Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 43 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from July 28-Aug 3, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in Bronte (13) and QEW West (12) communities.

Monday, Aug 1, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 10 crimes in total, including seven incidents in Bronte. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved thefts from autos (13) and assaults (10).

Oakville Crime Statistics - July 28 to Aug 3, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 28-Jul 12:00 AM 1500 Block Pinery Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100228370 Winston Park West 28-Jul 3:00 AM 1500 Block Pinery Crescent Break and Enter House #202100228446 Winston Park West 28-Jul 4:00 AM 400 Block Wyecroft Road Theft Over #202100228276 QEW West 28-Jul 8:00 AM 2200 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100228482 QEW West 28-Jul 9:00 AM 2300 Block Woodfield Road Break and Enter House #202100228542 River Oaks 28-Jul 3:00 PM 2100 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100228872 QEW West 29-Jul 4:00 AM 600 Block Trafalgar Road Assault #202100229427 Midtown Core 29-Jul 8:00 AM 3000 Block Hospital Gate Assault #202100229572 Sixteen Hollow 29-Jul 2:00 PM 2500 Block North Service Road W Drugs #202100229907 QEW West 29-Jul 3:00 PM 200 Block Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202100229895 Midtown Core 29-Jul 4:00 PM 400 Block South Service Road E Assault #202100229911 Midtown Core 29-Jul 5:00 PM 600 Block Lyons Lane Theft from Auto #202100229943 Midtown Core 30-Jul 12:00 AM 2900 Block Sherwood Heights Drive Break and Enter Other #202100231535 Clearview 30-Jul 11:00 AM North Ridge TL & Postridge Drive Assault #202100230787 Uptown Core 30-Jul 11:00 AM Merchants GT & Third Line Assault #202100230651 West Oak Trails 30-Jul 12:00 PM 3400 Block Timeless Drive Property Damage under $5,000 #202100230658 Bronte 30-Jul 12:00 PM 2200 Block Dunforest Crescent Property Damage under $5,000 #202100230674 West Oak Trails 30-Jul 5:00 PM 200 Block Leighland Avenue Property Damage under $5,000 #202100230921 College Park 31-Jul 12:00 AM 100 Block Oak Walk Drive Property Damage under $5,000 #202100231245 Uptown Core 31-Jul 4:00 AM 1300 Block McCraney Street E Assault #202100231349 College Park 31-Jul 12:00 PM 1300 Block Marlborough Court Theft of Vehicle #202100232757 College Park 31-Jul 6:00 PM 2000 Block Grenada Crescent Property Damage under $5,000 #202100231959 Iroquois Ridge North 1-Aug 2:00 AM 400 Block Iroquois Shore Road Assault #202100232259 Midtown Core 1-Aug 5:00 AM 500 Block Tipperton Crescent Theft from Auto #202100232535 Bronte 1-Aug 10:00 AM 500 Block Tipperton Crescent Theft from Auto #202100232504 Bronte 1-Aug 11:00 AM Isaac Avenue & Sixteen Mile Drive Theft Under #202100232532 Glenorchy 1-Aug 1:00 PM 1000 Block Lakeshore Road W Break and enter House #202100232619 Bronte 1-Aug 2:00 PM 2500 Block Waterford Street Theft from Auto #202100232671 Bronte 1-Aug 2:00 PM 2500 Block Waterford Street Theft from Auto #202100232666 Bronte 1-Aug 9:00 PM 3300 Block Lakeshore Road W Assault #202100232971 Bronte 1-Aug 10:00 PM 2300 Block Lyndhurst Drive Break and Enter House #202100233030 Winston Park West 1-Aug 11:00 PM 1100 Block Selvy Avenue Assault #202100233047 Bronte 2-Aug 1:00 AM 2500 Block Waterford Street Theft from Auto #202100233118 Bronte 2-Aug 1:00 AM 2500 Block Waterford Street Theft from Auto #202100233131 Bronte 2-Aug 2:00 AM 2500 Block Waterford Street Theft from Auto #202100233147 Bronte 2-Aug 3:00 AM 2500 Block Waterford Street Theft from Auto #202100233153 Bronte 2-Aug 3:00 AM 100 Block Grovewood Common Assault #202100233155 Glenorchy 2-Aug 11:00 AM 500 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100233473 QEW West 2-Aug 1:00 PM 600 Block Argus Road Theft from Auto #202100233610 Midtown Core 2-Aug 6:00 PM Settlers Road East & Vernon Powell Drive Theft Under #202100233859 Glenorchy 2-Aug 10:00 PM 2400 Block Munns Avenue Theft of Vehicle #202100234457 River Oaks 3-Aug 7:00 PM 600 Block Kerr Street Theft of Bicycle #202100235006 QEW West 3-Aug 8:00 PM 2000 Block Devon Road Theft of Vehicle #202100235036 Eastlake

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map