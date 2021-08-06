Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 43 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from July 28-Aug 3, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in Bronte (13) and QEW West (12) communities.
Monday, Aug 1, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 10 crimes in total, including seven incidents in Bronte. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved thefts from autos (13) and assaults (10).
Oakville Crime Statistics - July 28 to Aug 3, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
Source: HRPS Crime Map