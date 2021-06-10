Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 37 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from June 2 to June 8, 2021. Compared to the preceding 7 days, there was a drop by nearly 29% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

June 4 and Saturday, June 5 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to 14 crimes. The residents of Bronte, West Oakville, River Oaks and North Oakville reported the greatest number of crimes in this period. In addition, residents from various neighbourhoods reported the theft of vehicles, property damages, theft from automobiles and theft under crimes, totalling 25 cases.

Oakville Crime Statistics - June 2 to June 8, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 2-Jun 12:00 AM Threshing Mill Boulevard (100 Block) Theft from Auto #202100171087 North Oakville 2-Jun 2:00 AM Kirstie Court (1200 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100169634 College Park 2-Jun 6:00 AM Bronte Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100169270 Bronte Park 2-Jun 3:00 PM Kerr Street (400 Block) Drugs #202100169828 Central Oakville 2-Jun 4:00 PM North Service Road W Theft of Bicycle #202100169905 Glen Abbey 3-Jun 11:00 AM Pine Glen Road & Third Line Property Damage under $5000 #202100170549 West Oak Trails 3-Jun 12:00 PM Redwood Square (800 Block) Assault #202100170652 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 3-Jun 5:00 PM Iroquois Shore Road (400 Block) Assault #202100170924 Falgarwood 3-Jun 9:00 PM Spring Azure Crescent (100 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100171670 Bronte 3-Jun 9:00 PM Fonthill Drive (2700 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100171481 Clearview 4-Jun 2:00 AM Chancery Lane W (2300 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100171623 Ford 4-Jun 10:00 AM Kerr Street (600 Block) Theft Under #202100171701 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 4-Jun 11:00 AM Admiral Drive (400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100171763 Bronte 4-Jun 4:00 PM Grand Ravine Drive (2300 Block) Theft from Auto #202100172092 River Oaks 4-Jun 4:00 PM Hays Boulevard (200 Block) Theft Under #202100172115 River Oaks 4-Jun 8:00 PM North Service Road W (300 Block) Theft of Bicycle #202100172318 Glen Abbey 4-Jun 9:00 PM Carrington Place (2400 Block) Theft Under #202100172349 Ford 5-Jun 10:00 AM Carnegie Drive & Post Road Theft Under #202100172802 North Oakville 5-Jun 11:00 AM Carnegie Drive & Post Road Theft Under #202100172888 North Oakville 5-Jun 2:00 PM Rebecca Street (1500 Block) Theft from Auto #202100174018 South West 5-Jun 2:00 PM Dunvegan Avenue (2100 Block) Theft of Bicycle #202100173087 Ford 5-Jun 6:00 PM East Street (100 Block) Assault #202100173349 Bronte 5-Jun 8:00 PM Churchill Avenue (1000 Block) Theft Under #202100173484 College Park 5-Jun 11:00 PM Oak Walk Drive (100 Block) Assault #202100173626 River Oaks 6-Jun 10:00 AM Valerie Crescent (1300 Block) Theft from Auto #202100173943 Clearview 6-Jun 12:00 PM Southern Sheridan Way (2800 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100174407 Clearview 6-Jun 7:00 PM George Savage Avenue (3400 Block) Theft Under #202100174439 North Oakville 6-Jun 8:00 PM Lindsay Drive (1200 Block) Break and Enter House #202100175123 Glen Abbey 7-Jun 8:00 AM Lakeshore Road W (2300 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100174827 Bronte 7-Jun 12:00 PM Bronte Road (100 Block) Break and Enter Other #202100175130 Bronte 7-Jun 12:00 PM Neyagawa Boulevard (2400 Block) Theft Under #202100175139 River Oaks 7-Jun 12:00 PM Sherin Drive (500 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100175165 West Oakville 7-Jun 10:00 PM Fourth Line (600 Block) Robbery #202100175667 West Oakville 8-Jun 1:00 AM Robert Brown Boulevard (3200 Block) Break and Enter House #202100176400 North Oakville 8-Jun 11:00 AM Speers Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100176211 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 8-Jun 1:00 PM Littlewood Drive (200 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100176322 River Oaks 8-Jun 4:00 PM Wildwood Drive (600 Block) Theft from Auto #202100176483 West Oakville

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map