6:31 PM Dundas Street East Assault #202300224721 Uptown Core 13-Jul 4:39 PM Springbrook Crescent Theft From Auto #202300224582 Glen Abbey 13-Jul 5:23 PM Oak Walk Drive Theft From Auto #202300224645 Uptown Core 13-Jul 1:04 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300224340 QEW Midtown Core 13-Jul 1:55 PM Cornwall Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300224392 Eastlake 13-Jul 6:40 PM Glenashton Drive Theft Under #202300224649 Glenorchy 14-Jul 9:07 AM Kerr Street Assault #202300225321 Old Oakville 14-Jul 9:54 AM Forsythe Street Break And Enter Other #202300225374 Old Oakville 14-Jul 2:40 PM Lakeshore Road West Impaired Driving #202300225695 Bronte 14-Jul 12:14 AM Lakeshore Road West Impaired Driving #202300225025 Bronte 14-Jul 11:04 AM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300225450 West Oak Trails 14-Jul 2:15 PM Tawny Crescent Theft From Auto #202300229999 Bronte 14-Jul 8:23 AM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300225262 QEW Midtown Core 14-Jul 6:58 PM Dundas Street East Theft Under #202300225840 Uptown Core 15-Jul 4:30 AM Morrison Heights Drive Break And Enter House #202300226548 Eastlake 15-Jul 2:38 PM Central Park Drive Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300226800 Uptown Core 15-Jul 12:01 AM Greenwich Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300226668 West Oak Trails 15-Jul 6:03 PM Lees Lane Theft Under #202300226994 Bronte 16-Jul 11:09 PM Kingridge Drive Arson #202300228282 West Oak Trails 16-Jul 11:17 PM Dorval Drive Dorval Drive #202300228288 QEW Midtown Core 16-Jul 11:52 PM Parkmount Boulevard Federal Stats - Drugs #202300228309 Glenorchy 16-Jul 1:41 AM Tawny Crescent Theft From Auto #202300230217 Bronte 16-Jul 4:36 AM Argus Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300227677 QEW Midtown Core 17-Jul 8:49 AM Trafalgar Road Assault #202300228607 College Park 17-Jul 9:04 PM Wyecroft Road Assault #202300229393 QEW West 17-Jul 1:43 PM Dundas Street East Assault #202300228928 Uptown Core 17-Jul 12:03 AM Baronwood Drive Assault #202300228824 West Oak Trails 17-Jul 7:46 PM Potters Wheel Crescent Break And Enter House #202300229340 Glen Abbey 17-Jul 12:10 AM Dorval Drive Impaired Driving #202300228318 QEW Midtown Core 17-Jul 2:23 PM Pallatine Drive MVC - PI #202300228973 College Park 17-Jul 11:01 AM Bowbeer Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300228755 Glenorchy 17-Jul 2:12 AM Trafford Crescent Theft From Auto #202300228367 Bronte 17-Jul 8:58 AM Trafford Crescent Theft From Auto #202300228620 Bronte 17-Jul 7:00 PM Westdale Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300229668 Bronte 17-Jul 7:17 AM Glenashton Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300228513 Glenorchy 17-Jul 8:37 AM Ballantry Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300228593 Glenorchy 17-Jul 10:47 AM Glenada Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300228738 Glenorchy 17-Jul 3:18 AM Watson Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300228399 Old Oakville 17-Jul 10:25 PM Old Orchard CL Theft Under #202300229462 Iroquois Ridge North 17-Jul 10:23 PM Cross Avenue Theft Under #202300229364 QEW Midtown Core 17-Jul 1:58 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202300228943 QEW West 18-Jul 10:45 AM Huguenot Road Break And Enter House #202300229884 Joshua's Meadows 18-Jul 7:41 AM Dundas Street West Break And Enter Other #202300229710 West Oak Trails 18-Jul 2:55 PM Ceremonial Drive Dangerous Operations - Traffic #202300230138 College Park 18-Jul 1:10 PM Cornwall Road Federal Stats - Drugs #202300230037 QEW Midtown Core 18-Jul 1:24 PM Dorval Drive MVC - PI #202300230050 QEW Midtown Core 18-Jul 7:41 AM Neyagawa Boulevard MVC - PI #202300229708 West Oak Trails 18-Jul 7:14 AM Saddleworth Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300229687 Palermo West 18-Jul 1:02 AM Dundas Street East Robbery #202300229552 Uptown Core 18-Jul 4:21 PM Riverview Street Theft From Auto #202300230239 Bronte 18-Jul 5:22 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300230296 College Park 18-Jul 10:24 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300230530 QEW West 18-Jul 10:00 PM Marvin Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300230832 Glenorchy

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map