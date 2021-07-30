Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 45 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from July 21-27, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in QEW (10) and Glenorchy (9) communities.
Monday, July 26, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 11 crimes in total, including theft under and break and enter.
During the past seven days, most crimes involved thefts from autos (11) and thefts of vehicles (7).
Oakville Crime Statistics - July 21 to 27, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map