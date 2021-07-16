Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 54 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from July 7 to 13, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in Glenorchy and Iroquois Ridge.

Compared to the preceding seven days, this was a 23% jump in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

Wednesday, July 7, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 14 crimes, most of which occurred in Iroquois Ridge. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved the theft of vehicles (14) and property damages under $5000 (8).

Oakville Crime Statistics - July 7 to 13, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 7-Jul 8:00 AM 2300 Block Mowat Avenue Theft from Auto #202100206774 River Oaks 7-Jul 11:00 AM 1600 Block Lancaster Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100206930 Iroquois Ridge South 7-Jul 11:00 AM 1100 Block South Service E Theft of Vehicle #202100206964 Midtown Core 7-Jul 1:00 PM 2400 Block Third Line Assault #202100207101 West Oak Trails 7-Jul 1:00 PM 400 Block Kerr Street Drugs #202100207120 Old Oakville 7-Jul 2:00 PM 200 Block Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202100207134 College Park 7-Jul 3:00 PM 2500 Block Old Bronte Road Theft of Bicycle #202100207197 Palermo Village Centre 7-Jul 4:00 PM 1500 Block Bishops Gate Property Damage under $5000 #202100207292 Glen Abbey 7-Jul 5:00 PM 1500 Block Lancaster Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100207335 Iroquois Ridge South 7-Jul 7:00 PM 2100 Block Oakmead Avenue Theft of Vehicle #202100207763 River Oaks 7-Jul 8:00 PM 1500 Block Grand Boulevard Theft from Auto #202100207484 Iroquois Ridge South 7-Jul 8:00 PM 2400 Block Third Line Assault #202100207474 West Oak Trails 7-Jul 9:00 PM 1400 Block Greendale Terrace Break and Enter House #202100207512 Glen Abbey 7-Jul 9:00 PM 2200 Block Galena Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100207774 Iroquois Ridge North 8-Jul 12:00 AM 2500 Block Waterford Street Assault #202100207596 Bronte 8-Jul 4:00 AM 2100 Block Eighth Line Theft of Vehicle #202100207761 Iroquois Ridge North 8-Jul 8:00 AM 2100 Block Oakmead Boulevard Theft of Vehicle #202100207776 River Oaks 8-Jul 8:00 AM 1100 Block Queens Avenue Theft from Auto #202100207775 College Park 8-Jul 7:00 PM 2100 Block Helmsley Avenue Theft of Vehicle #202100208259 West Oak Trails 9-Jul 5:00 AM 2400 Block Robmar Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100208584 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Jul 8:00 AM 2400 Block Robmar Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100208663 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Jul 10:00 AM 1200 Block Dorval Drive Theft Under #202100208772 QEW West 9-Jul 10:00 AM 500 Block Pinegrove Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100208791 Bronte 9-Jul 5:00 PM 400 Block Iroquois Shore Road Theft Under #202100209117 Midtown Core 9-Jul 7:00 AM 1200 Block Parsons Lane Theft Over #202100209246 Glen Abbey 10-Jul 3:00 AM 1200 Block Marlborough Court Theft Under #202100209561 College Park 10-Jul 3:00 AM 100 Block Bronte Road Assault #202100209568 Bronte 10-Jul 4:00 PM 100 Block North Service Road E Property Damage under $5000 #202100210053 QEW East 11-Jul 3:00 AM 2200 Block Littondale Lane Property Damage under $5000 #202100210577 Palermo West 11-Jul 3:00 AM 3300 Block Larry Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100210743 Glenorchy 11-Jul 5:00 AM Bronte Road Theft of Vehicle #202100210673 Bronte Creek Provincial Park 11-Jul 9:00 AM 3300 Block Larry Crescent Break and Enter House #202100210744 Glenorchy 11-Jul 10:00 AM 3300 Block Larry Crescent Break and Enter House #202100210792 Glenorchy 11-Jul 12:00 PM 2100 Block Youngstown Gate Break and Enter House #202100210869 West Oak Trails 11-Jul 3:00 PM 500 Block Stream Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100210982 Glenorchy 11-Jul 6:00 PM 500 Block Stream Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100211107 Glenorchy 11-Jul 8:00 PM George Street & Lakeshore Road Assault #202100211180 Old Oakville 11-Jul 11:00 PM 2400 Block Adamvale Crescent Assault #202100211520 West Oak Trails 12-Jul 2:00 AM 1200 Block Grand Boulevard Break and Enter House #202100211403 Iroquois Ridge South 12-Jul 2:00 AM Post Road & Zachary Crescent Theft Under #202100211390 Glenorchy 12-Jul 4:00 AM 500 Block Stream Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100211425 Glenorchy 12-Jul 9:00 AM 1500 Block Tansley Drive Assault #202100211585 Bronte 12-Jul 12:00 PM 2800 Block Rosewood Lane Theft from Auto #202100211735 Clearview 12-Jul 2:00 PM 400 Block Lakeshore Road E Theft of Bicycle #202100211822 Old Oakville 12-Jul 5:00 PM 200 Block Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202100211981 College Park 12-Jul 9:00 PM 300 Block Sixteen Mile Drive Theft from Auto #202100212179 Glenorchy 13-Jul 3:00 AM 500 Block Scarsdale Crescent Break and Enter House #202100212368 Bronte 13-Jul 7:00 AM 1500 Block Weeping Willow Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100212497 West Oak Trails 13-Jul 11:00 AM 400 Block South Service Road W Drugs #202100212733 QEW West 13-Jul 11:00 AM 400 Block Iroquois Shore Road Theft Under #202100212695 Midtown Core 13-Jul 12:00 PM 3100 Block Cardross Court Break and Enter House #202100212742 Palermo Village Centre 13-Jul 2:00 PM 200 Block North Service Road W Theft Under #202100212861 Glen Abbey 13-Jul 3:00 PM 300 Block River Oaks Boulevard W Property Damage under $5000 #202100212946 Glenorchy 13-Jul 10:00 PM 2300 Block Hertfordshire Way Theft of Vehicle #202100213341 Iroquois Ridge North

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map