Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 54 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from July 7 to 13, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in Glenorchy and Iroquois Ridge.
Compared to the preceding seven days, this was a 23% jump in the occurrence of crimes in the town.
Wednesday, July 7, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 14 crimes, most of which occurred in Iroquois Ridge. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved the theft of vehicles (14) and property damages under $5000 (8).
Oakville Crime Statistics - July 7 to 13, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map