Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 41 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from June 16-June 22, 2021. Joshua Creek residents reported most crimes.

Tuesday, June 22 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 11 crimes in total. Halton Regional Police received several reports of theft of vehicles, break-ins into houses and theft under on that day.

Most crime incidents during these seven days involved the theft of vehicles (9), assaults (5), property damages under $5000 (5) and theft under (10).

Oakville Crime Statistics - June 16 to June 22, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 16-Jun 1:00 PM 1400 Block Chalfield Drive Theft Over #202100184728 Clearview 16-Jun 3:00 PM Dundas Street E & Sixth Line Theft from Auto #202100184876 North Oakville 16-Jun 6:00 PM 200 Block North Service Road W Drugs #202100185071 College Park 16-Jun 6:00 PM 1000 Block Churchill Avenue Assault #202100185035 College Park 17-Jun 8:00 AM 2400 Block Valley Heights Crescent Property Damage under $5000 #202100185674 River Oaks 17-Jun 4:00 PM 100 Block Caulder Drive Assault #202100186037 Morrison 17-Jun 6:00 PM 2000 Block Merchants Gate Theft of Bicycle #202100186179 Glen Abbey 17-Jun 8:00 PM 1400 Block Prince John Circle Theft of Vehicle #202100186793 Clearview 18-Jun 12:00 AM 2800 Block Rosewood Lane Theft Under #202100186711 Clearview 18-Jun 1:00 AM 100 Block Chancery Lane E Theft of Vehicle #202100186624 Ford 18-Jun 8:00 AM 200 Block Mohawk Road Break and Enter House #202100187717 Bronte 18-Jun 9:00 AM 2500 Block Grand Oak Trail Theft Under #202100186648 West Mount 18-Jun 12:00 PM 2100 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100186843 West Oakville 18-Jun 4:00 PM 100 Block Bronte Road Theft of Vehicle #202100186982 Bronte 18-Jun 5:00 PM 2500 Block Newcastle Crescent Assault #202100187033 West Oak Trails 18-Jun 7:00 PM 400 Block Grindstone Trail Property Damage under $5000 #202100187198 North Oakville 18-Jun 11:00 PM 1300 Block Blackburn Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100187344 Glen Abbey 19-Jun 1:00 PM 200 Block Leighland Avenue Assault #202100187830 College Park 19-Jun 1:00 PM 2300 Block Sixth Line Theft of Vehicle #202100187842 River Oaks 20-Jun 4:00 AM 1300 Block Marlborough Court Assault #202100188832 Falgarwood 20-Jun 9:00 AM 1200 Block Heritage Way Property Damage under $5000 #202100188645 Glen Abbey 20-Jun 10:00 AM 2100 Block Vickery Drive Theft Under #202100188706 West Oakville 20-Jun 9:00 PM 1300 Block Marlborough Court Theft from Auto #202100189215 Falgarwood 21-Jun 1:00 PM 3300 Block Victoria Street Theft Under #202100189845 Bronte 21-Jun 3:00 PM 400 Block Avon Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100190081 Morrison 21-Jun 5:00 PM 100 Block Grovewood Common Theft Under #202100190074 North Oakville 21-Jun 5:00 PM 2500 Block Prince Michael Drive Theft Under #202100190090 Joshua Creek 21-Jun 9:00 PM 1400 Block Creekwood Trail Theft of Vehicle #202100190648 Joshua Creek 21-Jun 10:00 PM 2200 Block North Ridge Trail Theft of Vehicle #202100190703 Joshua Creek 21-Jun 11:00 PM 500 Block Morden Road Break and Enter Shop #202100190384 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 22-Jun 2:00 AM 1400 Block Bayshire Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100190552 Joshua Creek 22-Jun 2:00 AM 1500 Block Craigleith Road Theft of Vehicle #202100190742 Joshua Creek 22-Jun 3:00 AM 2300 Block Lyndhurst Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100190655 Joshua Creek 22-Jun 6:00 AM 2300 Block Lyndhurst Drive Break and Enter House #202100190520 Joshua Creek 22-Jun 10:00 AM 500 Block Warminster Drive Break and Enter House #202100190698 West Oakville 22-Jun 10:00 AM 800 Block Pacific Road Theft Under #202100190687 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 22-Jun 1:00 PM Reeves GT & Upper Middle Road Theft Under #202100190902 Wedgewood Creek 22-Jun 5:00 PM 2300 Block Dunforest Crescent Theft Under #202100191135 West Mount 22-Jun 5:00 PM 200 Block Hays Boulevard Theft of Bicycle #202100191132 River Oaks 22-Jun 7:00 PM 3000 Block Preserve Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100191250 North Oakville 22-Jun 9:00 PM 1400 Block Bridge Road Theft Under #202100191360 West Oakville

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map