Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 41 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from June 16-June 22, 2021. Joshua Creek residents reported most crimes.
Tuesday, June 22 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 11 crimes in total. Halton Regional Police received several reports of theft of vehicles, break-ins into houses and theft under on that day.
Most crime incidents during these seven days involved the theft of vehicles (9), assaults (5), property damages under $5000 (5) and theft under (10).
Oakville Crime Statistics - June 16 to June 22, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
Source: HRPS Crime Map