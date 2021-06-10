Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 37 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from June 2 to June 8, 2021. Compared to the preceding 7 days, there was a drop by nearly 29% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.
June 4 and Saturday, June 5 were the busiest for the police. Officers responded to 14 crimes. The residents of Bronte, West Oakville, River Oaks and North Oakville reported the greatest number of crimes in this period. In addition, residents from various neighbourhoods reported the theft of vehicles, property damages, theft from automobiles and theft under crimes, totalling 25 cases.
Oakville Crime Statistics - June 2 to June 8, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map