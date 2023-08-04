Weekly Oakville crime update from July 26 to Aug 2

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 71 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from July 26 to August 2. Compared to the week before, incidents of crimes spiked significantly by 42%.

Wednesday, August 2, was the busiest day, with 13 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (16).

In addition, residents reported ten incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to double check their vehicles are locked.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one incident of robbery in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there were 5 robberies. In the past six months, there were 16 robberies in Oakville and 53 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: July 26 to August 2

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 26-Jul 8:09 PM Lakeshore Road East MVC - PI #202300239655 Old Oakville 26-Jul 9:32 AM South Service Road West Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300238967 Bronte 26-Jul 9:36 AM Kerr Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300238972 Old Oakville 26-Jul 9:01 AM Oak Walk Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300238930 Uptown Core 26-Jul 11:30 PM Martindale Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300240039 College Park 26-Jul 5:40 AM Invicta Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300239001 Iroquois Ridge South 26-Jul 9:36 AM Third Line Theft Of Vehicle #202300236708 QEW Midtown Core 27-Jul 11:00 AM Elderwood TL MVC - Hit & Run #202300240287 River Oaks 27-Jul 2:05 AM Iroquois Shore South MVC - PI #202300239830 College Park 27-Jul 8:43 PM Iroquois Shore South Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300240814 College Park 27-Jul 8:58 PM Cornwall Road Robbery #202300240824 QEW Midtown Core 27-Jul 5:56 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300240664 College Park 27-Jul 5:07 PM Reynolds Street Theft Of Bicycle #202300240612 Old Oakville 27-Jul 11:51 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300240284 QEW West 27-Jul 9:30 PM Pinehurst Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300241222 Eastlake 27-Jul 7:00 PM Burgundy Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300241069 Old Oakville 27-Jul 1:34 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300240644 QEW Midtown Core 27-Jul 11:32 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300240264 Uptown Core 28-Jul 1:10 PM Tennyson Drive Break And Enter House #202300242034 Bronte 28-Jul 12:48 PM Kaitting TL Break And Enter House #202300241438 Glenorchy 28-Jul 2:48 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300241599 Bronte 28-Jul 4:05 PM Oxford Avenue MVC - PI #202300241669 River Oaks 28-Jul 8:43 AM Third Line MVC - PI #202300241191 West Oak Trails 28-Jul 12:03 PM Upper Middle Road MVC - PI #202300241387 West Oak Trails 28-Jul 1:33 AM Upper Middle Road Offensive Weapons #202300240986 West Oak Trails 28-Jul 10:08 AM Maurice Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300241270 Old Oakville 28-Jul 9:19 AM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202300241225 QEW West 28-Jul 4:19 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300241681 QEW Midtown Core 28-Jul 12:16 AM Mistwell Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300240955 Bronte 28-Jul 2:32 AM Sarah Cline Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300241010 Glenorchy 28-Jul 11:29 AM Queen Mary Drive Theft Under #202300241347 Old Oakville 28-Jul 8:57 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Under #202300241984 Uptown Core 29-Jul 2:28 AM Spruce Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300242186 Old Oakville 29-Jul 11:46 PM Lakeshore Road West Offensive Weapons #202300243095 Old Oakville 29-Jul 9:39 AM Devon Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300242409 Eastlake 29-Jul 4:48 PM Dundas Street West Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300242836 River Oaks 29-Jul 10:34 AM Prince George Crescent Theft From Auto #202300242439 Bronte 30-Jul 4:46 PM Hospital Gate Assault #202300243750 West Oak Trails 30-Jul 7:17 PM Talbot Drive Break And Enter House #202300243880 Bronte 30-Jul 8:01 AM Oxford Avenue MVC - PI #202300243311 River Oaks 30-Jul 5:48 PM Pinecliff Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300243898 West Oak Trails 30-Jul 8:30 PM Christina Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300244515 Bronte 30-Jul 11:00 PM Valley Forest Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300244375 River Oaks 30-Jul 2:03 PM Roxborough Drive Theft Under #202300243588 Old Oakville 30-Jul 12:20 PM Oak Park Boulevard Theft Under #202300243501 Uptown Core 31-Jul 5:23 PM Sandpiper Road Assault #202300244861 West Oak Trails 31-Jul 7:49 PM Duskywing Way Break And Enter House #202300244992 Bronte 31-Jul 6:47 AM South Service Road West MVC - PI #202300244204 QEW West 31-Jul 11:06 PM Allan Street Theft Of Bicycle #202300245119 Old Oakville 31-Jul 4:55 PM Military Way Theft Over #202300244828 Old Oakville 31-Jul 12:32 PM Tweedsdale Crescent Theft Under #202300244574 Bronte 01-Aug 8:36 AM Pine Glen Road Break And Enter House #202300245405 West Oak Trails 01-Aug 8:20 PM Iroquois Shore South Impaired Driving #202300246156 College Park 01-Aug 8:46 PM North Service Road Impaired Driving #202300246182 Iroquois Ridge South 01-Aug 2:07 PM Tudor Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300245774 Old Oakville 01-Aug 9:00 PM Waldie Road Theft From Auto #202300246557 Bronte 01-Aug 8:15 PM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202300246153 QEW West 01-Aug 10:19 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202300246243 Uptown Core 02-Aug 10:57 AM Oak Park Boulevard Federal Stats - Drugs #202300246734 Uptown Core 02-Aug 8:48 PM Speers Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300247326 Bronte 02-Aug 10:56 AM Prince Michael Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300246733 Iroquois Ridge North 02-Aug 12:00 PM George Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300246803 Old Oakville 02-Aug 2:00 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300246932 Uptown Core 02-Aug 7:17 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300247262 Uptown Core 02-Aug 10:39 AM Dundas Street West MVC - PI #202300246710 Palermo Village Centre 02-Aug 5:23 AM Speers Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300246453 Bronte 02-Aug 7:52 AM Warner Drive Theft From Auto #202300246549 Bronte 02-Aug 8:17 AM Warner Drive Theft From Auto #202300246568 Bronte 02-Aug 1:45 AM Gainsborough Drive Theft From Auto #202300246373 Iroquois Ridge South 02-Aug 1:56 AM Speyside Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300246376 Bronte 02-Aug 5:38 PM Third Line Theft Over #202300247159 Bronte

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.

We can’t keep Oakville News free for those who can’t afford it without your support. If you are already donating, thank you. If not, please click here to donate: https://oakvillenews.org/donation