Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 51 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from July 14-20, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in QEW East and QEW West communities.

Friday, July 16, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 12 crimes in total, including theft under and theft from auto.

Most crime incidents during these seven days involved property damages under $5000 (11), theft of vehicles (10) and theft from auto (9).

Sunday, July 18, was the quietest day, recording only two crimes.

Oakville Crime Statistics - July 14 to 20, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 14-Jul 6:00 AM 100 Block Grovewood Common Property Damage under $5000 #202100213409 Glenorchy 14-Jul 9:00 AM 500 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100213576 QEW West 14-Jul 1:00 PM 300 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100213762 QEW West 14-Jul 3:00 PM 100 Block Watson Avenue Break and Enter House #202100213886 Old Oakville 14-Jul 4:00 PM 3500 Block Wyecroft Road Drugs #202100213967 QEW West 14-Jul 6:00 PM 200 Block Cross Avenue Theft of Bicycle #202100214046 Midtown Core 14-Jul 9:00 PM East Street & Lakeshore Road Assault #202100214217 Bronte 15-Jul 2:00 PM 100 Block Brock Street Assault #202100215002 Old Oakville 15-Jul 8:00 PM 2300 Block Baronwood Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100215385 West Oak Trails 15-Jul 9:00 PM 100 Block Sixteen Mile Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100215744 Glenorchy 15-Jul 9:00 PM 100 Block Sixteen Mile Drive Break and Enter House #202100215681 Glenorchy 15-Jul 10:00 PM 600 Block Third Line Robbery #202100215456 QEW West 16-Jul 12:00 AM 1300 Block White Oaks Boulevard Theft Under #202100215510 Iroquois Ridge South 16-Jul 1:00 AM 2200 Block Buckingham Road Theft of Vehicle #202100215664 Winston Park 16-Jul 7:00 AM 100 Block North Service Road E Theft Under #202100215674 QEW East 16-Jul 8:00 AM 100 Block Prince Charles Drive Theft from Auto #202100215717 Old Oakville 16-Jul 9:00 AM 200 Block Culp Trail Theft from Auto #202100215774 Glenorchy 16-Jul 11:00 AM 2200 Block Wyecroft Road Theft Over #202100215857 QEW West 16-Jul 3:00 PM 2300 Block Hixon Street Theft from Auto #202100216141 Bronte 16-Jul 6:00 PM 1300 Block Burnhamthorpe Road E Property Damage under $5000 #202100218944 Joshua's Meadows 16-Jul 7:00 PM 2300 Block Brays Lane Theft of Vehicle #202100216373 Glen Abbey 16-Jul 8:00 PM 200 Block River Oaks Boulevard West Theft of Vehicle #202100216803 River Oaks 16-Jul 10:00 PM Chartwell Road & South Service Road Assault #202100216531 Midtown Core 16-Jul 10:00 PM Carnegie Drive & Post Road Theft Under #202100216519 Glenorchy 17-Jul 2:00 AM 2400 Block Pine Glen Road Theft from Auto #202100216777 Palermo Village Centre 17-Jul 8:00 AM 2800 Block Mahogany Lane Theft of Vehicle #202100216820 Clearview 17-Jul 10:00 AM 2300 Block Crestmont Drive Theft from Auto #202100216910 West Oak Trails 17-Jul 1:00 PM 100 Block Lakeshore Road West Assault #202100217053 Old Oakville 17-Jul 5:00 PM 200 Block Wyecroft Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100217229 QEW West 17-Jul 6:00 PM Rebecca Street & Third Line Property Damage under $5000 #202100217419 Bronte 17-Jul 10:00 PM 2400 Block Taylorwood Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100217893 Iroquois Ridge North 17-Jul 10:00 PM 2000 Block Grenada Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100218073 Iroquois Ridge North 18-Jul 5:00 PM 1000 Block Churchill Avenue Assault #202100218423 Midtown Core 18-Jul 11:00 PM 2100 Block Westmount Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100218954 West Oak Trails 19-Jul 8:00 AM 300 Block Hospital Gate Property Damage under $5000 #202100218968 Sixteen Hollow 19-Jul 8:00 AM 100 Block Nelson Street Assault #202100218986 Bronte 19-Jul 10:00 AM 2200 Block Wyecroft Road Theft Over #202100219087 QEW West 19-Jul 2:00 PM 100 Block Oak Walk Drive Theft Under #202100219337 Uptown Core 19-Jul 2:00 PM 1500 Block Tansley Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100219356 Bronte 19-Jul 4:00 PM 2500 Block Hampshire Gate Assault #202100219459 Winston Park 19-Jul 5:00 PM 1100 Block South Service Road E Theft from Auto #202100219476 QEW West 19-Jul 7:00 PM 100 Block Grovewood Common Theft from Auto #202100219606 Glenorchy 20-Jul 12:00 AM 300 Block Robinson Street Property Damage under $5000 #202100219795 Old Oakville 20-Jul 3:00 AM 2200 Block Hillmount Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100219888 West Oak Trails 20-Jul 5:00 AM 2100 Block Arbourview Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100219924 West Oak Trails 20-Jul 8:00 AM 100 Block Watson Avenue Theft Over #202100220025 Old Oakville 20-Jul 11:00 AM 1000 Block Churchill Avenue Property Damage under $5000 #202100220168 Midtown Core 20-Jul 2:00 PM 200 Block North Service Road E Property Damage under $5000 #202100220363 QEW East 20-Jul 6:00 PM 2500 Block Grand Oak Trail Theft of Bicycle #202100220568 Palermo Village Centre 20-Jul 7:00 PM 200 Block Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202100220619 Midtown Core 20-Jul 9:00 PM 200 Block Cross Avenue Property Damage under $5000 #202100220692 Midtown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map