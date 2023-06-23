Weekly Oakville crime update from June 14 to 20

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 68 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from June 14 to 20. Compared to the week before, incidents of crimes rose by 15.25%%.
Wednesday, June 14, was the busiest day, with 16 reported incidents. West Oak Trails residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (14).
In addition, residents reported 11 vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars and, if possible, park them in a garage while ensuring their keys are not by a main entry point.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to ten incidents of assault in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 360 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 161 incidents of assault and 280 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: June 14 to 20
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map