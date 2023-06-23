Weekly Oakville crime update from June 14 to 20

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 68 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from June 14 to 20. Compared to the week before, incidents of crimes rose by 15.25%%.

Wednesday, June 14, was the busiest day, with 16 reported incidents. West Oak Trails residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (14).

In addition, residents reported 11 vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars and, if possible, park them in a garage while ensuring their keys are not by a main entry point.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to ten incidents of assault in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 360 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 161 incidents of assault and 280 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: June 14 to 20

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 14-Jun 2:13 PM Rebecca Street Impaired Driving #202300188509 Bronte 14-Jun 2:51 PM Morden Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300188549 Bronte 14-Jun 8:13 AM Rebecca Street MVC - PI #202300188038 Bronte 14-Jun 11:24 AM Sixth Line Break And Enter House #202300188353 College Park 14-Jun 12:20 PM Sixth Line Break And Enter House #202300188371 College Park 14-Jun 2:50 PM Sixth Line Break And Enter House #202300188556 College Park 14-Jun 10:30 PM Sixth Line Theft Of Vehicle #202300189372 College Park 14-Jun 7:33 AM Glen Abbey Gate Theft Of Bicycle #202300187993 Glen Abbey 14-Jun 12:30 PM Rockingham Drive Break And Enter House #202300188596 Iroquois Ridge North 14-Jun 10:00 PM Lyndhurst Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300189215 Iroquois Ridge North 14-Jun 2:36 PM Lakeshore Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202300188530 Old Oakville 14-Jun 10:00 AM Navy Street MVC - PI #202300188181 Old Oakville 14-Jun 7:29 PM Churchill Avenue Assault #202300188856 QEW Midtown Core 14-Jun 9:15 PM Squire Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300189441 River Oaks 14-Jun 12:39 PM Pine Glen Road Assault #202300188389 West Oak Trails 14-Jun 10:04 AM Stornoway CL Theft Under #202300188189 West Oak Trails 15-Jun 11:44 AM Eight Line MVC - PI #202300189588 College Park 15-Jun 7:00 PM Cumnock Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300191157 Eastlake 15-Jun 8:02 AM Lyndhurst Drive Theft From Auto #202300189309 Iroquois Ridge North 15-Jun 3:38 AM Gloucestor Avenue Break And Enter Other #202300189423 Old Oakville 15-Jun 10:25 PM Randall Street Impaired Driving #202300190306 Old Oakville 15-Jun 11:55 AM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300189602 QEW Midtown Core 15-Jun 4:32 PM Cross Avenue MVC - PI #202300189974 QEW Midtown Core 15-Jun 7:26 PM Third Line Theft Of Bicycle #202300190172 QEW West 15-Jun 1:34 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300189734 Uptown Core 15-Jun 9:44 AM Old Bronte Road Assault #202300189437 West Oak Trails 16-Jun 9:48 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300191625 Bronte 16-Jun 7:54 PM Marlborough CT Theft Under #202300191485 College Park 16-Jun 3:23 AM Eight Line Theft Under #202300801626 College Park 16-Jun 2:09 PM Lakeshore Road West Assault #202300190483 Old Oakville 16-Jun 2:00 PM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300194660 QEW West 16-Jun 10:23 AM Hays Bouelvard MVC - Hit & Run #202300190756 Uptown Core 16-Jun 8:42 AM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300190648 Uptown Core 16-Jun 5:16 PM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300191285 Uptown Core 16-Jun 8:12 PM Hays Bouelvard Theft Of Vehicle #202300191513 Uptown Core 16-Jun 1:28 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard Assault #202300190975 West Oak Trails 16-Jun 2:10 PM Grand Oak TL Assault #202300191044 West Oak Trails 16-Jun 11:58 PM Nottinghill Gate Federal Stats - Drugs #202300190860 West Oak Trails 17-Jun 3:22 PM Tansley Drive MVC - PI #202300192473 Bronte 17-Jun 10:36 AM Ashbury Road MVC - PI #202300192123 Bronte 17-Jun 12:31 PM Cornwall Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300192260 QEW Midtown Core 17-Jun 10:44 AM Khalsa Gate Break And Enter Other #202300192134 West Oak Trails 17-Jun 11:57 AM Baronwood Drive Impaired Driving #202300192215 West Oak Trails 17-Jun 11:11 AM Amberglen Gate Property Damage Over $5,000 #202300192163 West Oak Trails 18-Jun 9:00 PM Douglas Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300194364 Old Oakville 18-Jun 9:04 AM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202300193312 QEW West 18-Jun 9:10 PM Millicent Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300194259 River Oaks 19-Jun 1:45 PM Rebecca Street Assault #202300194926 Bronte 19-Jun 1:45 PM Tansley Drive Assault #202300194926 Bronte 19-Jun 3:49 PM Rebecca Street Assault #202300195083 Bronte 19-Jun 2:36 AM Sherin Drive Theft From Auto #202300194292 Bronte 19-Jun 8:28 PM North Service Road East Assault #202300195409 College Park 19-Jun 2:13 PM Maple Grove Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202300194959 Eastlake 19-Jun 10:30 PM Avon Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300195854 Eastlake 19-Jun 5:15 AM Kerr Street Break And Enter House #202300194332 Old Oakville 19-Jun 5:10 PM Fourth Line Theft Of Bicycle #202300195197 QEW West 19-Jun 11:09 AM Dundas Street West Theft Under #202300194699 West Oak Trails 20-Jun 8:39 AM Fox Run CL MVC - Hit & Run #202300195857 Bronte 20-Jun 9:00 AM Theft Under Theft Under #202300195887 Bronte 20-Jun 12:29 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202300196147 College Park 20-Jun 10:54 AM Reynolds Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300196033 Old Oakville 20-Jun 11:38 PM Abernathy Way Theft Under #202300195869 Palermo West 20-Jun 8:49 AM Theft Under Theft Under #202300181536 Uptown Core 20-Jun 11:31 PM Arbourview Drive Break And Enter House #202300196087 West Oak Trails 20-Jun 7:03 AM Old Bronte Road Theft From Auto #202300195773 West Oak Trails 20-Jun 8:10 AM Old Bronte Road Theft From Auto #202300195829 West Oak Trails 20-Jun 3:04 PM Old Bronte Road Theft From Auto #202300196342 West Oak Trails 20-Jun 8:29 AM Old Bronte Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300195844 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map