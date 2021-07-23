Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 51 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from July 14-20, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in QEW East and QEW West communities.
Friday, July 16, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 12 crimes in total, including theft under and theft from auto.
Most crime incidents during these seven days involved property damages under $5000 (11), theft of vehicles (10) and theft from auto (9).
Sunday, July 18, was the quietest day, recording only two crimes.
Oakville Crime Statistics - July 14 to 20, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map