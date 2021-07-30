Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 45 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from July 21-27, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in QEW (10) and Glenorchy (9) communities.

Monday, July 26, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 11 crimes in total, including theft under and break and enter.

During the past seven days, most crimes involved thefts from autos (11) and thefts of vehicles (7).

Oakville Crime Statistics - July 21 to 27, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 21-Jul 12:00 AM 2500 Block North Service Road Drugs #202100221198 Glen Abbey 21-Jul 1:00 AM 500 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100220840 QEW West 21-Jul 6:00 AM 2400 Block Cornwall Road Theft from Auto #202100221100 QEW East 21-Jul 2:00 PM Cornwall Road & Maple Grove Drive Theft from Auto #202100221403 Eastlake 21-Jul 2:00 PM 2500 Block Lyndhurst Drive Break and Enter House #202100221366 Winston Park West 21-Jul 4:00 PM 100 Block Westminster Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100221469 Bronte 21-Jul 5:00 PM 1200 Block Sixth Line Assault #202100221522 College Park 21-Jul 8:00 PM 200 Block Gable Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100221959 Clearview 21-Jul 8:00 PM 2100 Block Worthington Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100226932 Bronte 21-Jul 9:00 PM 2300 Block Hampstead Road Theft of Vehicle #202100221923 River Oaks 22-Jul 12:00 AM 1100 Block Speers Road Break and Enter Other #202100221810 QEW West 22-Jul 3:00 AM 1400 Block Speers Road Theft From Auto #202100221879 QEW West 22-Jul 11:00 AM 200 Block Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202100222196 Uptown Core 22-Jul 5:00 PM 2400 Block Hyd Park Gate Break and Enter Shop #202100222489 Winston Park 22-Jul 9:00 PM Baronwood Drive & Colbeck Street Assault #202100222675 West Oak Trails 23-Jul 1:00 AM 1300 Block White Oaks Boulevard Theft from Auto #202100222844 Iroquois Ridge South 23-Jul 3:00 PM West Rive Street Theft of Bicycle #202100223489 Bronte 23-Jul 4:00 PM 1500 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100226385 QEW West 23-Jul 9:00 PM 2400 Block Gamble Road Assault #202100223838 Winston Park West 24-Jul 3:00 PM Walker Street Assault #202100224625 Old Oakville 24-Jul 9:00 PM 1100 Block Bridelwood Trail Break and Enter House #202100224831 Glen Abbey 24-Jul 9:00 PM 300 Block Bronte Road Theft of Vehicle #202100225096 Bronte 25-Jul 4:00 PM 500 Block Orchard Drive Break and Enter House #202100226974 Old Oakville 25-Jul 10:00 PM Burnhamthorpe Road E Theft of Vehicle #202100226382 Glenorchy 25-Jul 11:00 PM 200 Block North Park Boulevard Theft of Vehicle #202100226400 Glenorchy 26-Jul 2:00 AM Saw Whet Boulevard & Yellow Rose Cl Break and Enter Other #202100226176 Bronte Creek Provincial Park 26-Jul 4:00 AM 3500 Block Clayton Trail Theft of Vehicle #202100226390 Glenorchy 26-Jul 8:00 AM 2300 Block Royal Windsor Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100226370 QEW East 26-Jul 9:00 AM 3300 Block Lakeshore Road W Theft from Auto #202100226419 Bronte 26-Jul 10:00 AM 300 Block Hays Boulevard Break and Enter Other #202100226457 Uptown Core 26-Jul 10:00 AM 3500 Block Wyecroft Road Theft Under #202100226475 QEW West 26-Jul 10:00 AM 200 Block Camellia Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100226449 Glenorchy 26-Jul 11:00 AM 1100 Block Pearson Drive Theft Under #202100226560 College Park 26-Jul 4:00 PM 100 Block Natalie Way Theft from Auto #202100227519 Glenorchy 26-Jul 10:00 PM 100 Block Natalie Way Break and Enter House #202100227104 Glenorchy 26-Jul 11:00 PM 3100 Block Robert Brown Boulevard Theft Under #202100227161 Glenorchy 27-Jul 2:00 AM 3500 Block Clayton Trail Break and Enter House #202100227255 Glenorchy 27-Jul 4:00 AM 200 Block Camellia Crescent Break and Enter House #202100227494 Glenorchy 27-Jul 9:00 AM 3400 Block Superior Court Property Damage under $5000 #202100227489 Burloak 27-Jul 12:00 PM 1100 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100227613 QEW East 27-Jul 12:00 PM 400 Block Kerr Street Theft from Auto #202100227606 Old Oakville 27-Jul 2:00 PM 3000 Block Silverthorn Drive Theft of Bicycle #202100227738 Bronte 27-Jul 6:00 PM 100 Block Kerr Street Theft Under #202100227972 Old Oakville 27-Jul 11:00 PM 2200 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100228575 QEW West 27-Jul 11:00 PM 2200 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100228574 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map