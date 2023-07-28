Weekly Oakville crime update from July 19 to 25

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 50 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from July 19 to 25. Compared to the week before, incidents of crimes dropped by 15.25%.

Friday, July 21, was the busiest day, with 13 reported incidents. QEW Midtown Core reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (9).

In addition, residents reported eight motor-vehicle incidents of hit & run. Oakville residents are reminded to be careful while travelling around town and to prioritize one's safety when confronted by any hostile persons.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to seven assaults in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 336 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there were 76 assaults. In the past six months, there were 221 assaults in Oakville and 358 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: July 19 to 25

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 19-Jul 2:37 AM Bronte Road Assault #202300230664 Bronte 19-Jul 10:00 AM Third Line Assault #202300231300 West Oak Trails 19-Jul 10:44 AM Oak Walk Drive Assault #202300230964 Uptown Core 19-Jul 2:18 AM South Service Road West Break And Enter Shop #202300230656 QEW Midtown Core 19-Jul 4:58 PM North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300231380 Glen Abbey 19-Jul 4:17 PM Cornwall Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300231333 QEW Midtown Core 19-Jul 4:37 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202300231354 College Park 19-Jul 5:41 PM Cross Avenue Theft Under #202300231427 QEW Midtown Core 20-Jul 11:44 AM Kerr Street Break And Enter Other #202300232151 QEW Midtown Core 20-Jul 9:22 PM Belvedere Drive Impaired Driving #202300232729 Bronte 20-Jul 4:37 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300232445 Old Oakville 20-Jul 2:37 PM Klarecroft Way Theft From Auto #202300232333 Iroquois Ridge South 20-Jul 7:55 PM Cross Avenue Theft From Auto #202300232663 QEW Midtown Core 21-Jul 7:42 PM Sixteen Mile Drive Assault #202300233822 Glenorchy 21-Jul 8:49 PM Gallery Impaired Driving #202300233883 Glen Abbey 21-Jul 11:57 PM Offensive Weapons Lakeshore Road East #202300234040 Old Oakville 21-Jul 2:59 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300233466 Uptown Core 21-Jul 2:56 PM Leighland Avenue Offensive Weapons #202300233454 College Park 21-Jul 4:38 AM Marlborough Court Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300232912 College Park 21-Jul 2:25 PM Saxon Road Theft From Auto #202300233443 Bronte 21-Jul 9:19 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft From Auto #202300233918 Old Oakville 21-Jul 4:38 AM Prince Charles Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202300232911 Old Oakville 21-Jul 1:45 AM Inglehart Street South Theft Of Vehicle #202300232863 Old Oakville 21-Jul 8:00 PM Third Line Theft Of Vehicle #202300236708 QEW Midtown Core 21-Jul 3:53 PM Maple Grove Drive Theft Over #202300233510 Eastlake 21-Jul 6:40 PM Queens Avenue Theft Under #202300233740 College Park 22-Jul 3:38 AM McCraney Street West Break And Enter House #202300234145 Glen Abbey 22-Jul 2:13 AM Chartwell Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300234111 QEW Midtown Core 22-Jul 12:27 AM North Ridge TL Theft Of Bicycle #202300234058 Iroquois Ridge North 23-Jul 9:59 PM Bishops Gate Assault #202300236194 Glen Abbey 23-Jul 4:07 PM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300235862 Uptown Core 23-Jul 9:05 PM Preserve Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202300236130 Glenorchy 24-Jul 5:03 PM Weighton Drive Assault #202300237165 Old Oakville 24-Jul 10:13 AM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300236705 College Park 24-Jul 6:45 PM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300237270 Glen Abbey 24-Jul 10:55 AM South Service Road West Theft From Auto #202300236750 QEW Midtown Core 24-Jul 11:15 AM Grand Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300236772 Iroquois Ridge South 24-Jul 9:30 PM Birch Hill Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300237733 Old Oakville 24-Jul 7:26 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202300237302 Old Oakville 24-Jul 1:24 PM Oak Park Boulevard Theft Under #202300236935 Uptown Core 24-Jul 2:50 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300237042 Uptown Core 25-Jul 6:10 PM Marine Drive Assault #202300238372 Bronte 25-Jul 8:59 AM Queens Avenue Break and Enter Other #202300237795 College Park 25-Jul 12:09 PM White Oaks Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300237980 College Park 25-Jul 11:08 AM Speers Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300237907 QEW Midtown Core 25-Jul 9:21 PM Pelee Boulevard Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300238543 River Oaks 25-Jul 7:54 PM Marlborough Court Theft Of Bicycle #202300238474 College Park 25-Jul 3:30 AM Talbot Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300237642 Bronte 25-Jul 3:20 AM Threshing Mill Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300237824 Joshua's Meadows 25-Jul 7:12 AM Macdonald Road Theft Under #202300237695 Old Oakville

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.

